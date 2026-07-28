New CIRA Internet Trends Report reveals Canadians are putting trust before convenience

OTTAWA, Ontario, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadians are becoming more deliberate about which companies, platforms and digital services they trust with their personal information, according to CIRA’s 2026 Canadian Internet Trends Report.

From deleting apps and rejecting their permissions to choosing Canadian retailers and questioning AI-generated content, Canadians are taking a more active role in deciding where to spend their money, how to protect their data and what information to trust.

The national survey found that 74 per cent of Canadians have taken action to protect their data because of privacy concerns. Forty-one per cent have declined an app permission, 34 per cent have deleted an app and 22 per cent have used a virtual private network, or VPN.

Canadians are also paying closer attention to where their data is held, with 67 per cent saying it is important that their personal data be stored on servers located in Canada. Together, the findings suggest that privacy concerns are increasingly shaping Canadians’ everyday digital choices.

Canadian identity is also influencing online purchasing decisions. Sixty-five per cent say they prefer buying online from Canadian retailers when they have a choice, while 52 per cent identify supporting the Canadian economy, buying Canadian or supporting local businesses as their main reason for doing so.

Key insights

Generative AI has entered the mainstream faster than trust in the technology has developed. Forty-six per cent of Canadians used a generative AI tool in the past year, nearly triple the 16 per cent recorded in 2024. Yet concern continues to outweigh excitement, with 56 per cent saying they are concerned about generative AI, compared with 26 per cent who are still excited about it. More than half—53 per cent—say they encountered AI-generated fake content in the past year. While 49 per cent always or often verify AI-generated responses using another source, only 19 per cent say they always do so.

Forty-six per cent of Canadians used a generative AI tool in the past year, nearly triple the 16 per cent recorded in 2024. Yet concern continues to outweigh excitement, with 56 per cent saying they are concerned about generative AI, compared with 26 per cent who are still excited about it. More than half—53 per cent—say they encountered AI-generated fake content in the past year. While 49 per cent always or often verify AI-generated responses using another source, only 19 per cent say they always do so. The cost of staying connected is forcing Canadians to make trade-offs. Thirty-one per cent say home internet and cellphone costs are still unaffordable, while 42 per cent have cut back on other expenses to keep paying for those services. Nearly one-quarter—24 per cent—changed their internet or mobile plan in the past year to reduce costs.

Thirty-one per cent say home internet and cellphone costs are still unaffordable, while 42 per cent have cut back on other expenses to keep paying for those services. Nearly one-quarter—24 per cent—changed their internet or mobile plan in the past year to reduce costs. Canadians report significantly greater comfort purchasing from domestic retail websites. Seventy-three per cent are comfortable making a purchase from a Canadian retail website, compared with 42 per cent from a U.S. retail website, reinforcing the connection between trust and Canadians’ preference for domestic services.

Seventy-three per cent are comfortable making a purchase from a Canadian retail website, compared with 42 per cent from a U.S. retail website, reinforcing the connection between trust and Canadians’ preference for domestic services. Internet disruptions are forcing Canadians to find their own backup plans. Twenty-one per cent experienced a major home internet disruption in 2025, while nearly half—49 per cent—say they use a cellphone hotspot to stay connected when an outage occurs. Nearly one-quarter—24 per cent—are worried about future disruptions, underscoring how reliable internet remains essential for work, services and daily life.





Executive quote

“Amid growing concerns about AI, privacy and cyber threats, Canadians are not stepping away from the internet. They are navigating it with greater caution. People are paying closer attention to what information they share, which permissions they grant and whether a digital service has earned their trust. That is a clear signal to organizations that privacy protections, transparency and meaningful choice can no longer be treated as optional.” – Byron Holland, President and CEO, CIRA

CIRA’s 2026 Canadian Internet Trends Report provides a national snapshot of how Canadians use the internet and how privacy, AI, digital sovereignty, affordability, reliability and online shopping are shaping their behaviours and choices.

Resources

About Canadian Internet Trends

The report was developed by CIRA through an online survey conducted by The Strategic Counsel. A total of 2,000 Canadian internet users (18+) were surveyed via an online panel in March. Every year CIRA produces Canadian Internet Trends through this research to better understand Canadians’ internet access and use. This year CIRA will post a four-part blog series of the most salient findings from its annual survey. The full research results showcasing the latest Canadian internet trends and online user habits can be found here.

About CIRA

CIRA is the national not-for-profit best known for managing the .CA domain on behalf of all Canadians. As a leader in Canada’s internet ecosystem, CIRA offers a wide range of products, programs and services designed to make the internet a secure and accessible space for all. CIRA advocates for Canada on both national and international stages to support its goal of building a trusted internet for Canadians by helping shape the future of the internet.

Media contact

Delphine Avomo Evouna

613.315.1458

delphine.avomoevouna@cira.ca