PMGC Holdings Inc. Announces Strategic Investment in Precision Aerospace & Defense Group and Long-Term Aerospace and Defense Manufacturing Agreement Through A&B Aerospace Inc.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMGC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB) (the “Company,” “PMGC,” “we,” or “our”), a diversified holding company executing a precision manufacturing growth strategy across the aerospace and defense supply chain, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, A&B Aerospace, Inc. (“A&B Aerospace”), has entered into a Long-Term Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Precision Aerospace & Defense Group, Inc. (“PAD Group”) to manufacture and supply precision-machined aerospace and defense components.

The Agreement, effective July 23, 2026, establishes a two-year framework under which PAD Group and its subsidiaries may issue purchase orders to A&B Aerospace for precision-manufactured components supporting aerospace and defense programs. The Agreement automatically renews for successive one-year periods unless either party provides notice of non-renewal, creating the foundation for a durable, multi-year manufacturing relationship. Each purchase order will specify the applicable products, quantities, pricing, delivery schedules, and other requirements. The Agreement does not include a guaranteed minimum purchase volume or revenue commitment.

Importantly, the Agreement positions A&B Aerospace to support purchase orders associated with U.S. federal government prime contracts, subject to the applicable Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) requirements incorporated into the relevant purchase orders. PMGC believes this framework expands A&B Aerospace's addressable opportunity within the U.S. defense industrial base, where demand for qualified, U.S.-based precision manufacturing capacity continues to grow across aircraft, defense systems, and mission-critical component programs.

The Agreement reflects continued commercial momentum across PMGC's precision manufacturing platform, which currently includes A&B Aerospace, AGA Precision Systems, and SVM Machining. PMGC believes the relationship further validates the high-tolerance CNC machining, complex assembly, and engineered component capabilities of its operating companies, and demonstrates the platform's ability to win long-term programs with aerospace and defense customers that require rigorous quality systems, reliability, and on-time delivery. The Company expects to pursue additional long-term agreements and program awards across its manufacturing subsidiaries as it continues to scale its aerospace and defense footprint.

Strategic Equity Investment and Manufacturing Capacity Partnership

PMGC Capital LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of PMGC, also invested $500,000 as a strategic investment in PAD Group's offering of Series F Convertible Preferred Stock, pursuant to the terms of PAD Group's private offering memorandum for the Series F financing.

PMGC believes the contemplated transactions in the Term Sheet align the long-term interests of both organizations. PAD Group would gain access to qualified, U.S.-based precision manufacturing capacity across PMGC's platform as it scales its aerospace and defense programs, while PMGC would participate directly in PAD Group's growth through an equity investment and could benefit from potential incremental manufacturing volume across its operating companies. The proposed investment is separate from the Agreement, under which pricing, volumes, and delivery requirements are established on a purchase order by purchase order basis.

The Term Sheet is non-binding, and the proposed investment and service agreement remain subject to completion of due diligence, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, required corporate approvals, and other customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that the proposed investment or service agreement will be completed on the terms contemplated, or at all.

About PMGC Holdings Inc.

PMGC Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company that manages and grows its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, investments, and development across various industries. We are committed to exploring opportunities in multiple sectors to maximize growth and value. For more information, please visit https://www.pmgcholdings.com.

About A&B Aerospace, Inc.

Founded in 1948, A&B Aerospace is a precision aerospace manufacturing company specializing in high-tolerance machining, complex assemblies, and engineered components for the aerospace and defense industries. Headquartered in Azusa, California, the company provides advanced CNC machining, grinding, honing, and precision deburring services for mission-critical applications. With decades of manufacturing expertise, A&B Aerospace supports leading aerospace customers through a commitment to quality, reliability, and on-time delivery. The company operates a modern manufacturing platform with advanced multi-axis machining capabilities and maintains AS9100 and ISO 9001 certifications to meet the rigorous standards of the global aerospace industry.

For more information, visit https://www.abaerospace.com.

About Precision Aerospace & Defense Group, Inc.

Precision Aerospace & Defense Group, Inc. is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, and operates within the aerospace and defense sector, working with industry participants and supply-chain partners to support customer and program requirements across aerospace and defense markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “potential,” “would” and “future” or similar expressions such as “look forward” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described more fully in PMGC’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2026, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Relations Contact

IR@pmgcholdings.com