CorVascular Named Exclusive U.S. Importer and Vascular Distributor for ASUS FDA-Cleared Ultrasound Portfolio

MINNEAPOLIS, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVascular today announced its appointment as the exclusive U.S. importer and vascular market distributor for ASUS’s portfolio of FDA-cleared ultrasound devices. CorVascular will lead U.S. importation and vascular distribution for the ASUS ultrasound portfolio, with plans to support expansion into non-vascular segments through a network of independent resellers and channel partners.

This strategic appointment unites CorVascular’s specialized vascular market focus with the formidable scale, unparalleled brand recognition, and pioneering global technology leadership of ASUS, a company renowned for its innovation.

As part of this collaboration, CorVascular plans to integrate ASUS MediConnect capabilities into its VasoGuard systems. This integration aims to streamline workflows and expand future opportunities for portable vascular diagnostic solutions. The companies anticipate that combining advanced vascular testing, handheld imaging, and connected software tools will foster a more efficient and flexible point-of-care experience.

“This appointment is an important milestone for CorVascular and a strong validation of our strategy, market focus, and commercial execution,” said Spencer Lien, Managing Director of CorVascular. “We are proud to serve as ASUS’s exclusive U.S. importer and vascular distributor for its FDA-cleared ultrasound portfolio. We are also excited about the opportunity to align ASUS MediConnect capabilities with our VasoGuard platform in ways that can enhance workflow and support the evolution of more flexible vascular diagnostic solutions.”

Michael Wu, Global Head of Business Development of ASUS Healthcare Solutions, commented, “CorVascular’s deep vascular expertise and strong commercial approach make them an ideal partner. We are particularly excited about the potential to expand the utilization of handheld ultrasound, especially through its combination with CorVascular's innovative technologies, for specialized vascular applications. This approach offers distinct advantages beyond general screening purposes, ultimately benefiting healthcare providers and patients.”

While CorVascular’s VasoGuard platform focuses on peripheral vascular testing across various clinical settings, ASUS's extensive healthcare portfolio spans beyond ultrasound to include wearables, AI-powered endoscopy, advanced clinical displays, telehealth, medical box PCs, servers, and broader AI-enabled healthcare solutions. Together, the companies aim to build a robust vascular growth platform and explore additional commercial pathways in adjacent markets through strategic channel development and targeted execution.

ASUS achieved a significant milestone in January 2026 with the U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance of its Handheld Ultrasound LU800, marking its first Class II medical device clearance in the United States. The LU800 is engineered as a lightweight, wireless handheld ultrasound system optimized for point-of-care applications, featuring robust DICOM support and cross-platform compatibility. Paired with the LU800, the intuitive ASUS MediConnect App offers advanced automated processing features designed to assist healthcare professionals by enhancing workflow efficiency and image optimization at the point of care.

About CorVascular

CorVascular develops and markets vascular diagnostic technologies designed to support peripheral vascular assessment across multiple care settings. Its VasoGuard product line is focused on practical, workflow-oriented solutions for vascular testing and diagnosis.

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.