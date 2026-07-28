Vaisala Corporation

Stock exchange release

July 28, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. EEST

Change in Vaisala Corporation’s number of series A and K shares

Vaisala Corporation’s Board of Directors decided at its meeting on July 20, 2026, that 1,200 series K shares would be converted into series A shares. This conversion was registered in the Trade Register today, July 28, 2026.

Consequently, Vaisala has 36,436,728 shares, of which 3,091,928 are series K shares and 33,344,800 are series A shares. The total number of votes attached to all shares is 95,183,360.

Vaisala holds a total of 153,420 of the company’s series A shares, which represent 0.46% of the series A shares and 0.42% of all shares.





More information

Niina Ala-Luopa, investor relations

+358 400 728 957, ir@vaisala.com

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With over 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. www.vaisala.com