INNIO wins 1.1 Gigawatt Gas Engine Order for Major Data Center Campus

1.1 gigawatt equipment order represents one of the largest orders in INNIO’s history; Equipment Order Intake booked in the second quarter of 2026.

More than 200 INNIO Jenbacher J624 engines are expected to provide behind-the-meter prime power.

MUNICH, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INNIO N.V. (Nasdaq: INIO) today announced a landmark order to supply approximately 1.1 gigawatts (GW) of gas engine capacity to a leading developer and operator of mega-scale data center campuses. The order, one of the largest in INNIO's history, is expected to support the customer’s expanding portfolio of projects and underscores growing demand for reliable and flexible on-site power solutions.

“This contract highlights the strong and accelerating demand for independent, on-site power solutions in the data center sector. INNIO is well-positioned to support customers with rapidly deployable power generation solutions that deliver fuel efficiency, reliability, and sustainability. We are powering the AI revolution,” said Dr. Olaf Berlien, President and CEO of INNIO.

More than 200 INNIO Jenbacher J624 engines are designed to provide resilient, scalable, and efficient on-site power generation throughout the United States. The capacity is intended to be used entirely for behind-the-meter (BTM) prime power generation. In line with customary confidentiality practices in the data center industry, the developer's name is not disclosed at this time.

The 1.1 GW equipment order intake was booked in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, reflecting strong customer demand and continued momentum in the data center sector. Deliveries are scheduled in phases, providing multi-year revenue visibility.

INNIO’s Jenbacher J624 has set the industry standard for high-speed engines in its power class and is well positioned to meet the requirements of data center operators. It offers key advantages over alternative technologies: superior power density, ease of transport, containerization for fast deployment, more stable load-following, and lower redundancy requirements – enabling reliable performance under very demanding AI data center load profiles.

INNIO has been recognized multiple times in the past for its commitment to sustainability. The company has received the EcoVadis Platinum Medal for the fifth consecutive year, placing it among the top 1% of all rated companies. Earlier this year, INNIO, together with the Net Zero Innovation Hub for Data Centers, completed a landmark, industry-first demonstration of backup power for data centers using 100% hydrogen-fueled gas engines at the 3 MW scale.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, industry dynamics, business strategy, order expectations and plans and our objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “aim,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statement. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. We caution you therefore against relying on these forward-looking statements, and we qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. For additional information on other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from expected results, please refer to those set forth under “Risk Factors” in our Registration Statement on Form S-1/A, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 26, 2026.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations, except as may be required by law.

About INNIO

INNIO N.V. (Nasdaq: INIO) is a global distributed energy solutions provider that delivers reliable, flexible, transient, decentralized, modular, and efficient power. With a track record of innovation, INNIO designs, manufactures, and services high-performance power systems under its Jenbacher and Waukesha brands. INNIO delivers power for applications including data centers, microgrids, grid stabilization, industrial energy, and gas compression.

INNIO has global coverage across approximately 100 countries as of December 31, 2025, supported by a resilient, high-margin services business that delivers long-term, recurring revenues across the full equipment lifecycle. As electricity demand accelerates—driven by AI, electrification and grid constraints—INNIO enables scalable, behind-the-meter power generation with high efficiency, fast-start capability, strong transient performance, and fuel flexibility, including hydrogen-ready solutions. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, INNIO employs over 5,000 people worldwide as of December 31, 2025, and is committed to moving energy forward.

For more information, visit INNIO’s website at innio.com. Follow INNIO on LinkedIn.

Media relations:

Stefan Schmidt

INNIO

+43 664 80833 2626

stefan.schmidt@innio.com

Alexander Becker

INNIO

+43 664 80833 1998

alexander.Becker@innio.com

Investor Relations

Timothy Furcillo, INNIO

+1 262 2690525

timothy.furcillo@innio.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f238e57-60aa-47f1-8155-0cc92ff45967