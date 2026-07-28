SEON Promotes Donna Fowler to Chief People Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEON , the AI Command Center for Fraud Prevention and AML Compliance , today announced the promotion of Donna Fowler to Chief People Officer. Fowler previously served as SEON’s Senior Vice President of Global People and Talent. During her tenure, SEON has grown to more than 400 employees operating across the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.



“Donna has been central to how we’ve grown as a company, not just in headcount but in how we operate globally and how we build agile teams that can move quickly,” said Bence Jendruszak, Co-Founder and COO, SEON. “This promotion is recognition of the transformation of the people function she’s executed across the entire employee lifecycle and company culture at SEON. I’m excited to see her continue to evolve and scale people programs here that deliver business results, ensure a top tier employee experience and make us an employer of choice.”



Before joining SEON, Fowler held people and HR leadership roles at Beyond Identity, Silverline, Citi and Lehman Brothers. She holds a certificate in HR Studies from Cornell University’s ILR School. At SEON, Fowler has built a global people team while strengthening the company’s learning and development programs, helping attract and retain talent across engineering, product, sales, marketing and operations as the company has rapidly scaled. Fowler also created SEON’s core values and launched the LOV-E (Living Our Values) program to embed them into how employees across every region operate day to day.



About SEON

SEON is the AI command center for real-time fraud prevention and AML compliance , helping thousands of companies worldwide stop fraud, reduce risk and protect revenue. Powered by 900+ real-time, first-party data signals, SEON enriches customer profiles, flags suspicious behavior and streamlines compliance workflows. With integrated fraud and AML capabilities, SEON operates globally from Austin, London, Budapest and Singapore. Learn more at seon.io .



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