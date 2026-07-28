AlphaSense Announces AlphaSummit 2026 to Explore the Future of Decision-Grade AI

Keynote speakers including Shaquille O’Neal, basketball legend and investment icon, and George Lee, Co-Head of the Goldman Sachs Global Institute, headline event shaping emerging AI themes for decision-makers and disruptors

Register now to attend AlphaSummit

Key Facts (At-a-Glance):

Event: AlphaSense customer conference, AlphaSummit , taking place Oct. 5-7 in New York City. Follow #AlphaSummit on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram for the latest updates.

Details: AlphaSummit brings together visionary leaders to explore the next era of decision-grade AI intelligence. Attendees will hear from industry leaders in finance, life sciences, retail, and more, participate in interactive product sessions and expert-led workshops, and network with peers and innovators. The AlphaSense Experience Lab gives attendees the opportunity to interact live with the platform, participate in a hackathon, and consult with AlphaSense experts.

Why It Matters: AI experts and thought leaders from some of the world’s largest enterprises - including Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson, and Salesforce - will discuss how AI is evolving to handle complex, multi-step workflows proactively and influence decision making at every level.

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaSense , the AI platform redefining market intelligence for the business and financial world, today announced AlphaSummit 2026 , the leading customer conference for decision-grade AI, will be held Oct. 5-7 at The Glasshouse in New York City.

AI is moving from experimentation into execution, with agents running more fully automated workflows and an increasing necessity for human and agent collaboration. This elevates expectations for executive teams and practitioners for scalability, governance, trustworthy output, and predictable AI economics. In the enterprise, a plausible but indefensible answer isn’t enough. Whether for operational workflows informing critical decisions or outputs for boardroom debates, the bar is much higher.

The more autonomous AI becomes, the more important trusted intelligence becomes. AlphaSummit gathers the builders, practitioners, and leaders who are leading with action to deploy agentic workflows, manage the total costs for market intelligence, and deliver on both ROI and productivity.

“The leaders in the agentic era of AI are those that will bring together data, AI systems, and human ingenuity to achieve real and definable business outcomes. AlphaSummit is the event where powerful ideas around the future of work, always-on AI capabilities, and agent-driven innovation converge, offering executives and operators the insights that can transform their business,” said Heather Zynczak, Chief Marketing Officer at AlphaSense. “From visionary main stage keynotes to live product demos and compelling customer stories, AlphaSummit will showcase how trusted AI market intelligence is behind every business’s most important decisions.”

At AlphaSummit, attendees will gain first-hand knowledge from panels, hands-on workshops, and lightning talks across topics like the future of work, data sovereignty, the connected enterprise, and deriving competitive intelligence from market signals.

Keynote and notable speakers include:

Shaquille O’Neal : Known globally as “Shaq”, he has transcended the heights of the basketball hardcourt to become a master of the "business of the pivot." From tech investments to global branding, his ability to spot a trend before it becomes a headline is legendary. For AlphaSummit attendees, his perspective on filtering market noise to find high-conviction opportunities is a masterclass you won’t want to miss.

: Known globally as “Shaq”, he has transcended the heights of the basketball hardcourt to become a master of the "business of the pivot." From tech investments to global branding, his ability to spot a trend before it becomes a headline is legendary. For AlphaSummit attendees, his perspective on filtering market noise to find high-conviction opportunities is a masterclass you won’t want to miss. George Lee, Goldman Sachs : George Lee has spent decades advising some of the world’s most influential technology companies while helping shape Goldman Sachs’ technology and AI strategy. Today, as Co-Head of the Goldman Sachs Global Institute, Lee brings a unique perspective on the intersection of AI, geopolitics, and global markets, and offers insights invaluable to anyone navigating rapid market change.

: George Lee has spent decades advising some of the world’s most influential technology companies while helping shape Goldman Sachs’ technology and AI strategy. Today, as Co-Head of the Goldman Sachs Global Institute, Lee brings a unique perspective on the intersection of AI, geopolitics, and global markets, and offers insights invaluable to anyone navigating rapid market change. Manish Sharma, Accenture: Manish Sharma is Chief Strategy and Experience Officer at Accenture, where he leads innovation and strategy as well as Reinvention Services—the integrated business unit that brings together Accenture’s Strategy, Consulting, Song, Technology and Operations services worldwide.

Manish Sharma is Chief Strategy and Experience Officer at Accenture, where he leads innovation and strategy as well as Reinvention Services—the integrated business unit that brings together Accenture’s Strategy, Consulting, Song, Technology and Operations services worldwide. Andrew Feldman, Cerebras Systems : Andrew Feldman is Founder and CEO of Cerebras Systems, a company pioneering the world's fastest AI infrastructure

: Andrew Feldman is Founder and CEO of Cerebras Systems, a company pioneering the world's fastest AI infrastructure Michael Eastwood , Director of Americas Equity Research, Jefferies & Company

, Director of Americas Equity Research, Jefferies & Company Diana Gowe Kolek , Director, Global Strategic Analytics, Johnson & Johnson

, Director, Global Strategic Analytics, Johnson & Johnson Chris Salatto, Head of Competitive Intelligence, Pfizer

Head of Competitive Intelligence, Pfizer Dan Hamilton , Vice President, Corporate Strategy, Salesforce

, Vice President, Corporate Strategy, Salesforce Cindy Olsen, Chief Strategy Officer, sweetgreen



AlphaSummit also features breakout sessions with AI leaders from companies such as ASKA Pharmaceuticals, Merck, and LEK Consulting.

AlphaSummit Experience Lab

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to interact with the AlphaSense platform with hands-on engagements at the Experience Lab, designed to help people experiment with workflows, talk with experts, and give real-time feedback on the newest features.

The Experience Lab includes the SuperAnalyst Suite, an AlphaSense skills hackathon with live leaderboard, and an AI Interviewer phone booth, alongside Lightning Talks and the AlphaSense Genius Bar for one-on-one expert consultations.

Click here to register for AlphaSummit 2026 and follow #AlphaSummit on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram for the latest updates.

About AlphaSense

AlphaSense is the AI platform redefining market intelligence and workflow orchestration, trusted by thousands of leading organizations to drive faster, more confident decisions in business and finance. The platform combines domain-specific AI with a vast content universe of over 500 million premium business documents — including equity research, earnings calls, expert interviews, filings, news, and internal proprietary content. Purpose-built for speed, accuracy, and enterprise-grade security, AlphaSense helps teams extract critical insights, uncover market-moving trends, and automate complex workflows with high-quality outputs. With AI solutions like Generative Search, Generative Grid, and Deep Research, AlphaSense delivers the clarity and depth professionals need to navigate complexity and obtain accurate, real-time information quickly. For more information, visit www.alpha-sense.com .