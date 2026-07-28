Breast Pumps Market Size to Reach USD 4.97 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Breast Pumps Market size was valued at USD 2.80 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.97 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.94% during 2026–2035, according to SNS Insider. The Breast Pumps Market continues to expand as demand increases for electric breast pumps, wearable breast pumps, home breastfeeding solutions, and smart maternal healthcare technologies worldwide.





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The breast pump industry is witnessing significant growth owing to higher female participation in the workforce, awareness about the health advantages of breastfeeding, and government support through its initiatives on maternal and infant care. The expansion of e-commerce platforms, improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, positive reimbursement scenario in developed nations, and growing preference for home-based breastfeeding solutions are helping the market grow in developed as well as emerging countries.

Breastfeeding Awareness and Advanced Product Innovation Drive Market Growth

Breastfeeding health benefits’ rising awareness along with the rising demand for easy-to-use breast milk expression equipment are key factors influencing the growth of the breast pump market across the globe. Rise in the number of working women has resulted in the adoption of electric, wearable, and portable breast pumps. Smart technology, adjustability in suction level, silent performance, hands-free feature, and ergonomic design advancements have been continuously enhancing users' experience of using breast pump products and increasing their purchasing motivation.

North America Leads the Breast Pumps Market While Asia Pacific Registers the Fastest Growth

North America commands the breast pumps market with 34.21% market share in 2025 owing to high breastfeeding awareness and significant female workforce participation resulting in continuous premium breastfeeding solutions demand. The United States holds around 84.72% revenue contribution in the region through significant premium breastfeeding solutions demand and increasing adoption of innovative pumping devices.

The U.S. Breast Pumps Market is forecasted to be worth USD 0.81 Billion in 2025 and further reach USD 1.35 Billion by 2035, recording a CAGR of 5.29%. The United States dominates through increasing female workforce participation and hands-free breast pumps, innovation through the inclusion of smart technologies such as application connectivity and individualized pumping settings, breastfeeding-friendly policies in workplaces, and Willow Innovations acquisition of Elvie in March 2025 combining the two biggest patent holders in the premium wearable breast pump market.

Europe Breast Pumps Market is forecasted to be worth USD 0.78 Billion in 2025 and further reach USD 1.34 Billion by 2035, recording a CAGR of 5.50% during 2026-2035. The market growth is supported by matured healthcare systems, rising awareness and promotion of breastfeeding and increasing focus on maternal and infant health. The UK and France contribute significantly to this growth, given breastfeeding support programmes and increasing acceptance of convenience breast pumping solutions.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market at nearly 7.26% CAGR owing to increasing birth rates, rising awareness regarding breastfeeding and improving healthcare infrastructure coupled with increasing disposable income levels, growing female workforce participation, and rapid expansion of online retail channels. Chinese revenues now comprise around 44.80% of total Asia Pacific earnings largely driven by health spend growth and strong development in e-commerce channel in the region.

Segmentation Analysis

By Product

Closed System Breast Pumps held a significant market share of 68.30% in 2025 owing to better hygiene, lower risk of contamination, and high favorability amongst women and healthcare professionals because of their designs which prevent the entry of milk into the motor of the pump. The Open System Breast Pumps have been growing at the highest rate of 4.57% during the forecast period on account of their affordability and light weight designs.

By Technology

The segment of Electric Breast Pumps led with a market share of 52.60% in 2025, owing to increased speed of milk extraction, adjustable suction settings, higher efficiency, and widespread usage among working women and hospitals. The Battery-operated Breast Pumps is the highest growing technology with a CAGR of 9.88%, as it benefits from increased demand for portable, cordless, efficient, rechargeable batteries, wearable hands-free technology, and digital retail availability.

By End User

Homecare Settings was the largest segment, accounting for 72.40%, in 2025 due to increasing inclination towards breastfeeding in the home environment, high employment among women, increasing demand for personal-use breast pumps, and increasing availability through e-commerce of portable devices. Healthcare Facilities is the fastest-growing end user segment, at a CAGR of 7.57%, owing to increasing adoption of hospital grade pumps, breastfeeding programs, infant nutrition, and maternal care facilities.

By Distribution Channel

Offline and Retail channel held a majority of the market with a 58.70% share in 2025 on account of high trustworthiness, healthcare professional recommendations, and availability of the products through pharmacies, specialized infant store, and medical equipment retailing shops. The online channel is the quickest growing segment in the market with a compound annual growth rate of 8.68%, on account of increasing adoption of e-commerce and digital buying trends.

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Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Medela AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Pigeon Corporation

Ameda AG

Willow Innovations, Inc.

Elvie

Spectra Baby USA

Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc.

Mayborn Group Limited

Tommee Tippee

Motif Medical

Hygeia Health

Evenflo Feeding, Inc.

Dr. Brown’s

Rumble Tuff

Zomee

BabyBuddha Products, LLC

Annabella

Lilu

NUK

Recent Developments:

2025: Medela AG introduced its Magic InBra hands-free breast pump line featuring proprietary FluidFeel Technology, strengthening its position in the wearable breast pump segment through advanced sensor-driven pumping solutions.

Medela AG introduced its Magic InBra hands-free breast pump line featuring proprietary FluidFeel Technology, strengthening its position in the wearable breast pump segment through advanced sensor-driven pumping solutions. 2025: Annabella expanded its double-pump technology commercial footprint across European and Western consumer markets, supported by significant venture capital investments and growing innovative breastfeeding solution demand.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

BREAST PUMP ADOPTION & MATERNAL HEALTHCARE WORKFLOW ANALYSIS – helps you understand electric, battery-powered, and wearable breast pump adoption patterns across homecare and distribution channel utilization across retail, online, and healthcare facility procurement channels globally.

– helps you understand electric, battery-powered, and wearable breast pump adoption patterns across homecare and distribution channel utilization across retail, online, and healthcare facility procurement channels globally. ELECTRIC & BATTERY-POWERED TECHNOLOGY PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate advancements in wearable pump suction performance, smart app connectivity accuracy and closed system contamination prevention capability across competing breast pump technology and product platform offerings.

– helps you evaluate advancements in wearable pump suction performance, smart app connectivity accuracy and closed system contamination prevention capability across competing breast pump technology and product platform offerings. CLOSED & OPEN SYSTEM PRODUCT TECHNOLOGY METRICS – helps you assess the commercial and clinical advantages of hygienic closed system milk expression safety and consumer smart connectivity feature differentiation across homecare and healthcare facility breast pump procurement environments globally.

– helps you assess the commercial and clinical advantages of hygienic closed system milk expression safety and consumer smart connectivity feature differentiation across homecare and healthcare facility breast pump procurement environments globally. WORKING MOTHER & HEALTHCARE FACILITY DEMAND INSIGHTS – helps you identify opportunities related to workplace breastfeeding policy breast pump reimbursement expansion and government maternal infant health initiative breast pump accessibility investment driving above-baseline market growth.

– helps you identify opportunities related to workplace breastfeeding policy breast pump reimbursement expansion and government maternal infant health initiative breast pump accessibility investment driving above-baseline market growth. REIMBURSEMENT POLICY & MATERNAL HEALTHCARE INVESTMENT TRACKER – helps you uncover trends in insurance reimbursement coverage expansion for electric breast pumps and direct-to-consumer digital sales platform competitive dynamics influencing breast pump market positioning globally.

– helps you uncover trends in insurance reimbursement coverage expansion for electric breast pumps and direct-to-consumer digital sales platform competitive dynamics influencing breast pump market positioning globally. SMART BREASTFEEDING & NEXT-GENERATION WEARABLE TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION ANALYSIS – helps you gauge opportunities emerging from AI-powered personalized pumping setting optimization and future smart maternal care technologies transforming breast pump market capability and user experience globally.

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Breast Pumps Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.80 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 4.97 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.94% from 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product (Closed System Breast Pumps, Open System Breast Pumps)

• By Technology (Electric Breast Pumps, Manual Breast Pumps, Battery-powered Breast Pumps)

• By End User (Homecare Settings, Healthcare Facilities)

• By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline/Retail) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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