Skyline Bankshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

 | Source: Skyline Bankshares, Inc. Skyline Bankshares, Inc.

FLOYD, Va. and INDEPENDENCE, Va., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyline Bankshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC QX: SLBK) – the holding company for Skyline National Bank (the “Bank”) – announced its results of operations for the second quarter of 2026. 

The Company recorded net income of $5.0 million, or $0.89 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to net income of $4.6 million, or $0.82 per share, for the first quarter of 2026 and net income of $3.8 million, or $0.68 per share, for the second quarter of 2025.  For the six months ended June 30, 2026, net income was $9.6 million, or $1.71 per share, compared to net income of $7.4 million, or $1.32 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2025.  Second quarter 2026 earnings represented an annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.50% and an annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) of 17.70%, compared to 1.21% and 16.01%, respectively, for the same period last year.  Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 4.62% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 4.27% for the second quarter of 2025.

President and CEO Blake Edwards stated, “We are pleased to report another quarter of record earnings for Skyline.  Our net interest margin continued to expand slightly as our total cost of funds fell to 1.11% during the quarter.  Loan activity remained solid as well with an annualized growth rate of over 8%.  We believe we remain well positioned for continued growth and success in the future and look forward to the opportunities ahead for the Skyline family.”

Highlights

  • Net income was $5.0 million, or $0.89 per share, for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $3.8 million, or $0.68 per share, for the second quarter of 2025.
  • NIM was 4.62% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 4.55% in the first quarter of 2026, and 4.27% in the second quarter of 2025. 
  • Total assets increased $38.6 million, or 2.99%, to $1.33 billion at June 30, 2026 from $1.29 billion at December 31, 2025, and increased by $49.1 million, or 3.83%, from $1.28 billion a year earlier.
  • Net loans were $1.10 billion at June 30, 2026, an increase of $49.6 million, or 4.72%, when compared to $1.05 billion at December 31, 2025, and increased $79.9 million when compared to $1.02 billion at June 30, 2025.
  • Total deposits were $1.18 billion at June 30, 2026, an increase of $2.2 million, or 0.19%, compared to December 31, 2025, and an increase of $40.4 million from $1.14 billion at June 30, 2025.
  • Book value increased from $19.00 per share at December 31, 2025 to $20.32 per share at June 30, 2026.     

Second Quarter, First Half of 2026 Income Statement Review

Net interest income after provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2026 was $13.9 million, compared to $12.2 million in the second quarter of 2025.  Total interest income was $17.5 million in the second quarter of 2026, representing an increase of $1.3 million in comparison to the $16.3 million in the second quarter of 2025.  Interest income on loans increased in the quarterly comparison by $1.5 million, primarily due to organic loan growth.  Management anticipates that this loan growth will continue to have a positive impact on both earning assets and loan yields.  Interest expense on deposits decreased by $244 thousand in the quarterly comparison due to deposit repricing.  Management anticipates that interest expense on deposits could increase in the near term as competitive pressures for deposits may result in increases in rates on deposit offerings, especially on time deposits.  Interest on borrowings decreased by $163 thousand, primarily due to the quarter over quarter decrease in average borrowings of $16.0 million. 

For the first half of 2026, net interest income after provision for credit losses was $27.2 million compared to $23.7 million for the first half of 2025.  Interest income increased by $2.7 million, primarily due to an increase of $3.0 million in interest income on loans.  Interest expense on deposits decreased by $258 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to the same period last year.  Interest on borrowings decreased by $507 thousand in the six-month comparison, primarily due to a decrease in average borrowings of $22.7 million in the year over year comparison.

Second quarter 2026 noninterest income was $2.2 million compared with $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2025.  The increase of $312 thousand in the quarter over quarter comparison was primarily due to an increase in service charges and fees of $195 thousand and an increase of $69 thousand in mortgage origination fees.

For the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, noninterest income was $4.2 million and $3.7 million, respectively.  Included in noninterest income for the first six months of 2025 was $60 thousand from life insurance contracts.  Excluding this item, noninterest income increased by $573 thousand in the year over year comparison, primarily because of an increase in service charges and fees of $340 thousand and an increase of $146 thousand in mortgage origination fees.

Noninterest expense in the second quarter of 2026 was $9.8 million compared with $9.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $573 thousand, or 6.21%.  Salary and benefits increased by $377 thousand in the quarterly comparison due to personnel additions and routine adjustments, as well as increased benefit costs.  Occupancy and equipment expenses increased by $123 thousand, and data processing increased by $42 thousand in the quarterly comparison.  Core deposit intangible amortization decreased by $42 thousand in the quarterly comparison.

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2026, total noninterest expenses increased by $1.1 million compared to the same period in 2025, primarily due to employee costs.  Salary and benefit cost increased by $711 thousand.  Occupancy and equipment expenses increased by $191 thousand, and data processing increased by $90 thousand from the first six months of 2025 to 2026.   Core deposit intangible amortization decreased by $85 thousand. 

Net income before taxes increased by $1.5 million in the quarterly comparison, causing a increase in income tax expense of $312 thousand.  In the six-month comparison, net income before taxes increased by $2.9 million, resulting in an increase in income tax expense of $668 thousand. 

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased in the second quarter of 2026 by $22.0 million, or 1.68%, to $1.33 billion at June 30, 2026 from $1.31 billion at March 31, 2026, and increased by $38.6 million, or 2.99%, from $1.29 billion at December 31, 2025.  Total assets increased by $49.1 million, or 3.83%, when compared to $1.28 billion at June 30, 2025.  The increase in total assets during the quarter can be primarily attributed to the loan growth of $22.0 million.
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Total loans increased during the second quarter by $22.0 million, or 2.02%, to $1.11 billion at June 30, 2026 from $1.09 billion at March 31, 2026, and increased by $50.1 million, or 4.73%, compared to $1.06 billion at December 31, 2025.  Total loans increased by $80.7 million, or 7.86%, when compared to $1.03 billion at June 30, 2025.  Loan growth during the second quarter of 2026 was at an annualized rate of 8.12%. 

Asset quality has remained strong, with a ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.34% at June 30, 2026 compared to 0.45% at December 31, 2025.  The allowance for credit losses was 0.83% at June 30, 2026 compared to 0.82% at December 31, 2025, respectively.

Investment securities decreased by $1.4 million during the second quarter to $104.7 million at June 30, 2026 from $106.1 million at March 31, 2026, and decreased by $9.3 million from $114.1 million at December 31, 2025.  Investment securities decreased by $9.7 million, when compared to $114.5 million at June 30, 2025.  The decrease in the second quarter of 2026 was the result of $1.5 million in paydowns, and an decrease in unrealized losses of $105 thousand.

Total deposits were $1.18 billion at June 30, 2026, a decrease of $4.1 million, or 0.35%, compared to March 31, 2026, and an increase of $2.2 million, or 0.19%, compared to December 31, 2025.  When compared to $1.14 billion at June 30, 2025, total deposits increased by $40.4 million, or 3.54%.  Noninterest bearing deposits decreased by $11.1 million and interest-bearing deposits increased by $6.9 million during the quarter.  Lower cost interest bearing deposits increased by $7.3 million during the quarter, and time deposits decreased by $397 thousand.

Total stockholders’ equity increased by $5.1 million, or 4.66%, to $115.3 million at June 30, 2026, from $110.1 million three months earlier, and increased $7.6 million, or 7.07%, from $107.7 million at December 31, 2025.  Total stockholders’ equity increased by $17.4 million, or 17.81%, when compared to $97.9 million at June 30, 2025.  The change during the quarter was due to earnings of $5.0 million and $82 thousand in other comprehensive income during the quarter.  Book value increased from $19.00 per share at December 31, 2025 to $20.32 per share at June 30, 2026.     

Forward-looking statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 as amended. These include statements as to expectations regarding future financial performance and any other statements regarding future results or expectations. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are including this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," or "project" or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results, or the actual effect of our plans or strategies, is inherently uncertain and subject to a number of risks. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates; general economic and financial market conditions; the effect of changes in banking, tax and other laws and regulations and interpretations or guidance thereunder; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the economic impact of duties, tariffs or other barriers or restrictions on trade, and any retaliatory counter measures, and the volatility and uncertainty arising therefrom; the quality and composition of the loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; the Company’s capital and liquidity; competition; demand for financial services in the Company’s market area; the implementation of new technologies; the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; and other factors identified in Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in the Company’s Annual Report on 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We undertake no obligation to update or clarify these forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

(See Attached Financial Statements for quarter ending June 30, 2026)

Skyline Bankshares, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30, 2026; March 31, 2026; December 31, 2025; June 30, 2025

 June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30,
(dollars in thousands except share amounts) 2026   2026   2025   2025 
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited)
Assets       
    Cash and due from banks$19,529  $19,699  $19,724  $21,420 
    Interest-bearing deposits with banks 373   137   3,125   22,738 
    Federal funds sold -   -   343   516 
    Investment securities available for sale 104,748   106,142   114,096   114,460 
    Restricted equity securities 4,715   3,812   3,474   5,139 
    Loans 1,108,258   1,086,279   1,058,198   1,027,533 
    Allowance for credit losses (9,150)  (8,914)  (8,666)  (8,374)
        Net loans 1,099,108   1,077,365   1,049,532   1,019,159 
    Cash value of life insurance 27,558   27,058   27,169   26,829 
    Properties and equipment, net 40,479   40,503   40,760   37,190 
    Accrued interest receivable 4,824   4,515   4,541   4,234 
    Core deposit intangible 2,708   2,874   3,043   3,395 
    Goodwill 7,900   7,900   7,900   7,900 
    Deferred tax assets, net 3,911   3,784   3,696   4,680 
    Other assets 16,082   16,140   15,900   15,188 
            Total assets$1,331,935  $1,309,929  $1,293,303  $1,282,848 
        
Liabilities       
    Deposits       
        Noninterest-bearing$370,898  $381,952  $371,001  $352,550 
        Interest-bearing 809,460   802,535   807,164   787,449 
            Total deposits 1,180,358   1,184,487   1,178,165   1,139,999 
        
    Borrowings 27,676   6,623   -   37,500 
    Accrued interest payable 526   521   531   614 
    Other liabilities 8,100   8,155   6,943   6,883 
            Total liabilities 1,216,660   1,199,786   1,185,639   1,184,996 
        
Stockholders’ Equity       
    Common stock and surplus 34,107   34,043   33,984   33,607 
    Retained earnings 94,503   89,517   86,617   79,675 
    Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,335)  (13,417)  (12,937)  (15,430)
            Total stockholders’ equity 115,275   110,143   107,664   97,852 
            Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$1,331,935  $1,309,929  $1,293,303  $1,282,848 
            Book value per share$20.32  $19.42  $19.00  $17.31 
            Tangible book value per share(1)$18.45  $17.52  $17.07  $15.32 
        
        
Asset Quality Indicators       
    Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.29%  0.36%  0.37%  0.16%
    Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.34%  0.44%  0.45%  0.20%
    Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.83%  0.82%  0.82%  0.82%
    Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 240.03%  187.51%  180.17%  408.09%


(1) Tangible book value is a Non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding, that the Company believes is a meaningful measure of capital adequacy because it provides a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which the Company believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and its ability to absorb potential losses.  See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release.

Skyline Bankshares, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
(dollars in thousands except share amounts) 2026  2026  2025  2026  2025
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Interest income         
    Loans and fees on loans$16,866 $16,229 $15,367 $33,095 $30,088
    Interest-bearing deposits in banks 39  23  126  62  173
    Federal funds sold 3  1  5  4  7
    Interest on securities 577  604  653  1,181  1,335
    Dividends 56  60  113  116  145
  17,541  16,917  16,264  34,458  31,748
Interest expense          
    Deposits 3,197  3,321  3,441  6,518  6,776
    Interest on borrowings 200  82  363  282  789
  3,397  3,403  3,804  6,800  7,565
            Net interest income 14,144  13,514  12,460  27,658  24,183
          
Provision for credit losses 210  279  284  489  462
            Net interest income after         
                Provision for credit losses 13,934  13,235  12,176  27,169  23,721
          
Noninterest income         
    Service charges on deposit accounts 696  650  606  1,346  1,190
    Other service charges and fees 1,121  995  1,016  2,116  1,932
    Mortgage origination fees 151  112  82  263  117
    Increase in cash value of life insurance 206  179  180  385  354
    Life insurance income -  -  -  -  60
    Other income 39  51  17  90  34
  2,213  1,987  1,901  4,200  3,687
Noninterest expenses         
    Salaries and employee benefits 5,227  4,834  4,850  10,061  9,350
    Occupancy and equipment 1,528  1,547  1,405  3,075  2,884
    Data processing expense 915  896  873  1,811  1,721
    FDIC Assessments 205  249  238  454  484
    Advertising 293  264  250  557  494
    Bank franchise tax 150  150  132  300  264
    Director fees 103  114  102  217  195
    Professional fees 223  224  248  447  550
    Telephone expense 94  115  118  209  242
    Core deposit intangible amortization 166  169  208  335  420
    Other expense 889  808  796  1,697  1,479
  9,793  9,370  9,220  19,163  18,083
            Net income before income taxes 6,354  5,852  4,857  12,206  9,325
          
Income tax expense  1,368  1,251  1,056  2,619  1,951
            Net income$4,986 $4,601 $3,801 $9,587 $7,374
          
Net income per share$0.89 $0.82 $0.68 $1.71 $1.32
Weighted average shares outstanding 5,617,204  5,617,204  5,584,704  5,617,204  5,584,704
Dividends declared per share$0.00 $0.30 $0.00 $0.30 $0.25


Skyline Bankshares, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and understanding the Company’s financial condition, capital position and financial results.  Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measure presented in this document includes tangible book value per share.  The following tables present calculations underlying non-GAAP financial measures.
        
 June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30,
(dollars in thousands except share amounts) 2026   2026   2025   2025 
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Tangible Common Equity       
    Total stockholders’ equity (GAAP)$115,275  $110,143  $107,664  $97,852 
    Less:  Goodwill (7,900)  (7,900)  (7,900)  (7,900)
    Less:  Core deposit intangible (2,708)  (2,874)  (3,043)  (3,395)
            Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)$104,667  $99,369  $96,721  $86,557 
            Common stock shares outstanding 5,672,204   5,672,204   5,666,204   5,651,704 
            Book value per share (GAAP)$20.32  $19.42  $19.00  $17.31 
            Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)$18.45  $17.52  $17.07  $15.32 


For more information contact:
Blake Edwards, President & CEO – 276-773-2811
Lori Vaught, EVP & CFO – 276-773-2811


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