Guardian Capital LP Launches Innovative AI Fund

TORONTO, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital LP (“Guardian Capital”) is pleased to announce the launch of Guardian i3 AI Technology and Innovation Fund (the “Fund”), a new fund managed by Guardian Capital’s i3 Investments® Team that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in companies that potentially stand to benefit from the further development and utilization of artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology.

Investors have expressed a desire to participate in equity securities tied to the AI megatrend, yet, until now, gaining meaningful exposure has either required accessing private markets, following an overly simplistic index, or taking on undue risk by concentrating in a small group of mega-cap stocks. Guardian Capital set out to change that with this new Fund launch, backed by the experienced i3 Investments® Team, which has been incorporating machine learning and AI into its analytics process since 2018.

As with each fund managed by the i3 Investments® Team, a broad universe of equity securities is run through a proprietary AI analytics model to gauge relative investment attractiveness. But what makes this new Fund even more unique is the initial phase of its process, in which the team uses AI agents to help determine which companies globally are deriving a material portion of their revenue from AI or are investing heavily in AI technology. This important feature helps the Fund stay current on opportunities in a quickly evolving landscape – a feature the team feels is a crucial differentiator relative to existing fund solutions targeting AI exposure by following a static index.

Details of the new retail series are available in the table below:

Fund Name Series Ticker / Fund Code Mgmt. Fee1 Admin Fee1 Guardian i3 AI Technology and Innovation Fund

ETF TSX: GIAI 0.70%

0.05%

F GCG 610 0.70%

0.05%

A GCG 510 1.20%

0.05%



1Plus applicable taxes.

“The past several years have been transformative for the i3 Investments® Team”, says Sri Iyer, Managing Director and Head of i3 Investments® at Guardian Capital LP. “From incorporating machine learning into our process in 2018 to now utilizing AI agents to better support our research efforts, we’ve never had more conviction in the investment potential we’re providing to our clients. We truly feel this is the best way to participate holistically in the broad AI megatrend that is set to reshape the global economy for years to come.”

The Fund has closed its initial offering of ETF units, and the ETF units are expected to commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange when the market opens this morning. In addition to ETF units, the Fund also offers Series A units, Series F units and Series I units.

For further information regarding the Guardian Capital Funds, please visit www.guardiancapital.com (for Series I units) or www.guardiancapital.com/investmentsolutions (for all other series of units).

i3 Investments® Team is a portfolio management team with Guardian Capital LP, a registered portfolio manager. The i3 Investments® Team combines quantitative and fundamental analysis in managing investment portfolios. The quantitative component of the team’s investment process has evolved as new tools and datasets have become available and, over time, new quantitative models that incorporate aspects of artificial intelligence have been incorporated. The i3 Investments® Team provides a modern approach to portfolio construction, combining the advantages of quantitative analysis, big data, and artificial intelligence with the experience, perspective, and decision-making of our investment team. The application of quantitative investment analysis that incorporates artificial intelligence and machine learning in a forecast model is forward-looking, and the simulated results are subject to inherent limitations. Investment strategies that rely on predictive artificial intelligence and quantitative models may perform differently than expected as a result of, among other things, the factors used in the models, the weight placed on each factor, changes from the factors’ historical trends and the limitations of technology in the construction and implementation of the models. There is no guarantee that the use of the quantitative model and artificial intelligence will result in effective investment decisions. There are no guarantees that dividend-paying stocks will continue to pay dividends. All investments are subject to risk, including loss. There is no assurance that any investment strategy will be successful.

About Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP is the manager and portfolio manager of the Guardian Capital Funds and Guardian Capital ETFs, with capabilities that span a range of asset classes, geographic regions and specialty mandates. Additionally, Guardian Capital LP manages portfolios for institutional clients such as defined benefit and defined contribution pension plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments and investment funds. Guardian Capital LP is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc., which is part of the Desjardins Group. For further information on Guardian Capital LP, please call 416-350-8899 or visit www.guardiancapital.com.

About Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Founded in 1998, Desjardins Global Asset Management (DGAM) is one of Canada’s leading asset managers, with in-house expertise in equity, fixed income, private equity and real assets (including infrastructure and real estate) across a variety of investment vehicles. DGAM manages institutional assets on behalf of insurance companies, pension funds, endowment funds, non-profit organizations and corporations across Canada. With offices in Montréal, Lévis and Toronto, its team of over 100 investment professionals uses a collaborative approach and combines innovation, accessibility and discipline to design solutions tailored to clients’ unique needs. DGAM integrates Desjardins’ cooperative values into its investment process to ensure it supports the sustainable and responsible growth of its partners’ and clients’ assets.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Guardian Capital LP

Mark Noble

Telephone: +1-416-350-8109

Email: mnoble@guardiancapital.com

Guardian Capital LP

Commerce Court West

Suite 2700, 199 Bay Street

PO Box 201, Toronto, Ontario M5L 1E8

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information included in this press release constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “outlook”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “should”, “plan”, “continue”, or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events or the negative thereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to investor desires and trends, management’s beliefs, plans, estimates, and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations. Such forward-looking information reflects management’s beliefs and is based on information currently available. Certain material factors and assumptions were applied in providing this forward-looking information. All forward-looking information in this press release is qualified by the following cautionary statements.

Although Guardian Capital believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: general economic and market conditions, including interest rates, business competition, changes in government regulations or tax laws, the outbreak and severity of pandemics, military conflicts in various parts of the world, the failure to satisfy any applicable stock exchange requirements, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Guardian Funds’ prospectus and the disclosure documents filed by Guardian Capital with the securities regulatory authorities in the provinces and territories of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.com. The reader is cautioned to consider these factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is presented as of the preparation date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing Guardian Capital’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Guardian Capital undertakes no obligation, except as required by applicable law, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase Guardian Funds and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in Guardian Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on the Toronto Stock Exchange. If the units are purchased or sold on the Toronto Stock Exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

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