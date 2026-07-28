Associa McKay Management’s Bryan Stewart Shares Leadership Insights at CAI Alabama HOA/Condo Leadership Summit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, recently participated in CAI Alabama’s Community Now: HOA/Condo Leadership Summit. Bryan Stewart, CMCA, of Associa McKay Management, presented on the role of culture in strengthening community association leadership and service.

The summit was held Thursday, July 23, at Vulcan Park & Museum in Birmingham and brought together homeowner leaders, community managers and business partners for an afternoon of education, networking and industry insight. Stewart’s session, “Culture Is the Operating System: Aligning Process, Policy, and People to Serve Communities Well,” explored how aligning people, processes and policies can help build stronger relationships, improve service delivery and create more successful community associations.

During the session, Stewart shared insights from Associa McKay Management’s approach to culture, including the development of “The McKay Way,” a set of behavioral standards designed to create consistency and accountability across the organization. His remarks emphasized that strong culture is built through daily actions, clear expectations and a shared commitment to serving communities well.

“Bryan’s presentation reflects the leadership mindset we value across Associa — one rooted in consistency, accountability and a genuine commitment to the communities we serve,” said Brad Wells, senior vice president. “Events like the CAI Alabama HOA/Condo Leadership Summit provide an important opportunity for industry professionals and volunteer leaders to learn from one another and strengthen the future of community association management.”

The summit also featured sessions on research and trends shaping the future of community associations, 2026 Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac updates, and the relationships that strengthen communities.

###

About Associa

With more than 340 branch offices across five countries, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 23,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com

Media Contact:

Elvia Espino, elvia.espino@associa.us | 214.569.9939