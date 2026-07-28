Toll Brothers Announces Peapack Crossing is Now Open in Peapack, New Jersey

PEAPACK, N.J., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest luxury home community, Peapack Crossing, is now open in Somerset County, New Jersey. Featuring two distinct collections of homes, Peapack Crossing offers a rare blend of serenity and convenience in one of New Jersey’s most desirable locations. The community’s Sales Center is located at 2 Brandywine Drive in Peapack.

Peapack Crossing showcases luxury carriage-style townhomes and single-family homes on private, wooded home sites. The Carriages Collection features two-story townhomes ranging from approximately 3,045 to 3,551 square feet, with open-concept floor plans, walk-out basements, and two-car garages priced from $1.46 million. The Signature Collection includes single-family three-bedroom homes priced from $1.58 million. Modern two-story designs in the Signature collection span over 3,100 square feet, offering spacious living areas and first-floor primary bedroom suites.





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

"Peapack Crossing offers an exceptional combination of luxury living and convenience, with personalization opportunities that allow home shoppers to create their dream home" said Jill Sarcia, Division President of Toll Brothers in New Jersey. "We invite home shoppers to visit our Sales Center to learn more about this stunning new community."





Residents of Peapack Crossing will enjoy a prime location close to charming shops and restaurants, pristine outdoor recreation, and highly ranked schools in the Somerset Hills School District. The community also offers easy access to major transit routes, connecting residents to New York City, Morristown, and beyond.

For more information about Peapack Crossing and other Toll Brothers communities in New Jersey, call 844-834-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/NJ.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)