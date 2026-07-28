Atlas Air Worldwide Releases 2025 Sustainability Report

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. ("Atlas" or the "Company"), the leading global provider of outsourced aviation logistics, today released its 2025 Sustainability Report.



Atlas' seventh Sustainability Report, Caring for the World We Carry, highlights the Company's continued progress in advancing its sustainability strategy, while creating value for customers, employees, communities and stakeholders. Organized around the Company's four sustainability pillars—Preserve Our Planet, Care for Our People, Maximize Social Impact and Grow Responsibly—the report demonstrates how sustainability is embedded across Atlas' business and supports long-term growth.



“Guided by our One Atlas strategy, Atlas has experienced a period of significant growth as we expanded our fleet, invested in new capabilities and strengthened our global platform,” said Michael Steen, Chief Executive Officer, Atlas Air Worldwide. “As our business grows, so does our responsibility. That’s why we are investing in the future of aviation, advancing sustainable solutions for our customers and building a strong culture where our people can succeed.”



Key highlights from the 2025 report include:

Preserve Our Planet

Grew sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) usage to 3.3 million gallons, representing 10x growth from 2024, with roughly two-thirds purchased voluntarily by Atlas and its customers.

Joined IATA's CO2 Connect initiative. Atlas became the first North American cargo airline to participate, helping to provide the industry with greater transparency and accuracy on the carbon footprint of flights and shipments.

Improved operational efficiency through new technology and closer customer collaboration.

Following the close of the reporting period, in early 2026, Atlas placed the largest aircraft order in Company history, securing early delivery positions for 20 Airbus A350F freighters, with options for an additional 20 aircraft, and deliveries beginning in 2029. Airbus projects the A350F will deliver up to 20% lower fuel consumption and emissions than current-generation freighters.

Care for Our People

Launched Atlas Academy, offering centralized training across the organization.

Introduced the Emerging Leaders program for individual contributors and the Air-to-Ground program for pilots transitioning into corporate roles.

Launched the Safety Ambassador Program, recognizing employees who proactively identify and report safety hazards.

Maximize Social Impact

Raised more than $110,000 at our 24th Annual Charity Golf Tournament, extending impact to K9s For Warriors and Liberty City Optimist Club, and new beneficiaries including the ION Center for Violence Prevention and the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

Committed $50,000 in scholarships to University of Alaska Anchorage students pursuing aviation careers, announced alongside the U.S. Secretary of Transportation.

Contributed to disaster relief following the Los Angeles wildfires, the Wang Fuk Court fire and flooding in Texas Hill Country through Airlink, Wings of Rescue and employee giving and company matching programs.

Grow Responsibly

Earned EcoVadis Committed badge in first year of participation.

Reconfirmed target to reduce Scope 1 emissions by 20% by 2035 versus a 2021 baseline.

Advocated for SAF policy at the international, federal and regional levels, including participation in the SAF Coalition's annual fly-in to Washington, D.C.

Advocated for reforming FAA mental health reporting requirements, with companion legislation advancing through Congress.

"Sustainability is reshaping the future of aviation," said Richard Broekman, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Sustainability, Atlas Air Worldwide. "For many of our customers, sustainability has become a business imperative. They’re looking for practical ways to reduce emissions, meet evolving stakeholder expectations and make measurable progress toward their decarbonization goals. Our role is to help them do exactly that. We are proud of the progress we have made and even more energized by the opportunities ahead.”



To learn more about Atlas Air Worldwide's sustainability efforts, please read our 2025 Sustainability Report.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) is the world’s leader in outsourced aviation logistics. AAWW is the parent company of our principal operating subsidiary, Atlas Air, Inc., and several affiliates related to Titan’s dry leasing services, and Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. With approximately 5,000 employees, the AAWW companies serve a diversified customer roster across the global supply chain in more than 300 destinations in 90+ countries. Together, they operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and Airbus A350F (coming in 2029) freighters. To learn more, visit www.atlasairworldwide.com. Follow Atlas Air on LinkedIn and @AtlasAirWW on X (Twitter).

Contact: CorpCommunications@atlasair.com

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