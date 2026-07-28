DealMachine Expands Into an AI-Native Property Intelligence Platform

Indianapolis, IN, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DealMachine today announced its evolution from a real estate investing tool into an AI-native property intelligence platform, giving investors faster access to property and owner data through expanded API capabilities, natural-language search and integrations with the tools they already use.

"When we started DealMachine, our goal was to make it easier for investors to find opportunities," said David Lecko, CEO and co-founder of DealMachine. "Today, that opportunity extends far beyond a single app. Investors are building technology stacks, using AI, and connecting multiple systems together. We want DealMachine to be the property intelligence platform that powers all of it."

The announcement reflects a broader shift in real estate technology, where investors increasingly rely on connected software, automation and AI rather than standalone applications.

An Evolution Toward Simplicity

The proptech landscape has quickly become a competition to fit the most in one package. Developers push to include a loaded CRM, marketing suite, accounting suite, KPI tracker (the list goes on). The result is bloated apps without focus.

The next evolution of DealMachine isn’t interested in “more”. Instead, the company stripped away complexity and doubled down on its greatest strength, providing the best available data. That data is now faster, far more accessible, and connected natively to the tools investors already run.

A Property Intelligence Platform Built Around Data

Every serious deal starts with knowing who owns a property and how to reach them. That is where DealMachine's software for real estate investing has always separated itself. The platform is built on a database of more than 150 million properties and 240 million people, filtered through over 800 data points that help investors surface motivated sellers instead of just more addresses.

What changed in this evolution is not the quality of that data but how quickly and cleanly investors can reach it. Searches that competitors used to measure in hours now return in seconds. Records come back scrubbed, centralized, and ready to act on, without the cleanup and reformatting that eat into an investor's day. And because the data is transparent, investors see exactly what they are getting rather than trusting the black box of a traditional list provider.

Accuracy is the advantage beneath it all. DealMachine's contact matching consistently outperforms the older skip-tracing methods most of the industry still leans on, which means fewer dead numbers and more real conversations. It is the same trusted data investors have always relied on, now cleaner, faster, and easier for an entire team to use.

API Access Connects DealMachine to Existing Workflows

The heart of this evolution is accessibility. Historically, an investor pulled data out of one product and stitched it into a half-dozen others by hand. The next evolution of DealMachine closes that gap by opening the data up through a full API.

Key Platform Capabilities

The evolution to a property intelligence platform introduces several capabilities designed to simplify how investors find, analyze, and act on opportunities:

AI-Powered Natural-Language Search

Describe the properties you're looking for in plain English, and DealMachine builds the list for you; no manual filters or complex searches required.

API and Data Enrichment Access

With API access, investors can pull DealMachine's property and owner data directly into the workflows they already run. Owner lookups that once required exporting, cleaning, and re-importing now happen instantly inside a single connected pipeline.

Enterprise-Scale Property Intelligence

Investors can search more than 150 million properties and 240 million people using more than 800 data points, with results returned in seconds.

High-Quality Contact Data

DealMachine’s contact-matching capabilities help investors reduce time spent working with outdated or incomplete owner records.

Connected Workflows

DealMachine integrates with the tools investors already use, allowing the platform to serve as the property intelligence layer beneath an existing technology stack.

AI Across the Platform

AI capabilities support tasks including natural-language search, mail creation, and comparative market analysis, reducing manual work throughout the investment process.

Teams can point an AI agent at the API to research properties and owners, or use the enrichment endpoint to keep the systems they already trust filled with clean, current records.

What the Evolution Means

Taken together, the pieces point in one direction. DealMachine is no longer just something an investor uses to find a deal. It is the property intelligence layer beneath a modern investing operation, feeding clean, accurate data into every tool, every teammate, and every AI agent in the workflow.

The effect is a lower barrier to entry that continues a trend DealMachine helped start. A solo investor can now search the same nationwide dataset a large firm uses and analyze a deal without leaving the property page. Close a single deal and the platform pays for itself for a year.

That is the quiet ambition behind the next evolution of DealMachine. Not more tools to manage, but better data, made radically more accessible, and connected natively to everything an investor already runs. The company built its reputation on knowing who owns a property and how to reach them. This evolution simply makes that knowledge easier to use than ever.

About DealMachine

DealMachine is a leading real estate investing software platform designed to help investors find, analyze, and close more deals with greater efficiency. By combining powerful property data, lead generation tools, and automated marketing capabilities in one intuitive platform, DealMachine enables users to streamline their entire acquisition process, from identifying opportunities to reaching property owners and converting leads into deals. Trusted by thousands of real estate investors nationwide, DealMachine helps users scale their businesses with data-driven insights, workflow automation, and an all-in-one solution built for modern real estate investing.

Press Inquiries

Elise Knaack

elise@dealmachine.com

574-323-3378

https://www.dealmachine.com/