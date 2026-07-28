Rocket Doctor AI Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Unsecured Convertible Debentures

Vancouver, British Columbia, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocker Doctor AI Inc. (the “Company” or “Rocket Doctor AI”) ( CSE: AIDR , OTC: AIRDF , Frankfurt: 939 ) is pleased to announce a proposed non-brokered private placement of unsecured convertible debentures in the amount of $1,000 each (the “Debentures”) in the aggregate principal amount of up to $2,000,000 (the “Offering”).

The Debentures will bear interest from the date of issuance at a rate of 12.0% per annum, calculated and payable on maturity which is 12 months following the issuance of the Debentures (the “Maturity Date”). The principal amount of the Debentures, together with any accrued and unpaid interest, may be converted, in whole or in part at the election of the holder, into units of the Company (the “Units”) at a conversion price of $0.70 (US$0.50) per Unit on the earlier of: (i) the business day immediately preceding the Maturity Date; and (ii) the business day immediately preceding the date fixed for redemption of the Debentures by the Company, if any, subject to the terms therein. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Share”) and one transferable Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”), with each Warrant being exercisable into one Share (a “Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of $0.75 (US$0.54) per Warrant Share for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance (the “Warrant Expiry Date”) pursuant to the terms therein. The Warrant Expiry Date may be accelerated in the event the Shares trade on the CSE at $0.75 or more per Common Share for any 10 consecutive trading days, and, upon delivery of a notice to the holder, the Warrant Expiry Date will be accelerated to 5:00pm on the date that is 10 calendar days from the date of delivery of an acceleration notice to the holder.

The Company intends on using the net proceeds of the Offering for working capital and general and administrative expenses primarily focused on its US growth plans.

Closing of the Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. The securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to applicable statutory hold periods imposed under applicable securities legislation. The Offering is not subject to a minimum aggregate amount of subscriptions and may close in one or more tranches.

The Company anticipates paying finders' fees to eligible parties who have assisted in introducing subscribers to the Offering. Any finders' fees payable will be in accordance with the policies of the CSE.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities issued pursuant to the Offering may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company’s proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.

Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc, and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 350 MDs to provide care to more than 750,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices - improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.



By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare - making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.

To learn more about Rocket Doctor AI Inc’s products and services, contact: www.rocketdoctor.ai or email: info@rocketdoctor.ai

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO, Rocket Doctor AI

essam.hamza@rocketdoctor.ai

For media inquiries, contact: media@rocketdoctor.ai

Call: +1 (778) 819 8321

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Offering, closing of the Offering and use of proceeds are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Rocket Doctor AI Inc.'s expectations include other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Rocket Doctor AI Inc. with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Rocket Doctor AI Inc. will only update or revise publicly the included forward- looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.