Franklin Electric Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

 | Source: Franklin Electric Co., Inc. Franklin Electric Co., Inc.

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Consolidated net sales of $622.9 million, an increase of 6% to the prior year
  • Net sales increased across all three segments: 5% in Water Systems, 3% in Energy Systems, and 11% in Distribution
  • Operating income was $93.6 million, an increase of 6% to the prior year, with operating margin of 15.0%
  • GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $1.46, an increase of 11 percent; Adjusted diluted EPS was $1.551, an increase of 18 percent

FORT WAYNE, Ind., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Electric Co., Inc. today announced its second quarter financial results for fiscal year 2026.

Second quarter 2026 net sales were $622.9 million compared to second quarter 2025 net sales of $587.4 million. Second quarter 2026 operating income was $93.6 million, compared to second quarter 2025 operating income of $88.1 million. Second quarter 2026 diluted EPS was $1.46, compared to second quarter 2025 EPS of $1.31. Second quarter adjusted diluted EPS1 was $1.55, compared to 2025 second quarter adjusted diluted EPS1 of $1.31.

1 – Adjusted diluted EPS is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to our Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for further explanation as well as the final page of this release for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the appropriate GAAP measure.

“In the second quarter, we delivered 6 percent year-over-year top-line growth, balanced between organic and inorganic contributions, along with 18 percent growth in adjusted EPS. With this strong performance and continued momentum in our core businesses, we are increasing both our revenue and EPS guidance for the year.  These results reflect the progress of our organic volume growth initiatives — adding new customers, strengthening our channels, and investing in innovation across the highest-growth applications in the Water and Energy segments. We’re seeing solid demand in areas such as dewatering for mining, pressure-boosting, and water treatment solutions in fast-growing regions,” commented Joe Ruzynski, Franklin Electric’s CEO.

“At the same time, we continue to manage closely the inflationary price pressures we’re seeing in sourced materials and logistics lanes. Our global footprint and in-region manufacturing model help us serve critical water and energy needs reliably while maintaining the operational discipline that supports profitable growth and long-term value for our shareholders,” concluded Mr. Ruzynski.

Segment Summaries

Water Systems net sales were $358.5 million in the second quarter, an increase of $17.7 million or 5 percent compared to the second quarter of 2025. The incremental sales were driven by the sales impact of recent acquisitions, favorable foreign exchange, and price realization. Water Systems operating income in the second quarter of 2026 was $65.2 million, an increase of 6 percent over second quarter 2025 operating income of $61.8 million. Water Systems had $0.4 million of restructuring expenses in the second quarter with adjusted operating income2 of $65.6 million, an increase of 6 percent over the second quarter of 2025 adjusted operating income2 of $61.9 million.

Distribution net sales were $221.1 million, an increase of $21.1 million or 11 percent compared to the second quarter of 2025. Sales increases were driven by higher volumes, the incremental sales impact of recent acquisitions, and price realization. The Distribution segment operating income in the second quarter 2026 was $19.7 million, an increase of 22 percent over second quarter 2025 operating income of $16.1 million.

Energy Systems net sales were $80.2 million in the second quarter 2026, an increase of $2.7 million or 3 percent compared to the second quarter 2025. Sales increases were driven by higher price realization and volumes. Energy Systems operating income in the second quarter of 2026 was $27.9 million compared to the second quarter 2025 operating income of $29.1 million. Energy Systems operating income in the second quarter of 2026 included a $4.5 million legal settlement expense compared to $0.0 million in the second quarter of 2025. Energy Systems adjusted operating income2 was $32.4 million, an increase of 11 percent over the second quarter of 2025 adjusted operating income2 of $29.1 million.

2 – Adjusted operating income is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to our Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for further explanation as well as the final page of this release for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the appropriate GAAP measure.

2026 Guidance

The Company is raising its guidance for full year 2026 net sales to be in the range of $2.21 billion to $2.29 billion and full year 2026 Adjusted Diluted EPS to be in the range of $4.50 to $4.70.

Earnings Conference Call

A conference call to review earnings and other developments in the business will commence at 10:00 am ET. The second quarter 2026 earnings call will be available via a live webcast. The webcast will be available in a listen only mode by going to:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bv4pobwm

For those interested in participating in the question-and-answer portion of the call, please register for the call at the link below.

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIf86cd5e922ea464585fd65d6489735a4

All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

A replay of the conference call will be available from Tuesday, July 28, 2026, through 10:00 am ET on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, by visiting the listen-only webcast link above.

Forward Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including those relating to market conditions or the Company’s financial results, costs, expenses or expense reductions, profit margins, inventory levels, foreign currency translation rates, liquidity expectations, business goals and sales growth, involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties with respect to general economic and currency conditions, various conditions specific to the Company’s business and industry, weather conditions, new housing starts, market demand, competitive factors, changes in distribution channels, supply constraints, effect of price increases,  raw material costs, technology factors, integration of acquisitions, litigation, government and regulatory actions, changes in tariffs or the impact of any such changes on the Company’s financial results, the Company’s accounting policies, future trends, epidemics and pandemics, and other risks which are detailed in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, included in Item 1A of Part I of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, Exhibit 99.1 attached thereto and in Item 1A of Part II of the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted Diluted EPS and Adjusted Operating Income provide additional meaningful information regarding the company’s performance and financial strength. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to and not as an alternative for the company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, not all companies use identical calculations for Adjusted Diluted EPS and Adjusted Operating Income; therefore, Adjusted Diluted EPS and Adjusted Operating Income included in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.   Adjusted Diluted EPS and Adjusted Operating Income are defined and reconciled to what management believes to be the most comparable GAAP measures in a schedule at the end of this release, except for forward-looking measures where a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the items that are excluded from the non-GAAP outlook measure.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and energy. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers worldwide in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal and fueling applications. Franklin Electric is proud to be recognized in Newsweek’s lists of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2025, Most Trustworthy Companies 2025, and Greenest Companies 2025. 

Franklin Electric Contact:
Jennifer Wolfenbarger / Dean Cantrell
Franklin Electric Co., Inc.
InvestorRelations@fele.com

 
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
        
(In thousands, except per share amounts)       
        
 Second Quarter Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025
        
Net sales$622,880  $587,434  $1,123,317  $1,042,681 
        
Cost of sales 392,275   375,608   717,743   666,952 
        
Gross profit 230,605   211,826   405,574   375,729 
        
Selling, general, and administrative expenses 132,088   123,521   255,100   243,164 
        
Restructuring expense 406   164   4,278   323 
        
Legal settlement loss 4,512      4,512    
        
Operating income 93,599   88,141   141,684   132,242 
        
Interest expense (3,524)  (2,805)  (5,835)  (4,604)
Other income (expense), net 1,345   (164)  971   679 
Foreign exchange expense, net  (2,497)  (4,548)  (2,122)  (5,841)
        
Income before income taxes 88,923   80,624   134,698   122,476 
        
Income tax expense 22,822   20,061   33,902   30,539 
        
Net income$66,101  $60,563  $100,796  $91,937 
        
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (359)  (423)  (724)  (835)
        
Net income attributable to Franklin Electric Co., Inc.$65,742  $60,140  $100,072  $91,102 
        
Earnings per share:       
Basic$1.48  $1.32  $2.25  $1.99 
Diluted$1.46  $1.31  $2.23  $1.97 
        


 
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
      
(In thousands)     
      
 June 30, 2026  December 31, 2025
ASSETS     
      
Cash and cash equivalents$97,283  $99,662 
Receivables (net) 352,459   247,511 
Inventories 597,736   552,981 
Other current assets 49,390   58,472 
Total current assets 1,096,868   958,626 
      
Property, plant, and equipment, net 256,064   252,164 
Lease right-of-use assets, net 66,574   67,867 
Goodwill and other assets 731,226   665,728 
Total assets$2,150,732  $1,944,385 
      
      
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY     
      
Accounts payable$206,192  $174,954 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 121,534   116,747 
Current lease liability 19,580   20,518 
Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings 108,491   31,827 
Total current liabilities 455,797   344,046 
      
Long-term debt 134,317   135,184 
Long-term lease liability 45,930   46,481 
Deferred income taxes 49,817   39,275 
Employee benefit plans 18,486   22,833 
Other long-term liabilities 34,994   29,541 
  
Redeemable noncontrolling interest 1,770   1,657 
      
Total equity 1,409,621   1,325,368 
Total liabilities and equity$2,150,732  $1,944,385 
      


 
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
 Six Months Ended
(In thousands)   
 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net income$100,796  $91,937 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 33,895   30,203 
Non-cash lease expense 10,756   10,674 
Share-based compensation 7,655   7,969 
Other (1,069)  4,509 
Changes in assets and liabilities:   
Receivables (98,781)  (61,458)
Inventory (30,750)  (49,215)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 37,945   11,514 
Operating leases (10,956)  (10,513)
Income taxes-U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act    (4,837)
Other 9,214   1,214 
    
Net cash flows from operating activities 58,705   31,997 
    
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Additions to property, plant, and equipment (20,383)  (18,415)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 1,342   727 
Acquisitions and investments (71,926)  (109,687)
Other investing activities 39   54 
    
Net cash flows from investing activities (90,928)  (127,321)
    
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Net change in debt 75,939   134,850 
Payment of debt issuance costs    (974)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock 5,063   2,954 
Purchases of common stock (18,326)  (129,321)
Dividends paid (24,862)  (25,321)
Deferred payments for acquisitions (1,696)  (4,300)
    
Net cash flows from financing activities 36,118   (22,112)
    
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (6,274)  1,488 
Net change in cash and cash equivalents (2,379)  (115,948)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 99,662   220,540 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$97,283  $104,592 
    

Key Performance Indicators: Net Sales Summary

 Net Sales
 United States Latin Europe, Middle Asia Total        
(in millions)& Canada America East & Africa Pacific Water Energy Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated 
          
Q2 2025$203.8 $52.8 $55.7 $28.5 $340.8 $77.5 $200.0 ($30.9)$587.4 
Q2 2026$220.0 $52.6 $56.3 $29.6 $358.5 $80.2 $221.1 ($36.9)$622.9 
Change$16.2 ($0.2)$0.6 $1.1 $17.7 $2.7 $21.1 ($6.0)$35.5 
% Change8% 0% 1% 4% 5% 3% 11%  6% 
          
Foreign currency translation, net *$0.0 $3.9 $1.9 $0.4 $6.2 ($0.1)$0.0  $6.1 
% Change0% 7% 3% 1% 2% 0% 0%  1% 
          
Acquisitions$5.8 $0.0 $1.6 $0.0 $7.4 $0.0 $7.6  $15.0 
% Change3% 0% 3% 0% 2% 0% 4%  3% 
          
Volume/Price$10.4 ($4.1)($2.9)$0.7 $4.1 $2.8 $13.5 ($6.0)$14.4 
% Change5% -8% -5% 2% 1% 4% 7% 19% 2% 
          
*The Company has presented local currency price increases used to offset currency devaluation in the highly inflationary economies of Argentina and Turkey within the foreign currency translation, net row above.
          

Key Performance Indicators: Operating Income and Margin Summary

Operating Income and Margins      
(in millions) For the Second Quarter 2026
  WaterEnergyDistributionOther/ElimsConsolidated
Operating Income / (Loss) $65.2 $27.9 $19.7 $(19.2)$93.6 
% Operating Income To Net Sales  18.2% 34.8% 8.9%  15.0%
       
       
Operating Income and Margins      
(in millions) For the Second Quarter 2025
  WaterEnergyDistributionOther/ElimsConsolidated
Operating Income / (Loss) $61.8 $29.1 $16.1 $(18.9)$88.1 
% Operating Income To Net Sales  18.1% 37.5% 8.1%  15.0%
       

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure: Adjusted Diluted EPS

  For the Second Quarter
  2026
 2025
 Change
         
Diluted Earnings per Share "EPS" (as reported - US GAAP) $1.46  $1.31  11%
         
Restructuring $0.01  $-   
Legal settlement loss $0.08  $-   
         
Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $1.55  $1.31  18%
         

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure: Adjusted Operating Income

Operating Income and Adjusted             
(in millions) For the Second Quarter 2026
  Water
 Energy
 Distribution
 Other/Elims Consolidated
GAAP Operating Income / (Loss)$65.2  $27.9  $19.7  $(19.2) $93.6 
Restructuring, gross of tax $0.4  $-  $-  $-  $0.4 
Legal settlement, gross of tax $-  $4.5  $-  $-  $4.5 
Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income / (Loss) $65.6  $32.4  $19.7  $(19.2) $98.5 
               
Operating Income and Adjusted             
(in millions) For the Second Quarter 2025
  Water
 Energy
 Distribution
 Other/Elims Consolidated
GAAP Operating Income / (Loss)$61.8  $29.1  $16.1  $(18.9) $88.1 
Restructuring, gross of tax $0.1  $-  $-  $-  $0.1 
Legal settlement, gross of tax $-  $-  $-  $-  $- 
Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income / (Loss) $61.9  $29.1  $16.1  $(18.9) $88.2 
                     



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