Antag Therapeutics Announces Dosing of First Patient in Phase 2a Trial of First-in-Class GIPR Antagonist AT7687

The Phase 2a study will evaluate AT7687 as a differentiated combination treatment approach for people living with obesity and type 2 diabetes

A 13-week study of 150 randomized participants receiving either once-weekly subcutaneous AT7687 or placebo, each in combination with semaglutide dose escalation.

Topline results expected in H1 2027





Copenhagen, Denmark, 28 July 2026 – Antag Therapeutics (“Antag” or “the Company”), advancing personalized and flexible obesity treatment through GIP receptor antagonism, today announces the dosing of the first patient in its Phase 2a trial evaluating AT7687, the Company’s first-in-class Glucose Dependent Insulinotropic Polypeptide Receptor (GIPR) antagonist, in combination with semaglutide for the treatment of people with obesity and type 2 diabetes.

As the first clinical-stage peptide-based GIPR antagonist, AT7687 is specifically designed to target and deactivate the GIP receptor, a genetically-validated drug target contributing negatively to adiposity, insulin resistance, and cardiometabolic dysfunction. GIP receptor antagonism is a differentiated therapeutic approach designed to complement existing incretin therapies and providing opportunities for more personalized treatment of clinical obesity. By targeting a distinct biological pathway, Antag aims to deliver sustained metabolic health benefits, while maintaining a favorable tolerability profile.

The Phase 2a study (NCT07724340) is a multi-center, randomized, double-blinded 13-week trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of AT7687 in combination with semaglutide for people living with overweight or obesity and type 2 diabetes who are not currently receiving anti-obesity medications. 150 participants will be randomized to receive either once-weekly subcutaneous injection of AT7687 weekly with semaglutide dose escalation, or placebo with semaglutide dose escalation, over a 13-week treatment period, followed by one-month safety follow-up.

The primary endpoint of the study is change in body weight from randomization, with change in HbA1c as the key secondary endpoint. Additional secondary and exploratory endpoints will assess treatment effects across a range of clinical measures and biomarkers associated with chronic inflammation, metabolic health and long-term cardiovascular outcomes.

The study will be conducted in multiple sites in the United States, with topline results expected in H1 2027.

Philip Just Larsen, Chief Executive Officer of Antag Therapeutics, said: “The initiation of our Phase 2a trial marks an important milestone for Antag as we continue to advance our vision of expanding the treatment options available to people living with clinical obesity. We believe GIP receptor antagonism represents a fundamentally different approach with the potential to complement today's therapies without adding to the therapeutic burden and give patients greater optionality and we look forward to the data readout next year.”

Richard Nkulikiyinka, Chief Medical Officer of Antag, said: “We believe the future of obesity care will increasingly involve combination approaches that balance efficacy, tolerability, and long-term health outcomes. Obesity is a complex, heterogeneous disease that requires more personalized therapeutic strategies rather than a one-size-fits-all therapeutic approach. This Phase 2a trial will provide important insights into the potential of AT7687 as a combination therapy, building on our comprehensive Phase 1 safety and tolerability data, as we aim to deliver clinically meaningful metabolic benefits to people living with obesity.”

The Phase 2a trial builds on positive Phase 1 results announced earlier this year, which demonstrated favorable safety and tolerability profile across both single ascending dose (SAD) and multiple ascending dose (MAD) cohorts. No severe or serious adverse events were observed in the study and importantly, no gastrointestinal tolerability signals were identified.

-ENDS-

About Antag Therapeutics

Antag Therapeutics is a biotechnology company redefining obesity treatment with GIPR antagonism. Antag’s vision is that all people living with clinical obesity, and diabetes, have a personal treatment option, that goes beyond weight loss to deliver long-term sustained health, without having to compromise on tolerability.

Based on decades of research by GLP-1 pioneer Professor Jens Juul Holst, Antag’s lead molecule, AT7687, is specifically designed to target and deactivate the GIP receptor, a genetically-validated drug target that contributes to adiposity, insulin resistance, and cardiometabolic dysfunction. In pre-clinical studies, AT7687 exhibits an excellent tolerability profile, with no need for titration, and improvements across a range of biomarkers related to better cardiovascular outcomes, healthier body composition.

Moreover, AT7687 is a peptide specifically engineered and selected for its straightforward and versatile formulation properties, uniquely positioning Antag to develop AT7687 as monotherapy or as co-formulation with other obesity therapies.

This mechanistically distinct approach suggests a paradigm shift in the treatment of obesity, enabling a new kind of treatment – designed to support more personal, adaptable care – with the aim of delivering healthier, long-term outcomes for all people with clinical obesity. A Phase 2a study evaluating AT7687 is currently underway, with topline results expected in H1 2027.

Antag Therapeutics has raised €80 million in a Series A financing led by Versant Ventures with participation from Novo Holdings, SR One, Dawn Biopharma, Pictet, Longview Ventures, and the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark (EIFO).

Learn more at www.antagtx.com.





Contacts





Antag Therapeutics

Philip Just Larsen

Chief Executive Officer, Antag Therapeutics

antag@antagtx.com





Antag Therapeutics Media Contacts

ICR Healthcare

Amber Fennell, Angela Gray, Evi Useh

Email: antagtx@icrhealthcare.com