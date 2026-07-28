Midera Food Processing Schedules Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

ROSEMONT, Ill., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midera Food Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ: MFP) (“Midera” or the “Company”) will release fiscal second quarter 2026 earnings results on Thursday, August 13, 2026, after the market closes.

Management will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on August 13, 2026, at 4:00 PM CT (5:00 PM ET). A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting the Company's Investor Relations website at investors.midera.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available following the conference call at investors.midera.com.

About Midera Food Processing

Midera Food Processing provides food processing equipment and automation solutions for industrial protein, bakery, and snack producers, delivering total line solutions from preparation and thermal processing through packaging. With a portfolio of 30+ industry-leading brands reaching customers across six continents, Midera helps food processors produce safer, more consistent products while improving efficiency and reducing waste at scale. Headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois, the company employs approximately 2,800 people worldwide. For more information about Midera, please visit www.midera.com.

Contact:

investors@midera.com