Aspo Plc Press Release July 28, 2026 at 13.00 EET



Aspo to publish Half-year Financial Report on Monday, August 3, 2026



Aspo Plc will publish its Half-year Financial Report for January-June 2026 on Monday, August 3, 2026, at approximately 9.00 a.m. EEST.

A news conference for analysts, investors and the media will be held at Sanomatalo, Flik Studio Eliel, Töölönlahdenkatu 2, Helsinki on August 3, 2026, at 12.00 p.m. The event is also open to private investors. Participants are requested to register beforehand by emailing viestinta@aspo.com.

The Half-year Financial Report will be presented by CEO Rolf Jansson and CFO Erkka Repo.

The event will be held in English, and it can also be followed as a live webcast: https://aspo.events.inderes.com/q2-2026. Questions can be submitted via the webcast question form.

A recording of the event will be available later the same day on the company’s website aspo.com.





For further information, please contact:

Susanna Hietanen, Communications Director, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 50 3595 701, susanna.hietanen@aspo.com





Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Aspo’s businesses – ESL Shipping and Telko – enable future-proof, sustainable choices for customers in various industries. Established in 1929, today we are together about 650 experts on land and at sea. While the Nordic region is our core market, we serve our customers with world-class solutions in 18 countries around Europe and parts of Asia.

Aspo is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and is headquartered in Finland.

Aspo – Sustainable value creation