DCX’s DexTrader Announces Upgrade, Targeting On-Chain Yield-Bearing Collateralized Derivatives Data Services Segment

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Currency X Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: DCX) (“DCX” or the “Company”), a digital asset treasury management company, today announced that DexTrader, the on-chain data platform of the Company , has completed comprehensive product and strategic upgrades. The overhaul includes reconstruction of underlying data architecture, expansion of omnichain data capabilities and optimization of user service frameworks. Concurrently, the platform announced its revised strategic focus: it intends to target the niche market of digital asset information and data services for token-based derivatives, yield instruments and collateralized assets. By pre-emptively building industry data infrastructure, DexTrader hopes to establish a solid foundation for product iteration and market leadership in the future.

As the core data gateway and exclusive on-chain data service arm within DCX’s DeFi ecosystem, DexTrader delivers traffic aggregation, data support and ecosystem coordination. It currently provides one-stop, full-spectrum on-chain data services for retail traders, professional practitioners and institutional clients, supporting users’ independent research and analysis of digital asset markets.

The latest upgrade strengthens DexTrader’s underlying data processing, multi-source data integration and intelligent analytics infrastructure, laying technical groundwork to enter the yield-bearing collateral segment and deploy dual-track data pipelines.

The platform is intended to remedy gaps in general on-chain data services with improved real-time performance, accuracy and data granularity. Backed by DCX’s ecosystem synergies, The Company believes that DexTrader is intended to form an initial closed-loop service system with distinct differentiation to meet diversified on-chain data research and analysis needs.

This iteration advances DCX’s commitment to the DeFi ecosystem, hoping to leverage technological and data innovation to foster sound industrial development. The upgrade is intended to elevate DexTrader’s services from functionally viable to institutionally professional, supporting the DEX sector’s transition from traffic competition to refined, specialized services.

Moving forward, drawing on its upgraded technical framework, DexTrader plans to develop dedicated data services for token ecosystem derivatives and yield-bearing collateral. The platform aims to build a comprehensive data system for yield-bearing collateralized derivatives, and offer global users full-stack, professional, intelligent digital tools for on-chain asset research and analysis.

About Digital Currency X Technology Inc.

Digital Currency X Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: DCX) is a pioneering digital asset treasury management company focused on developing innovative infrastructure for secure cryptocurrency custody and storage solutions. The Company has strategically positioned itself at the forefront of institutional digital asset adoption. The Company is executing a comprehensive digital currency strategy that includes treasury optimization, participation in decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems, and development of advanced custody infrastructure.

Investor and Media Contact:

Digital Currency X Technology Inc.

Room 1101, 11/F., Capital Centre, 151 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong

Attention: Ms. Melissa Chen

E-mail: melissa.c@digitalcxt.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s strategy, plans and expectations concerning the continued development, enhancement and operation of DexTrader; the proposed development and rollout of data and analytics services relating to token-based derivatives, yield-bearing instruments and collateralized assets; the anticipated functionality, performance, reliability, data coverage and potential benefits of DexTrader’s technology and services; potential market demand, user adoption, competitive positioning and monetization; the Company’s expansion plans and opportunities in decentralized finance, technology and digital assets; and other statements that are not historical facts and may address activities, events or developments that the Company intends, expects, projects, plans, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including the risk that planned products, features and services may not be successfully developed, completed, launched or commercialized; that they may not perform as intended or achieve the anticipated accuracy, reliability, user adoption, market acceptance or monetization; that the Company may not have sufficient technical, financial, personnel or other resources to implement its plans; risks relating to the availability, accuracy and continuity of third-party data sources, blockchain networks and other technology dependencies; cybersecurity incidents, software defects, network failures and service interruptions; competition and the rapidly evolving and volatile nature of digital asset markets; and changes in laws, regulations or regulatory interpretations relating to digital assets, derivatives, tokenized assets and related data services. The Company’s actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed under “Item 3.D. Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and in the Company’s other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including reports on Form 6-K, copies of which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.