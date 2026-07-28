Textile Dyes Market Size to Surpass USD 19.74 Billion by 2035 on Sustainable Dye Innovation | SNS Insider

Austin, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Textile Dyes Market was valued at USD 13.13 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 19.74 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.16% from 2026 to 2035.

The market for Textile Dyes is witnessing growth owing to the growing trend of sustainable and eco-friendly dye products, the increased demand for technical textiles, and the issue of compliance with environmental regulations in the apparel industry, the automotive industry, and the safety industry. The manufacturers offer solutions in terms of color-fastness and durability using reactive dyes, viscose-friendly dyes, and natural plant-based dyes. With the help of the digital textile printing technology, supercritical CO2 dyeing, and low volatile organic compound formulations, the manufacturers are capable of ensuring compliance with the environmental regulations and manufacturing products that suit their industrial applications. In addition, the use of traceable ethical dyeing processes offers a great chance for dye manufacturers.





Request Instant Access to the Textile Dyes Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6669

Rising sustainability preference and technical textile expansion driving market expansion

The use of textile dye solutions is becoming more popular worldwide owing to an increased focus on environmental sustainability and consumers who have concerns about minimal environmental impact. Compliance among manufacturers is sought by using plant-based, water-free, and low VOC dye solutions. There is also increased interest in technical textiles, regulations, and digital dyeing technologies. Moreover, digital color management, eco-friendly dye formulations, and supercritical CO2 dyeing technology are enhancing the performance and environmental compliance of the colors.

Segments Analysis

By Fiber Type

The Textile Dyes Market had the highest market share held by viscose, which was about 24% in 2025, since viscose has higher applicability in apparels and domestic textiles because viscose fibers take more dye in comparison to cotton and retain colors for a longer duration. Cotton has been the largest consumer of dyes until date, but polyester is rapidly capturing the market share.

By Dye Type

The Textile Dyes Market had 31% market share by reactive dyes in 2025 as these dyes are capable of producing a covalent bond with the fibers, resulting in good wash fastness and high luminous color, which lasts for many years in apparels. The increased demand of cotton textiles in the global market, particularly in developing countries like Asia-Pacific and North America, will increase the use of reactive dyes.

For a Tailored Growth Opportunity Analysis with Our Analysts, Connect Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/6669

Regional Analysis

North America holds a mature market for Textile Dyes that can be credited to the growing demands for performance textiles, eco-friendly dyeing methods, and top-quality apparels within the region. North America comprises of approximately 87.4% of revenues earned from the U.S. via dye suppliers such as Huntsman Corporation, Archroma, and many others. It is due to the continuous investments made by these dye suppliers into their high-performing and eco-friendly dye solutions.

The U.S. Textile Dyes Market was worth approximately USD 2.76 billion in 2025 and estimated to be around USD 4.34 billion by 2035. During the forecast period 2025-2035, the market would be growing at an approximate CAGR of 4.67%. Such growth within the market was fueled by the highly developed textile and garments industry and dyeing technology in the U.S.

The Europe Textile Dyes Market is expected to reach USD 2.92 Billion in 2025 and to hit USD 4.35 Billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 4.08% from 2026-2035. Europe is technologically advanced and is a well-regulated textile dyes market with REACH regulations creating institutional demand in favor of low impact dyes formulations. The biggest textile dyes market share belongs to Germany with nearly 22.3% share thanks to the presence of LANXESS AG in leading positions in the chemical manufacturing industry in the region. After that follows the UK, France, and Italy.

Asia Pacific was the largest market share of the Textile Dyes Market with nearly 44% in 2025 due to the dominance of its textile manufacturing industries in the region such as China, India, Bangladesh, and Vietnam through their cost-effective production environment. China makes up almost 44.8% of Asia Pacific's revenue through its extensive textile manufacturing and dye manufacturing capability.

Purchase Single User PDF of Global Textile Dyes Market Intelligence Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/6669

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Textile Dyes Market Report:

Huntsman Corporation

Archroma Management LLC

LANXESS AG

Kiri Industries Ltd.

Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co. Ltd.

Atul Ltd.

Bodal Chemicals Ltd.

Zhejiang Jihua Group

Zhejiang Runtu Co. Ltd.

Jay Chemicals Industries Ltd.

DyStar Group

BASF SE

Allied Industrial Corporation Ltd.

Vipul Organics Ltd.

Setex Chemicals

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Kyung-In Synthetic Corporation

Everlight Chemical Industrial Corporation

Colourtex Industries Ltd.

Shanghai Anoky Group Co. Ltd.

Recent Developments

August 2025: DyStar Group launched a new sustainable textile dye range using plant-based colorants targeting fast fashion supply chains, advancing eco-friendly dye chemistry adoption.

DyStar Group launched a new sustainable textile dye range using plant-based colorants targeting fast fashion supply chains, advancing eco-friendly dye chemistry adoption. February 2023: Archroma completed its acquisition of Huntsman Corporation's Textile Effects business, uniting over 5,000 staff across 42 countries under one sustainability-focused platform.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

DYE ADOPTION AND COLORFASTNESS PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate textile dye adoption trends, product utilization, wash fastness performance, and manufacturer retention indicators across major fiber type categories and markets.

– helps you evaluate textile dye adoption trends, product utilization, wash fastness performance, and manufacturer retention indicators across major fiber type categories and markets. SUSTAINABILITY AND ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE IMPACT METRICS – helps you understand the impact of REACH regulations, VOC restrictions, and brand sustainability commitments on dye demand and evolving formulation strategies.

– helps you understand the impact of REACH regulations, VOC restrictions, and brand sustainability commitments on dye demand and evolving formulation strategies. DIGITAL DYEING AND OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you identify how digital textile printing, supercritical CO2 dyeing, and automation are improving shade matching and production capabilities.

– helps you identify how digital textile printing, supercritical CO2 dyeing, and automation are improving shade matching and production capabilities. DYE TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION AND ADOPTION TRENDS – helps you assess the growth of reactive, plant-based, and low-impact dye solutions designed to address changing industrial needs and regulatory risks.

– helps you assess the growth of reactive, plant-based, and low-impact dye solutions designed to address changing industrial needs and regulatory risks. TECHNICAL TEXTILE AND INDUSTRIAL APPLICATION INTEGRATION – helps you understand how textile dyes are supporting automotive and healthcare sectors through the integration of durability and chemical resistance models.

– helps you understand how textile dyes are supporting automotive and healthcare sectors through the integration of durability and chemical resistance models. REGIONAL MARKET AND COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate key markets, dye providers, government-supported programmes, market penetration, and strategic developments shaping the global textile dyes industry.

Textile Dyes Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 13.13 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 19.74 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.16% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Fiber Type (Wool, Nylon, Cotton, Viscose, Polyester, Acrylic, and Others)

• By Dye Type (Direct, Reactive, VAT, Basic, Acid, Disperse, and Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Latest Publish Press Release:

Mulch Film Market Size To Exceed $8.92 Billion By 2035

Acrylate Market Size To Exceed $23.6 Billion By 2035

Phosphate Fertilizer Market Size To Exceed $132.9 Billion By 2035

Hydrophilic Coating Market Size To Exceed $32.03 Billion By 2035

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.