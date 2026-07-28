National Civil Rights Museum Hosts the 2026 Ruby Bridges Reading Festival

Memphis, TN, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Civil Rights Museum welcomes families, educators, and young readers to its 9th Ruby Bridges Reading Festival on August 1, 2026. Presented in partnership with civil rights icon, author, and Museum Freedom Award honoree Ruby Bridges, the free festival celebrates the power of books to build empathy, strengthen communities, and inspire children to become thoughtful leaders.

At six years old, Ruby Bridges became the first Black child to integrate an all-white elementary school alone in New Orleans, six years after the Supreme Court declared school segregation unconstitutional. Her courage helped transform American history, and today she continues that work through literacy, public engagement, and youth advocacy. Through the Ruby Bridges Foundation and her books, Bridges encourages children to embrace inclusion, reject prejudice, and recognize their power to create positive change.

"Books create opportunities for children to see themselves and others and to believe they can make a difference," said Bridges. "Every child deserves access to books and the telling of others' stories, inspiring them to tell their own. I'm honored to continue this partnership with the National Civil Rights Museum to help young people discover the power of reading. Every child should have access to books!"

Bridges first partnered with the Museum after receiving its Freedom Award in 2015, helping establish the Ruby Bridges Reading Festival as a signature literacy event that brings together children from across the Mid-South. Since then, thousands of books have been placed into the hands of young readers while families have connected with celebrated authors, illustrators, and educators.

“The Ruby Bridges Reading Festival reflects our commitment to preserving history while investing in the future,” said Dr. Russ Wigginton, president of the National Civil Rights Museum. “As we welcome families into our newly expanded spaces, we're creating opportunities for children to discover stories that encourage critical thinking, empathy, and civic responsibility. There is no better way to begin a new school year than with books that open minds and broaden perspectives.”

Festival activities include free children's books, author storytelling, crafts, music, and interactive educational activities for children from pre-kindergarten through elementary school. Free vision screenings are provided by Southern College of Optometry, and free dental screenings are provided by Shelby County Dental Society and Mississippi Dental Society.

Returning guest authors include:

Ruby Bridges , civil rights icon and author of Ruby Bridges: A Talk with My Teacher , Dear Ruby: Hear Our Hearts , This Is Your Time , Through My Eyes , and I Am Ruby Bridges .

, civil rights icon and author of , , , , and . Nikkolas Smith is a bestselling author and illustrator whose work celebrates Black history, resilience, and imagination. His recent books continue to inspire young readers through powerful storytelling and vibrant artwork that explores courage, community, and social justice. His work has appeared in children’s books, on movie concept sketches, in public art, and in collaborations with Disney and Marvel.

is a bestselling author and illustrator whose work celebrates Black history, resilience, and imagination. His recent books continue to inspire young readers through powerful storytelling and vibrant artwork that explores courage, community, and social justice. His work has appeared in children’s books, on movie concept sketches, in public art, and in collaborations with Disney and Marvel. Bellen Woodard, teen author, activist, and founder of the More Than Peach Project, which promotes representation and inclusion through art and education. She was named TIME’s 202 Kid of the Year. Her recent book Ballet Brown encourages young people to celebrate identity, embrace belonging, and create positive change in their schools and communities.

Traditionally held in May near the anniversary of Brown v. Board of Education, this year's festival moves to August following the Museum's grand reopening of the Legacy Experience in May. The Museum's recent campus renovation expands opportunities for families to enjoy programming throughout its expanded campus in Founders Park and the reimagined Legacy Experience, creating an even more engaging festival setting. The August timing also gives families and educators the opportunity to stock home libraries and classrooms with free books before the new school year begins.

The Ruby Bridges Reading Festival is made possible by presenting sponsor Sylvamo and through the generous support of International Paper, Korones Family Foundation, Nike, The Ella Fitzgerald Foundation, 4Imprint, and community partners committed to literacy, educational opportunity, and youth development. F

The festival is free, but registration is encouraged. General admission to the museum is at regular rates. For more information and a full schedule of events, visit civilrightsmuseum.org.