Ultrasonic Aspirator Market Size Projected to Reach USD 376.32 Million by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ultrasonic Aspirator Market size was valued at USD 194.03 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 376.32 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.87% during 2026–2035, according to SNS Insider. Rising application of ultrasonic aspirators in neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, minimal invasive surgeries, and image guided surgery is fueling growth of this market.

The global Ultrasonic Aspirator Market is expected to witness strong growth as more and more hospitals use advanced precision surgical tools for neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, gynecological surgeries, and minimal invasive surgeries. Increasing demand for selective tissue resection, minimum blood loss, higher precision surgeries, and quick healing of patients is driving the market.





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Advanced Surgical Technologies Drive Ultrasonic Aspirator Market Growth

Intelligent power control, ergonomics in handpieces, and integrated aspiration technology are some of the improvements being developed to make surgical procedures better in various specializations. Modern-day ultrasonic aspirators provide better tissue selectivity and aspiration in the course of delicate operations, and their use in image-guided or robot-assisted surgery is making them applicable in various specializations.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Integrated system category ruled the market with a 61.80% market share in 2025 and is also the most rapidly growing category at a CAGR of 7.47%, owing to the increased adoption of integrated aspiration, irrigation, and suction abilities by the hospitals during complicated surgeries. The progress in terms of power control, ergonomic handpieces, and image compatibility is making the operating room more efficient.

By Application

Neurosurgery held the major market share, accounting for 42.80% in 2025, owing to high usage of ultrasonic aspirators in complex surgeries where precise removal of tissue needs to be done without damaging blood vessels and nerves. The fastest growing application is Ischemic Stroke, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.80%. This growth can be attributed to increased cases of strokes, demand for advanced surgeries, and safety of procedures.

By End User

The hospitals segment held the largest market share of 68.40%, owing to the large number of complex neurosurgeries, orthopedic surgeries, and gynecological surgeries performed, sophisticated operating theaters, skilled surgeons, and greater capabilities for equipment investment. Ambulatory Surgical Centers is the fastest-growing end user segment with a 10.58% CAGR due to the growing trend of minimally invasive surgeries, advances in portable ultrasonic aspirators, shorter hospitalization times, rapid recovery, and shift to outpatients' surgery.

North America Leads the Ultrasonic Aspirator Market While Asia Pacific Registers the Fastest Growth

North America emerged as the key player in the global ultrasonic aspirator market in 2025, holding about 39.80% market share due to increasing adoption of surgical advancements and presence of top-notch medical devices companies. The U.S. accounts for nearly 87.40% of the North American market owing to presence of about 6,100 operating hospitals, constant advanced ultrasonic surgical devices approvals by FDA, and 2.04 million predicted cancer patients in U.S. each year requiring advanced surgical operations.

The U.S. Ultrasonic Aspirator Market stood at USD 67.49 Million in 2025 and anticipated to reach up to USD 118.90 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.85% during 2026-2035. The U.S. emerges as a leader on account of increasing adoption of advanced surgical technologies in specialized healthcare centers, increasing number of neurosurgery procedures, increased investments in minimally invasive surgeries, advancements in power control and ergonomic handpieces by medical devices companies, and increasing adoption of ultrasonic aspirators in ambulatory surgical centers.

Europe Ultrasonic Aspirator Market stood at USD 58.21 Million in 2025 and anticipated to reach up to USD 107.39 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.30% during 2026-2035. The European market is marked by steady growth driven by increasing investment in surgical technology, modern healthcare infrastructure, and increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, neurosurgical procedures, and precision tissue dissection devices in Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain. OECD Health Statistics have confirmed excellent quality of surgical care in Europe due to availability of many doctors and developed healthcare infrastructure supporting steady purchase of ultrasonic aspirators.

Asia-Pacific Market is the region witnessing fastest growth rate of approximately 8.83% CAGR, owing to rapid development of healthcare infrastructure, increasing adoption of advanced surgical technology, increasing investments in tertiary care hospitals and surgical facilities in China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Southeast Asia, where Japan performs nearly 600,000 gastroenterological surgeries annually and increasing adoption of robotics leading to high demand for precision tissue dissection devices.

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Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Stryker Corporation

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Medtronic plc

Söring GmbH

Bioventus LLC

B. Braun SE

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Richard Wolf GmbH

Nakanishi Inc.

Cybersonics, Inc.

Xcellance Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Mectron S.p.A.

META Dynamic Inc.

BioMedicon Pvt. Ltd.

Toshbro Medicals Pvt. Ltd.

Wisetech Medical Co., Ltd.

Fema Elettronica S.r.l.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments:

2026: Stryker Corporation announced a new Ortho Tech business structure combining its orthopaedic instruments and Mako enabling technologies portfolios, strengthening its surgical technology platform integration capability.

Stryker Corporation announced a new Ortho Tech business structure combining its orthopaedic instruments and Mako enabling technologies portfolios, strengthening its surgical technology platform integration capability. 2024: Medtronic expanded its AiBLE spine surgery ecosystem with new technology integrations announced at the NASS 39th Annual Meeting, strengthening spine surgical precision and digital workflow integration.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ULTRASONIC ASPIRATOR ADOPTION & SURGICAL SPECIALTY WORKFLOW ANALYSIS – helps you understand device adoption patterns across neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery and technology utilization across hospital operating rooms, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialized neurosurgical facility procurement globally.

– helps you understand device adoption patterns across neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery and technology utilization across hospital operating rooms, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialized neurosurgical facility procurement globally. INTEGRATED & STANDALONE SYSTEM PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate advancements in integrated aspiration irrigation suction system tissue selectivity and image-guided surgical compatibility across competing ultrasonic aspirator system type and platform offerings.

– helps you evaluate advancements in integrated aspiration irrigation suction system tissue selectivity and image-guided surgical compatibility across competing ultrasonic aspirator system type and platform offerings. NEUROSURGERY & ISCHEMIC STROKE APPLICATION TECHNOLOGY METRICS – helps you assess the clinical and operational advantages of selective soft tissue neurosurgical aspiration and orthopedic surgery bone and soft tissue aspiration selectivity across surgical specialty procurement environments.

– helps you assess the clinical and operational advantages of selective soft tissue neurosurgical aspiration and orthopedic surgery bone and soft tissue aspiration selectivity across surgical specialty procurement environments. HOSPITAL & AMBULATORY SURGICAL CENTER DEMAND INSIGHTS – helps you identify opportunities related to hospital neurosurgery program ultrasonic aspirator capital investment and emerging market tertiary care hospital surgical equipment modernization driving above-baseline market growth.

– helps you identify opportunities related to hospital neurosurgery program ultrasonic aspirator capital investment and emerging market tertiary care hospital surgical equipment modernization driving above-baseline market growth. REGULATORY APPROVAL & SURGICAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT TRACKER – helps you uncover trends in FDA ultrasonic surgical aspirator 510(k) clearance pathway development and hospital capital expenditure surgical technology prioritization influencing competitive dynamics globally.

– helps you uncover trends in FDA ultrasonic surgical aspirator 510(k) clearance pathway development and hospital capital expenditure surgical technology prioritization influencing competitive dynamics globally. ROBOTIC SURGERY INTEGRATION & NEXT-GENERATION ASPIRATION INNOVATION ANALYSIS – helps you gauge opportunities emerging from robotic surgical platform ultrasonic aspirator compatibility optimization and future precision surgical aspiration technologies transforming neurosurgical and oncological tissue removal capability globally.

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Ultrasonic Aspirator Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 194.03 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 376.32 Million CAGR CAGR of 6.87% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Type (Standalone, Integrated)

• By Application (Neurosurgery, Gynecological Surgery, Ischemic Stroke, Traumatic Brain Injury, Cerebrospinal Fluid Related Disorders, Orthopedic Surgery, Others)

• By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Research Laboratories, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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