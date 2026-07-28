City Electric Supply (CES) reports strong fiscal year results across North America for the seventh consecutive year

DALLAS, Texas, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City Electric Supply (CES) recently closed its seventh consecutive fiscal year of strong performance in North America. Guided by an approach centered on empowering local teams while delivering consistent service across every market it serves, CES once again delivered strong results in fiscal year 2025–2026 through rising sales, operational expansion, and continued investment in its people.

"Our results from this fiscal year reflect the dedication of our team members and the relationships they’ve built with customers across North America,” said Co-CEO John Gray. “By empowering our branches to make decisions that best serve their communities, we continue growing while staying true to our values.”

Throughout fiscal year 2025–2026, CES delivered strong financial results across North America. In the U.S., net sales increased 9.33% year over year, while the company's five-year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for net sales reached 14.23%.

In Canada, net sales increased 14.04% year over year, with a five-year CAGR of 12.53%. Across North America, sales increased 10% year over year, reflecting continued momentum across the business.

During the fiscal year, CES opened 20 new branches — 19 in the U.S. and one in New Brunswick, Canada. The U.S. expansion includes the territory of Puerto Rico and the company's first location in Rhode Island, bringing its total footprint to 32 states.

The New Brunswick location marks CES’s first branch in its seventh Canadian province, extending its Canadian footprint to nearly 2,700 miles from Vancouver Island on the west coast to Halifax on the east coast, and reinforcing one of the largest continuous operational networks within CES.

Blair Feidler, former vice president of operations, was appointed Co-CEO alongside John Gray, following the planned retirement of Co-CEO Andrew Dawes.

With 29 years at CES, Feidler joins Gray, who brings four decades of experience with the company, to lead its next chapter. Together, their extensive operational expertise and deep understanding of the business provide a strong foundation for continued growth and long-term success.

"I'm honored to step into this role alongside John as we build on our already strong foundation," said Co-CEO Blair Feidler. “I am excited about the opportunities ahead as we continue growing and expanding our capabilities.”

A commitment to innovation was also evident in CES’s fiscal year, marked by the official launch of CES One-Line Service in partnership with Siemens, a new solution designed to reduce long lead times for panelboards and switchboards. The service streamlines the process from diagram to finished product in days with 99% accuracy, reflecting CES’s focus on practical innovation that supports customers in the field.

Leadership development and internal advancement remained central to CES’s culture, demonstrated through several leadership promotions across the organization.

Rich Antonaros, formerly director of CES Online, was promoted to vice president of centralized branch services, where he oversees the company's fulfillment center network, e-commerce operations, CES One-Line Service, and the upcoming Industrial Automation Solutions (IAS) division.

Sharon Hong, chief communications & marketing officer, was promoted to vice president, communications, marketing, and learning. Her responsibilities were expanded to include oversight of CES's Learning & Development team led by Blair Cook.

Angel Andrews, former head of service operations, was promoted to regional IT director of North America, following the planned retirement of regional IT Director Nancy McConeghy.

Beyond leadership advancement, CES welcomed more than 1,700 team members and made over 600 internal promotions across the U.S. and Canada during the fiscal year. These ongoing investments in people and career development remain central to the company's continued success.

With that outlook, CES remains committed to investing in team members, supporting its branches, and delivering reliable service to customers and communities across every market it serves.

About City Electric Supply

City Electric Supply (CES) is a third-generation family-owned and top-10 electrical wholesale distributor based in Dallas, Texas. Shaped with an enduring principle of empowering local decision-making among its employees, CES employs over 5,000 team members to provide customers with tailored services for all their electric supply needs. With a focus on internal growth and local community involvement, City Electric Supply is committed to supporting team members, vendor partners, and valued customers alike.