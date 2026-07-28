Implicity’s Next-Generation ILR ECG Analyzer Earns FDA Clearance

Cloud-based AI algorithm supports implantable cardiac monitors from all major manufacturers, reducing false-positive alerts by up to 76% while maintaining high sensitivity for true events

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Implicity , a leader in remote patient monitoring and cardiac data management solutions, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted 510(k) clearance for its next-generation ILR ECG Analyzer, marking Implicity's third FDA clearance to date. The sophisticated, cloud-based AI software is designed to serve as an agnostic second layer for residual alerts that remain after initial manufacturer filters, dramatically reducing false-positive alerts generated by implantable cardiac monitors (ICMs).



Implicity’s newly cleared ILR ECG algorithm can now analyze data from ICMs across all major device manufacturers, including Abbott, Biotronik, Boston Scientific, and Medtronic. Research published in EP Europace and Heart Rhythm demonstrated that the algorithm reduced false-positive episodes by up to 76% while maintaining high sensitivity for detecting clinically meaningful events.¹,²



“False-positive alerts remain a major workflow obstacle as remote cardiac monitoring has continued to scale. Device-level filtering alone still leaves practitioners with volumes of non-actionable data to review, consuming significant time. A standardized, manufacturer-agnostic layer mitigates data noise and delivers consistency across patient populations, helping care teams prioritize events truly requiring clinical attention,” said Manish Wadhwa, MD, a cardiac electrophysiologist in San Diego, California.



A 2026 multicenter, multidevice study published in JACC: Clinical Electrophysiology found that implantable loop recorders (ILRs) continue to generate a substantial burden of false-positive alerts across vendors despite AI-based and other algorithmic enhancements, underscoring the need for further improvements to reduce clinical burden.3



EHRA data also highlighted why the significant alert-review burden persists, including with newer AI-equipped monitors. Episodes were independently adjudicated against guideline-defined criteria, and a substantial proportion were found to be non-clinically actionable, meaning they did not require clinical intervention or urgent follow-up. The analyses also showed that signal-detection issues can contribute to benign rhythms or artifacts being flagged for clinical review. These findings support the role of an additional cloud-based, manufacturer-agnostic layer that applies a consistent framework across devices to help reduce residual alert burden.



"Our vision is simple: AI should make expert cardiac care scalable without making it impersonal," said Arnaud Rosier, MD, PhD, CEO and co-founder of Implicity. “Behind every patient monitored through Implicity is a clinician who can trust that the alert reaching them is one worth acting on. That's why our approach layers on top of manufacturer detection—with a cloud-based, manufacturer-agnostic AI that filters out the residual noise before it reaches clinical teams. We are proud to receive FDA clearance for this next-generation algorithm because it reflects our commitment to developing clinical-grade AI tools that are rigorously evaluated, workflow-ready, and trusted by cardiac electrophysiologists managing complex remote monitoring data."



Implicity’s next-generation ILR ECG Analyzer is expected to become commercially available to U.S. customers in the coming months.



About Implicity

Implicity is a digital MedTech software company dedicated to providing the best remote care to patients with cardiac implantable electronic devices and heart failure. Co-founded by cardiac electrophysiologist Arnaud Rosier, MD, PhD, the platform aggregates, normalizes, and standardizes data from any implantable cardiac device across all manufacturers, improving care for patients with cardiac implants and heart failure.



Implicity's platform provides critical health information augmented by FDA-cleared AI algorithms†, enabling healthcare providers to make more informed decisions for better patient outcomes while optimizing workflows. With access to the Health Data Hub, one of the world's largest databases of heart disease patients, Implicity is able to develop its AI solutions based on more robust data. The company is protecting more than 120,000 patients in over 250 medical facilities across the US and Europe. To learn more, visit www.implicity.com



Health Data Hub is a health data platform established by the French government to combine existing health patient databases and facilitate their usage for research and development purposes.

1- Varma N, Wadhwa M, Lazarus A, Faedda G, Mabo P, Crespin E. Performance of a cloud-based AI solution for reducing false positive alerts in implantable cardiac monitors detected episodes. Europace. 2026;28(Suppl 1):euag105.043. doi:10.1093/europace/euag105.043.

2- Marijon E, Crespin E, Leclercq C, Faedda G, Mabo P, Barraud J, Varma N. PO-01-235: Performance of a new cloud-based AI solution reducing false positive alerts in implantable cardiac monitor episodes on top of manufacturer AI algorithms. Heart Rhythm. 2026;23(4 Suppl):S294-S295. doi:10.1016/j.hrthm.2026.03.1775.

3- Kamsani SH, Middeldorp ME, Evans S, Russo AM, Jayakumar M, Deering TF, Shahmohamadi E, Baykaner T, Fitzgerald JL, Gopinathannair R, Abbas M, Varma N, Freeman JV, Mittal S, Sanders P. Accuracy of implantable loop recorders: multicenter, multidevice comparison. JACC Clin Electrophysiol. 2026;12(5):1113-1127. doi:10.1016/j.jacep.2025.12.039.

† - IM007 ILR ECG Analyzer is an FDA cleared Class II medical device, see the instructions for use for more information.





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