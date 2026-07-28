Kognitos CEO Binny Gill to Deliver Audit-Grade AI Playbook for Finance at Ai4 2026

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kognitos , the pioneer of neurosymbolic AI for business automation, today announced that founder and CEO Binny Gill will take the stage at Ai4 2026 , one of the industry's largest AI conferences, on Tuesday, August 4 from 3:50–4:10 PM PT at The Venetian in Las Vegas.

Gill's session, Context Is All You Need: Audit-Proof AI for Finance , takes direct aim at the gap between AI hype and finance-grade reality. As boards move past asking whether finance teams are using AI and start asking why pilots haven't moved the needle, Gill will argue that the answer almost always comes down to trust, and that trust cannot be built on an AI agent that guesses, however brilliantly.

“Every CFO wants the productivity of AI agents, but none of them can afford one that improvises with the ledger,” said Gill. “At Ai4, I look forward to showing finance leaders exactly what audit-grade autonomy requires: deterministic execution instead of probabilistic guessing, and a step-by-step replay of every action an agent takes. When it comes to trusting AI with your ledger, context is all you need, and a context graph that grounds every decision in your vendors, your policies, and your history.”

The approach is the same one Gartner recognized Kognitos for in two 2026 Hype Cycle reports, and it underpins the company's recent #1 ranking in the ISG Buyers Guide for Agentic AI Automation.

Kognitos brings governed agent-run operations to finance and accounting through a neurosymbolic platform built for deterministic, hallucination-free execution. Finance teams define and approve process rules in plain English, the platform executes those rules consistently, and any genuinely new exception is returned for human guidance and captured as a versioned refinement. Organizations can begin with high-friction hotspots and expand across the function without replacing their existing systems.

In his talk at Ai4, Gill will demonstrate the deterministic AI approach live on the workflows finance leaders care about most - touchless journal entries, zero-touch close, and AP fraud detection - and send attendees home with a six-step playbook for taking an AI agent from pilot to production, and the bar every AI vendor should be held to.

Session details:

What: Context Is All You Need: Audit-Proof AI for Finance

Who: Binny Gill, Founder and CEO, Kognitos

When: Tuesday, August 4, 2026, 3:50–4:10 PM PT

Where: Ai4 2026, The Venetian, Las Vegas

Session page: https://ai4.app.swapcard.com/event/ai4-2026/planning/UGxhbm5pbmdfNDMxODg2OA==

Media and industry analysts attending Ai4 2026 are invited to request an on-site briefing with Binny Gill to discuss audit-grade AI, agentic automation in finance, and Kognitos' neurosymbolic approach. The Kognitos team will also demonstrate a new product for finance at booth #1213 in the exhibition hall. To schedule a briefing, contact pr@kognitos.com.

About Kognitos

Kognitos automates business operations with the first neurosymbolic AI platform engineered for deterministic, hallucination-free execution at enterprise scale. Built for finance, supply chain, and operations teams that cannot tolerate probabilistic errors, Kognitos turns tribal and system knowledge into documented, AI-refined automations using English as code, creating a dynamic system of record that enhances productivity and decision-making. Every workflow is readable, auditable, and governed in plain English, with humans in control of the logic that runs the business. With its patented Process Refinement Engine, Kognitos delivers faster ROI, lower costs, and empowered teams across hundreds of enterprise use cases. Headquartered in San Jose, California, Kognitos is backed by leading investors including Khosla Ventures, Prosperity7 Ventures, Engineering Capital, and Wipro Ventures.

Media

Contact:

pr@kognitos.com