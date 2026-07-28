MEXC Users Put Nearly a Third of First-Month RealStocks Volume Into SpaceX

MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, published first-month trading insights for RealStocks , which lets eligible users buy real US stocks and ETFs through a licensed securities broker partner. June carried two currents side by side, with one event-driven name pulling enormous consensus and AI interest fanning out well past the obvious ticker.

RealStocks launched on June 1 with access to more than 7,000 US stocks and ETFs. SPCX accounted for 29.70% of June trading volume and 29.06% of trading users, finishing far ahead of every other asset. Both figures climbing together carries weight, since a compelling narrative can draw heavy volume from a small circle of aggressive traders or broad attention from a crowd placing modest orders. SpaceX managed each at once, marking it as the firmest consensus holding of the opening month and something considerably wider than a concentrated wager.

Seven AI-related assets (AAOI, MU, NVDA, MRVL, DRAM, AVGO, and SNDK) together took 23.67% of total trading volume, spanning GPU compute, memory and storage, data center networking, and optical communications. Interest travelled well beyond the single best-known compute name, following data center demand outward into the suppliers that feed it, an arc echoing the wider AI capital rotation markets saw through June.

Three distinct trading structures emerged over the month. Well-known large caps including AAPL, MSFT, INTC, and GOOGL drew broad participation and widened overall user coverage. Core hot assets such as SPCX, NVDA, MU, TSLA, SNDK, and MRVL combined wide participation with heavy activity. Narrower industry-chain names (AAOI, DRAM, STRC, and AVGO) reached the top 10 by volume without reaching the top 10 by users, meaning fewer traders each contributing more. MRVL illustrates that divide cleanly, drawing 2.12% of trading users and 3.15% of volume.

Identical themes surfaced on both sides of the platform, as SPCX, MU, NVDA, SNDK, and MRVL ranked top 10 by volume in RealStocks and in June futures alike. However, their distribution diverged sharply. RealStocks' top 10 assets made up 57.71% of volume against roughly 84.94% for futures, leaving 42.29% of RealStocks volume spread across everything outside the leaderboard. AAOI, DRAM, TSLA, and AVGO all placed high on RealStocks yet ranked lower on futures, and STRC has no corresponding futures product at all.

“Futures follow the news cycle. RealStocks showed conviction as a portfolio product,” says Vugar Usi, CEO of MEXC. “More than 40% of first-month volume sat outside the top ten names. That is portfolio building, not headline trading. Our users finally got real access to this market and they used it like investors.”

RealStocks supports USDT funding and 0 trading fees, and it delivers the ownership rights attached to real shares, including eligible dividend distributions. RealStocks is supported by Atomic Vaults Securities (AVS), a FINRA-registered broker-dealer, providing access to real U.S. equities through regulated securities infrastructure. More than 120,000 users signed up during the first month; over half of those new accounts went on to make a first deposit, and as of July 27, 2026, the product had settled dividends for 154 stocks and ETFs.

Alongside RealStocks, MEXC offers more than 260 stock and index futures products, tokenized US equities, and Pre-IPO Launchpad access, covering derivatives, on-chain exposure, and early-stage opportunities within a single account.

For additional insights and detailed analysis, please refer to the full report link .

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

For media inquiries, please contact MEXC PR team: media@mexc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/598b8f7c-1246-463e-80c4-93c05cf7fee1