Airia Partners with Bitovi to Deliver Secure, Governed AI Agent Deployments for the Enterprise

ATLANTA, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airia, the enterprise agentic control platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Bitovi, a leading development, engineering and AI strategy firm. The partnership enables organizations to accelerate AI agent and workflow deployments while maintaining rigorous security and governance standards across their entire AI ecosystem.

As enterprises rapidly adopt agentic AI and workflow orchestration platforms, many struggle to maintain visibility, control and compliance across increasingly complex AI environments. The Airia and Bitovi partnership addresses this challenge by combining Bitovi's deep expertise in AI strategy development and implementation with Airia's unified security and governance control plane.

"Organizations are building AI agents and workflows across multiple platforms, but without centralized governance, they're flying blind on security, compliance and risk," said Elliot Smith, head of partnerships at Airia. "Our partnership with Bitovi ensures that as companies move from AI strategy to implementation, they have the control plane infrastructure to scale AI responsibly and securely."

Bitovi, an established partner of leading orchestration platforms including n8n, brings a proven methodology for helping enterprises develop AI roadmaps and deploy AI solutions effectively. Through this partnership, Bitovi clients gain access to Airia's capabilities, including shadow AI discovery, runtime tool constraints, multi-model routing and comprehensive compliance reporting.

The partnership serves organizations seeking to:

Implement AI agents and workflows with enterprise-grade governance from day one Gain visibility across all AI tools, models and agent activities Enforce security policies consistently across multi-platform AI environments Meet regulatory compliance requirements for AI deployments

About Airia

Airia is an enterprise AI control platform built on four pillars: discover, secure, govern and optimize. The platform enables organizations to gain visibility into AI usage, enforce security policies, maintain compliance and maximize the value of AI investments. Learn more at airia.com.

Media Contact:

McKenzie Semrau

mckenziesemrau@airia.com