Data Center Storage Market Size to Hit $170.49 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Center Storage Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Data Center Storage Market was valued at USD 72.56 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 170.49 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 8.96% during 2026–2035.”

Growing Enterprise Data Volumes Continue to Fuel Market Growth Globally

The increasing production of data in businesses continues to be one of the main factors contributing to the growth of the Data Center Storage market. Businesses are quickly implementing storage technologies that will help them with cloud-based applications, artificial intelligence, machine learning, virtualization, and digital business practices. Software-defined storage, hybrid cloud storage, NVMe architectures, automated data management systems, and intelligent storage optimization systems are some of the solutions that allow businesses to be more efficient in the future.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

NetApp Inc.

IBM Corporation

Pure Storage Inc.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc

Western Digital Corporation

Hitachi Vantara LLC

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Lenovo Group Limited

Micron Technology Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Google LLC

Cisco Systems Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Data Center Storage Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 72.56 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 170.49 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.96% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Storage Type (Direct Attached Storage (DAS), Network Attached Storage (NAS), Storage Area Network (SAN), Cloud Storage, Traditional Storage, All-Flash Storage, and Hybrid Storage)

• By Deployment Model (On-Premises, Cloud-Based, and Hybrid)

• By Application (Backup and Recovery, Archiving, Big Data Analytics, Virtualization, and Others)

• By End User (Hyperscale/Cloud Service Providers, Enterprises, BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector, Retail, and Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Storage Type

The Storage Area Network (SAN) segment was worth 22.80% of the total revenue generated in 2025 due to its high performance, enterprise-class reliability, capability to support virtualization, and secure storage options for critical workloads in BFSI, healthcare, governments, and large enterprises. The Cloud Storage segment is expected to demonstrate the highest CAGR of 12.17% during the forecast period due to migration to cloud-native platforms by firms.

By Deployment

On-Premises accounted for 43.60% share of revenue in 2025, owing to rising demands from enterprises for improved data security, compliance with regulations, control over infrastructure, and customized storage settings. The Cloud-Based segment, on the other hand, is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 12.21% through 2026-2035, driven by higher adoption of cloud computing, AI applications, remote enterprise operations, and scalable storage infrastructure needs.

By Application

The Backup and Recovery segment accounted for 27.80% share of the revenue market in 2025 owing to the growing threats to cybersecurity, ransomware, business continuity, and regulatory compliance. The segment that is expected to grow at the highest rate is that of Big Data Analytics, which is likely to record a CAGR of 10.78% due to the increasing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

By End-User

Hyperscalers & CSPs accounted for 31.40% of the total revenue generated by the market in 2025 and will continue to be the leading and fastest-growing end-user segment, registering a CAGR of 10.98% during 2026-2035. Huge investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure, cloud computing platforms, enterprise SaaS solutions, edge computing, and large storage environments keep fueling the growth of next-generation storage systems.

Regional Insights:

The North American region occupied 38.40% of the overall Data Center Storage Market share in 2025, driven by the proliferation of hyperscale data centers, cloud-based infrastructure, digitization of enterprises, and investment in artificial intelligence and high-performance computing solutions. The U.S. accounted for 83.94% of the regional market revenue due to the presence of major cloud companies, advanced digital infrastructure, and investment in future-proof storage solutions.

The APAC region is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 12.09%. Digital transformation, cloud computing, high internet usage, AI investments, and the development of hyperscale data centers in China, India, Japan, South Korea, and other Southeast Asian countries have created many opportunities in the market.

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Recent Developments:

2026: VAST Data secured USD 1 billion in Series F funding, achieving a USD 30 billion valuation with backing from NVIDIA. The investment supports expansion across AI-focused data centers, including major storage deployments with CoreWeave and Sharon AI.

secured in Series F funding, achieving a with backing from NVIDIA. The investment supports expansion across AI-focused data centers, including major storage deployments with CoreWeave and Sharon AI. 2026: Pure Storage rebranded as Everpure™ and acquired 1touch to strengthen AI-powered data intelligence capabilities. The acquisition enables automated data classification and preparation across its all-flash Enterprise Data Cloud platform.

Exclusive Sections of the Data Center Storage Market Report (The USPs):

DATA CENTER STORAGE INFRASTRUCTURE & DIGITAL ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS – Comprehensive assessment of hyperscale data centers, enterprise storage environments, cloud infrastructure, hybrid cloud platforms, edge computing ecosystems, AI data centers, and next-generation digital storage architectures.

– Comprehensive assessment of hyperscale data centers, enterprise storage environments, cloud infrastructure, hybrid cloud platforms, edge computing ecosystems, AI data centers, and next-generation digital storage architectures. ADVANCED STORAGE TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING – Detailed evaluation of SAN, NAS, SSDs, HDDs, NVMe storage, all-flash arrays, software-defined storage, cloud-native storage platforms, hybrid storage systems, and intelligent data management technologies.

– Detailed evaluation of SAN, NAS, SSDs, HDDs, NVMe storage, all-flash arrays, software-defined storage, cloud-native storage platforms, hybrid storage systems, and intelligent data management technologies. AI WORKLOADS, CLOUD COMPUTING & HYPERSCALE STORAGE INSIGHTS – In-depth analysis of storage adoption across artificial intelligence infrastructure, machine learning environments, hyperscale cloud platforms, enterprise digital transformation initiatives, high-performance computing, and big data analytics.

– In-depth analysis of storage adoption across artificial intelligence infrastructure, machine learning environments, hyperscale cloud platforms, enterprise digital transformation initiatives, high-performance computing, and big data analytics. DATA CENTER MODERNIZATION & STORAGE DEPLOYMENT TRACKER – Extensive insights into storage modernization strategies, cloud migration initiatives, hybrid storage deployment, edge infrastructure expansion, enterprise storage optimization, and next-generation storage investments.

– Extensive insights into storage modernization strategies, cloud migration initiatives, hybrid storage deployment, edge infrastructure expansion, enterprise storage optimization, and next-generation storage investments. DATA SECURITY, STORAGE PERFORMANCE & REGULATORY ASSESSMENT – Comprehensive evaluation of cybersecurity requirements, backup and recovery infrastructure, compliance standards, data protection strategies, storage efficiency optimization, and enterprise resilience frameworks.

– Comprehensive evaluation of cybersecurity requirements, backup and recovery infrastructure, compliance standards, data protection strategies, storage efficiency optimization, and enterprise resilience frameworks. NEXT-GENERATION DATA CENTER STORAGE MARKET OUTLOOK – Strategic outlook covering AI-enabled storage management, autonomous data orchestration, cloud-native architectures, energy-efficient storage technologies, software-defined infrastructure, and intelligent storage platforms expected to shape the global Data Center Storage Market through 2035.

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