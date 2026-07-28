Judge Consulting Group President and CTO John Battaglia Named to City & State PA’s 2026 “40 in Their 40s” List

WAYNE, Pa., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judge Consulting Group is proud to announce that John Battaglia, President and CTO, has been named to City & State PA’s 2026 “40 in Their 40s” list, a prestigious recognition celebrating Pennsylvania’s most influential leaders, game-changers, and trailblazers shaping the future of the Commonwealth’s government and public-sector community.

Each year, City & State PA's "40 in Their 40s" spotlights the visionaries redefining leadership across Pennsylvania, executives, innovators, and public servants driving measurable impact in their industries and communities. This year's honorees will be featured in the July 27 issue of City & State PA magazine and celebrated at an exclusive reception on July 30 at the Pennsylvania State Capitol Complex Main Rotunda in Harrisburg. The full City & State PA’s “40 in Their 40s” list can be viewed here.

Driving the Next Era of AI and Digital Transformation

As President & CTO of Judge Consulting Group, John Battaglia is helping enterprises unlock the full potential of artificial intelligence, cloud, and emerging technologies — transforming how organizations innovate, operate, and grow. A nationally recognized voice in AI strategy and enterprise adoption, Battaglia is known for moving clients beyond experimentation and into enterprise-scale implementation, delivering measurable value through intelligent automation, data-driven insights, and modern digital solutions.

Under his leadership, Judge Consulting has significantly expanded its AI, cloud, and digital transformation capabilities, empowering organizations to navigate complexity, accelerate outcomes, and lead in an increasingly digital economy. Battaglia also spearheads Judge's Government Services practice, delivering mission-critical solutions that enhance efficiency, resiliency, and impact across the public sector.

A Legacy of Vision and Impact

"John Battaglia's leadership has positioned Judge Consulting at the forefront of AI, digital transformation, and technology innovation," said Martin Judge III, CEO of The Judge Group. "His vision, technical expertise, and unwavering commitment to delivering measurable client outcomes continue to fuel growth and transformation for our organization, our clients, and the industries we serve."

"I am truly honored to be recognized by City & State PA alongside such an accomplished group of Pennsylvania’s leaders," said John Battaglia, President and CTO of Judge Consulting Group. "Throughout my career, I’ve focused on helping organizations embrace innovation, harness the power of technology, and create outcomes that matter. This recognition is a reflection not just of my journey, but of the extraordinary clients, colleagues, and communities that have shaped it along the way."

Looking Ahead

As organizations across every industry accelerate their evaluation and adoption of AI, Judge Consulting remains committed to helping clients build practical strategies and scalable solutions that transform how they work, innovate, and serve their customers.

Judge Consulting, headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, is located at 151 South Warner Road, Wayne, PA 19087. The office can be reached at 1-800-650-0035.

About Judge Consulting:

Judge Consulting Group is the consulting company of The Judge Group. The Judge Group is an international leader in business technology consulting, learning and development, managed services, and talent solutions. With over 30 locations across the United States and Canada, Judge partners with the best and brightest companies in business today, including over 60 of the Fortune 100. Through its deep technical understanding and industry influence, Judge Consulting helps its clients close the gap between technology and desired business outcomes by bringing together the best talent, innovative solutions, and a broad array of services.

About City & State PA:

City & State PA is the premier multimedia news organization that dedicates its coverage to Pennsylvania’s state and local government, including all things politics and public policy. Our in-depth, non-partisan news coverage serves Pennsylvania’s leaders every day as a trusted guide to the issues impacting the Keystone State. We offer comprehensive coverage through our daily First Read newsletter, print magazine and premier events.

CONTACT

Ryan Miller

Director of Marketing

rmiller@judge.com