NIOB completes 2026 drill program at Bardy

Vancouver, British Columbia, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visual observations from drilling at North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp.’s (CSE: NIOB) (FSE: KS82.F) (OTCQB: NIOMF) (“NIOB” or the “Company”) Bardy property shows that the company’s approach to targeting seems to be bearing fruit. The holes were collared at targets where radon data, high resolution magnetics, and surface mapping all intersect. The drill core has been submitted for assays.

“Each hole we complete increases our understanding of the pegmatite systems hosted in Québec’s Grenville District,” said Murray Nye, NIOB’s Chief Executive Officer. “We’re focused on these systems because they are prospective for niobium and rare earths, and key to meeting our long-term goal of becoming a leading supplier of critical minerals.”

Highlights from visual core logging

Eight holes were drilled over 1,554.00 metres across Bardy property, located in Quebec’s Grenville Province, in the La Tuque, Mauricie region.

Holes submitted for multi-element and rare earth element (REE) assay; results will be disclosed once received and verified under the Company’s QA/QC protocols.

Every hole hit at Bardy, intersecting the targeted syenitic-to-granitic pegmatite dyke swarm with rare-earth bearing minerals—principally allanite—logged in most holes. As also previously reported, hole BBY-2026-006 intersected an 8.0-metre interval of syenitic pegmatite from 139.70 m to 147.70 m , including a 0.20-metre zone that included allanite in the core.

Coarse rare earth bearing minerals up to approximately 2 centimetres wide, interpreted as allanite, visually observed in drill core.

The drill program was operated by Laurentia Geological Services, and core has been submitted to SGS Canada Inc. in Val-d’Or, Québec.

The goal of the 2026 diamond drilling program at Bardy was to intersect niobium and rare earth bearing systems. The property is part of NIOB’s district-scale critical-minerals land package in Québec’s Grenville Province. Drill targets were defined by the integration of soil-gas radon surveys and a high-resolution drone-borne magnetic survey, together with surface mapping.

Next Steps

Submit the remaining drill core to SGS Canada Inc. for multi-element and rare earth element assay. Report assay results once received and verified against the Company’s QA/QC protocols (certified reference materials, blanks and duplicates) by a Qualified Person. Complete petrography and mineralogy on selected pegmatite intervals to confirm the identity of the rare earth-bearing minerals, including the possible allanite. Integrate all 16 drill holes into the geological model to define the orientation, continuity and true widths of the mineralized pegmatite.

Figure 1. Drill core from hole BBY‑2026‑002 (82.30–82.50 m): syenogranitic pegmatite with a gradational contact marked by increasing grain size, containing sparse 1–2 mm allanite grains. Minerals identified by visual core logging; interpreted as allanite pending laboratory confirmation.

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Figure 2. BBY‑2026‑004: 35.50–35.65 m — Strong local scintillometer anomaly; a 2 cm elongate, brownish‑black cluster composed mainly of allanite, with a few millimetre‑scale apatite grains and biotite. Hosted in an pegmatite, medium‑grained to pegmatitic, heterogeneous, of quartz‑syenite composition.

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Figure 3. Drill core from hole BBY‑2026‑006 (8.25–8.35 m): pegmatitic syenogranite mobilizate with abundant brownish, several‑millimetre‑scale allanite in clusters, in association with orthopyroxene and biotite. Minerals identified by visual core logging; interpreted as allanite pending laboratory confirmation.

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Basis of Disclosure: Visual Logging and Qualitative Instruments

The mineral identifications and observations referenced in this news release are based on visual core logging and qualitative field instruments (including handheld scintillometer screening) only.

The rare earth-bearing minerals described, including the interpretation that the dominant phase may be allanite, are preliminary in nature, are inherently uncertain, and remain to be confirmed by laboratory analysis; no such identification is a substitute for assay. Pegmatite widths reported are drill-core (downhole) lengths and not true widths. Handheld scintillometer readings were collected on drill core as a qualitative logging aid and are indicative only; they are not accepted as quantitative results for mineral-disclosure purposes.

Samples are being submitted to SGS Canada Inc., an accredited laboratory in Val-d’Or, Quebec, independent of the Company. Geochemical results – including any quantitative rare earth element, niobium or other metal content – will be reported when assays are received and quality-assurance review is complete.

No quantitative rare earth element, niobium or other metal concentrations have been published in this news release. Quantitative geochemical results will be reported only following laboratory assay and review against certified reference material, blank and duplicate quality-assurance data by a Qualified Person.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). Clyde McMillan, P.Geo., a consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained herein.

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN NIOBIUM AND CRITICAL MINERALS CORP.

North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. is a North American mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious, base, and critical mineral assets. Its portfolio includes the Silver Lake property in British Columbia’s Omineca Mining Division and a district-scale land package covering 29,936 hectares in Quebec’s Grenville Province. The Quebec properties host rare earth element, niobium, and nickel-copper occurrences, expanding the Company’s footprint into critical minerals that are strategically important for energy and defense applications.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Murray Nye

Chief Executive Officer

info@northamericanniobium.com

+1 (647) 984-4204

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “potential”, “possible”, “will”, “plans”, “continues” and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results “will”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: (i) the submission of drill core to SGS Canada Inc. and the expected timing and disclosure of assay results; (ii) the interpretation of visual core-logging observations, including the presence and identity of rare earth-bearing minerals such as allanite; (iii) the potential of the Bardy and Blanchette pegmatite systems to host rare earth-element mineralization; (iv) the Company’s plans to complete sample submission, petrography and mineralogy, and to update its geological model; and (v) the completion and interpreted observations of the 2026 Bardy-Blanchette drilling program.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation: risks that assay results may not confirm visual observations; the inherent uncertainty of visual identifications of mineralization; risks relating to exploration and development; the availability of financing; laboratory and analytical delays; changes in commodity prices; and the other risk factors discussed in the Company’s continuous-disclosure documents filed under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.