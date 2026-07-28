Riot Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) (“Riot” or “the Company”), a leader in vertically integrated digital infrastructure specializing in the development of large-scale data centers and bitcoin mining applications, announced today that it has scheduled its second quarter 2026 earnings conference call for Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at 8:30 A.M. EST.

This conference call will be available through an audio-only webcast. Please use this link here to register. Participants who choose to dial into the call in the United States or internationally, please use this link here to register. A replay of the webcast will be available after the call ends, through this link.



About Riot Platforms, Inc.

Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) is a leading digital infrastructure company, specializing in the development of large-scale data centers and bitcoin mining applications. The Company operates digital infrastructure and Bitcoin mining facilities in central Texas and Kentucky, and engineering and fabrication facilities in Denver and Houston.

Riot’s vision is to be the world’s most trusted platform for powering and building the next digital world. Its mission is to empower the future of digital infrastructure by positively impacting the sectors, networks, and communities the Company touches.

For more information, visit Riot Platforms.



Safe Harbor

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management’s current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements rely on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “potential,” “hope,” similar expressions and their negatives are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s plans to develop data centers, projections, objectives, expectations, and intentions about future events, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations about future events as of the date hereof and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. Detailed information regarding the factors identified by the Company’s management which they believe may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements in this press release may be found in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” of the Company’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, and the other filings the Company makes with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur, or of which the Company hereafter becomes aware, except as required by law. Persons reading this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.



Investor Contact:

Joshua Kane

IR@Riotplatforms.com



Media Contact:

Becca Rincon

PR@Riotplatforms.com