Blue Gold Announces Appointment of Andrew Cavaghan as Chairman

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) (Nasdaq: BGLWW) (“Blue Gold” or the “Company”), a gold mining company with the infrastructure to deliver gold from mine-to-wallet, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Andrew Cavaghan has been appointed Chairman of the Board, succeeding Dan Owiredu, who has retired from the Board following the Company's Annual General Meeting held on July 24, 2026.

“On behalf of the Board and the entire Blue Gold team, I would like to sincerely thank Dan for his leadership, counsel and commitment throughout an important period in the Company's development,” commented Andrew Cavaghan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “His experience and guidance have helped establish the foundation from which we are now executing the next phase of our strategy, and we wish him every success in the future."

Owiredu has served as a director since the Company's formation and has played an important role in guiding Blue Gold through its transition to a Nasdaq-listed public company.

The Board believes the leadership transition reflects the Company's evolution from establishing its public company platform to executing its long-term growth strategy centered on disciplined acquisitions, operational excellence and capital allocation.

Cavaghan continued, "Blue Gold is entering a pivotal new phase focused on execution. We are actively pursuing opportunities to build a diversified portfolio of producing mining assets capable of generating near-term cash flow. Our objective is simple: execute our strategy with discipline, strengthen the business and create sustainable long-term shareholder value."

About Blue Gold Limited

Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) (Nasdaq: BGLWW) is gold mining company with the infrastructure to deliver gold from mine-to-wallet. The Company’s mission is to explore, develop and operate high quality mining projects while leveraging modern technologies to sell the gold directly to end customers in tokenised form. Blue Gold prioritizes growth, sustainable development, and transparency in all its business practices. We believe that our commitment to responsible mining will enable us to create value for our shareholders while minimizing our environmental footprint.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general economic or political conditions; negative economic conditions that could impact Blue Gold Limited and the gold industry in general; reduction in demand for Blue Gold Limited's products; changes in the markets that Blue Gold Limited targets; and any change in laws applicable to Blue Gold Limited or any regulatory or judicial interpretation. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. These and other important factors and risks are discussed in Blue Gold Limited’s annual report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 29, 2026, and other filings with the SEC. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results, and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For more information regarding Blue Gold Limited, please visit https://bluegoldltd.com.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

For Further Information Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

BGL@redchip.com

