Correction: KN Energies and Indel Petro Sign Memorandum of Understanding in Vietnam

Correction: the company name has been corrected.

On 28 July, international terminal operator AB KN Energies (hereinafter – the Company, KNE) and Vietnam-based INDEL Investment and Development Joint Stock Company (hereinafter – Indel Petro) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Vietnam to establish a framework for cooperation in energy and infrastructure projects in the country.

The agreement brings together KNE’s international experience in LNG and energy infrastructure with Indel Petro’s activities across the petroleum, energy, logistics and infrastructure sectors in Vietnam.

Operating LNG infrastructures since 2014, KN Energies has developed a strong international footprint, providing LNG terminal development, commercial and technical advisory, and FSRU-related expertise across Europe, South America and Asia. Through this partnership, the Company aims to share its global experience and contribute to the development of future energy infrastructure projects.

The signing of the MoU marks another step in strengthening economic cooperation between Lithuania and Vietnam, fostering new business partnerships and facilitating the exchange of knowledge and expertise between the two countries.





Tomas Tumėnas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772