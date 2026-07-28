Palvella Therapeutics to Host Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call on August 4, 2026

WAYNE, Pa., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palvella Therapeutics, Inc . (Palvella or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PVLA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for serious, rare skin diseases and vascular malformations for which there are no U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved therapies, announced today that it will report its second quarter 2026 financial results before market open on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. Palvella management will host a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. ET on that same day to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.

To access the live webcast, including presentation slides, please click h e r e or visit the “Events & Presentations” section of Palvella’s website. To access the conference call by phone, register using this l i n k , and you will be provided with dial-in details. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain archived for 90 days under the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company's website at www.palvellatx.com.

About Palvella Therapeutics

Founded and led by rare disease biotech veterans, Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PVLA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients living with serious, rare skin diseases and vascular malformations for which there are no FDA-approved therapies. Palvella is developing a broad pipeline of product candidates based on its patented QTORIN™ platform, with an initial focus on serious, rare skin diseases and vascular malformations, many of which are lifelong in nature. Palvella’s lead product candidate, QTORIN™ 3.9% rapamycin anhydrous gel (QTORIN™ rapamycin), is currently being developed for the treatment of microcystic lymphatic malformations, cutaneous venous malformations, and clinically significant angiokeratomas. Palvella’s second product candidate, QTORIN™ pitavastatin, is currently being developed for the treatment of disseminated superficial actinic porokeratosis. For more information, please visit www.palvellatx.com or follow Palvella on LinkedIn or X (formerly known as Twitter).

QTORIN™ rapamycin and QTORIN™ pitavastatin are for investigational use only and neither has been approved by the FDA or by any other regulatory agency for any indication.

Contact Information

Investors

Wesley H. Kaupinen

Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Palvella Therapeutics

wes.kaupinen@palvellatx.com



Media

Marcy Nanus

Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs

Palvella Therapeutics

marcy.nanus@palvellatx.com