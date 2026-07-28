Lantronix Announces DoD Solution Partnership to Deploy Edge AI Drone Platform in Ukraine

IRVINE, Calif., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX), a global provider of Edge AI and Industrial IoT solutions that power NDAA-compliant unmanned systems, critical infrastructure and resilient enterprise networks, today announced a strategic collaboration with DoD Solution, an Estonian-Ukrainian developer of onboard autonomy platform for drones and unmanned systems.

The collaboration accelerates DoD Solution’s path from development to deployment by combining its AURA AI onboard autonomy platform with Lantronix’s Qualcomm-based Open-Q 6490CS Solution. Lantronix is providing SWaP-optimized edge compute for integration into the AURA AI platform to support FPV drones, fixed-wing UAVs, and interceptor systems being used to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities. The partnership further expands Lantronix’s presence in Europe and Ukraine, where demand for secure, production-ready autonomous systems continues to increase rapidly.

“With the global defense landscape increasingly reliant on intelligent autonomous systems, Lantronix is strategically positioned at the intersection of Edge AI, secure compute and mission-critical connectivity,” said Kurt Hoff, Chief Revenue Officer of Lantronix. “Our collaboration with DoD Solution demonstrates the growing demand for high-performance, low-power AI platforms that meet stringent U.S. compliance standards while enabling rapid deployment at scale. In addition to hardware platform opportunities, our advanced engineering services engagements provide a recurring revenue stream as we continue to support customers through development, integration, testing and ongoing program execution. Ukraine has emerged as one of the world’s most advanced and rapidly evolving markets for unmanned systems, and collaborating with leading Ukrainian drone innovators provides us with valuable real-world insights and critical validation opportunities for our technology in some of the most demanding operational environments. From this, we expect to strengthen our ability to deliver next-generation AI-powered solutions for defense customers globally.”

“Modern autonomous drones are defined not only by their sensors, but by the intelligence running onboard,” said Roman Hapachylo, CEO of DoD Solution. “AURA AI is a complete onboard autonomy platform that enables perception, visual navigation, target recognition, tracking and terminal guidance directly on the aircraft. By combining our autonomy solution with Lantronix’s production-ready edge compute, we can significantly accelerate deployment timelines while advancing next-generation drone capabilities for the European and global markets.”

“This collaboration reinforces Lantronix’s position as a trusted technology partner for mission-critical Edge AI deployments and validates our long-term strategy to drive sustainable growth through differentiated Edge AI solutions,” Hoff added. “We continue to see significant opportunities across defense, aerospace and industrial autonomy markets where secure, intelligent edge computing is becoming increasingly essential.”

Engineering teams have completed platform integration, and initial production is now underway. The program is ramping to meet growing demand across the region, and this momentum reflects both the strength of the partnership and the platform’s readiness to support broader deployment across Ukraine’s rapidly evolving drone ecosystem.

About DoD Solution

DoD Solution is an Estonian-Ukrainian defense technology company developing autonomy systems for unmanned platforms. The company works with unmanned platform manufacturers to integrate AI-powered autonomy across a wide range of defense applications. Its flagship product, the AURA AI platform, combines proprietary software and onboard computing to enable autonomous navigation, perception, target recognition, tracking, and terminal guidance in GPS-denied, contested, and communication-constrained environments. DoD Solution's long-term mission is to advance autonomous defense technologies that increase operational effectiveness while reducing reliance on continuous human control.

For more information, visit https://dodsolution.com/

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX) is a global leader in Edge AI and Industrial IoT solutions, delivering intelligent computing, secure connectivity and remote management for mission-critical applications. Serving high-growth markets, including smart cities, enterprise IT and commercial and defense unmanned systems, including drones, Lantronix enables customers to optimize operations and accelerate digital transformation. Its comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and services powers applications from secure video surveillance and intelligent utility infrastructure to resilient out-of-band network management. By bringing intelligence to the network edge, Lantronix helps organizations achieve efficiency, security and a competitive edge in today’s AI-driven world. For more information, visit the Lantronix website .

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements concerning growth expectations in the global drone market and Lantronix’s positioning to capitalize on opportunities for long-term, high-margin growth in the drone and defense technology markets. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; our ability to mitigate any disruption in our and our suppliers’ and vendors’ supply chains due to changes in U.S. or foreign government trade policies, including recently increased or future tariffs, a pandemic or other outbreaks, wars and recent conflicts in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, or other factors; future responses to and effects of public health crises; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws and regulations; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on Aug. 29, 2025, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of that report, as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. In addition, actual results may differ as a result of additional risks and uncertainties about which we are currently unaware or which we do not currently view as material to our business. For these reasons, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements we make speak only as of the date on which they are made. We expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in our opinions or expectations, except as required by applicable law or the rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. If we do update or correct any forward-looking statements, investors should not conclude that we will make additional updates or corrections.

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Investor Contact:

Matt Glover and Greg Robles

Gateway Group, Inc.

LTRX@gateway-grp.com

Media Contact:

Diana Puckett

PRforLantronix@Bospar.com

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