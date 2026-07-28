London, England, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- London, England - July 27, 2026 -

PSS International Removals, a five-time Euromovers Top Mover Award recipient, emphasizes the essential importance of professional export packing services for individuals and businesses planning international relocations. The company, which holds accreditation from the BAR Overseas Group, IAM and FIDI FAIM with prestigious Top Performer status, underscores that proper export packing remains one of the most critical yet often underestimated aspects of successful international moves.

With decades of experience in international relocations to destinations including Australia, Canada, Dubai, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, UAE, USA, and various European countries, PSS International Removals has witnessed firsthand how inadequate packing can result in damaged belongings, customs delays, and significant financial losses during international transit.

"The difference between professional export packing and standard domestic packing can determine whether your belongings arrive intact at their destination," states Liam Witham, International Relocations Director at PSS International Removals. "International shipments face unique challenges including multiple handling points, varying climate conditions, extended transit times, and rigorous customs inspections that require specialized packing techniques and materials designed specifically for export."

The company's comprehensive approach to export packing includes export-grade blanket wrapping for Furniture, which provides multiple layers of protection for items during long-distance ocean freight and air cargo transport. This specialized wrapping technique uses industrial-grade materials that exceed standard moving blankets in both thickness and durability, ensuring furniture withstands the rigors of international shipping including container movement, temperature fluctuations, and humidity changes.

For clients with valuable or delicate possessions, PSS International Removals offers antique packing for valuable and fragile Items, employing museum-quality techniques and materials. This service includes custom crating, specialized cushioning materials, and detailed inventory documentation required for insurance and customs purposes. Each item receives individual assessment and tailored packing solutions based on its specific vulnerabilities and value.

The company's export packing expertise extends beyond materials and techniques to include comprehensive knowledge of international shipping regulations and customs requirements. Professional export packing ensures compliance with destination country import regulations, proper documentation for customs clearance, and appropriate labeling for hazardous materials restrictions. More information about export packing services can be found at https://www.pssremovals.com/export-packing-services.

International shipping regulations continue to evolve, with many countries implementing stricter requirements for packaging materials and documentation. PSS International Removals maintains current knowledge of these regulations across all destination countries they serve, ensuring clients avoid costly delays or rejections at customs checkpoints.

PSS International Removals specializes in comprehensive international removal and shipping services, including international removals, international shipping, international box shipping, international baggage shipping, and international car shipping. The company provides specialist services such as currency exchange assistance, migration services, shipment protection valuation, customs documentation support, excess baggage shipping, furniture shipping, and international container shipping solutions.

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For more information about PSS International Removals, contact the company here:



PSS International Removals

Liam Witham

02086867733

info@pssremovals.com

PSS International Removals

Unit 6, Mill Lane Trading Estate,

Mill Lane,

Croydon,

CR9 4PS