Pacira BioSciences Announces New National Survey Revealing the Hidden Toll of Pain on America’s Workforce

- Survey findings highlight the prevalence of knee pain, reported impacts on work and quality of life, and strong interest in long-lasting, non-opioid treatment options -

BRISBANE, Calif., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX), the industry leader in its commitment to deliver innovative, non-opioid pain therapies to transform the lives of patients, today announced findings from the Standing Strong: The Impact of Pain on America's Workforce survey, which explored how orthopedic pain affects adults working in physically demanding occupations such as first responders, active military, retail workers, teachers, and tradespeople.

The findings presented are based on a survey of 1,000 U.S. adults employed full-time in occupations that require them to spend at least some of their workday on their feet. Results reflect the experiences and opinions of survey respondents and are not intended to be representative of all U.S. workers or to support broader population-level conclusions.

Respondents were asked about orthopedic pain related to movement or strain in the knees, back, feet, joints, or muscles. Among those surveyed, 85% reported experiencing pain at least sometimes while working, including 41% who reported experiencing pain often or all the time.

Key survey findings highlighted the widespread impact of pain on America's workforce, including reported effects on income, career advancement, and quality of life.

Real Consequences for Income, Careers and Daily Life

The survey findings suggest that pain may affect workers both on and off the job. More than half of workers surveyed (54%) reported losing income because of pain-related missed shifts or reduced hours, while 46% said pain had prevented them from pursuing opportunities that could have advanced their careers or increased their income. More than half (55%) said they would choose a less physically demanding career if given the chance, rising to 73% among active military respondents.

At the same time, many workers reported managing pain without seeking support. Eighty-one percent reported having experienced pain at work without telling a supervisor, manager, or colleague, while nearly 90% said they typically push through pain rather than ask for help.

Knee Pain Emerges as a Leading Concern

Among workers experiencing pain, knee pain emerged as the most commonly reported complaint, affecting nearly three-quarters of respondents. More than half of all respondents (56%) reported chronic knee pain, meaning their symptoms had persisted for three months or longer.

The impact appears to extend beyond the workplace. Within respondents reporting knee pain as their primary pain concern, 66% said pain negatively affects their social lives and personal relationships, underscoring the broader quality-of-life burden associated with persistent pain.

While the survey did not assess whether participants had been diagnosed with knee osteoarthritis (OA), OA is the most common cause of chronic knee pain, affecting nearly 15 million Americans. As a progressive joint disease, knee OA becomes more common with age, and among survey respondents aged 45 years and older, 28% reported chronic knee pain. Knee OA can significantly impact mobility, physical function and overall quality of life.

Interest in Long-Lasting, Non-Opioid Pain Management Options

Among respondents reporting chronic knee pain, the survey identified a meaningful gap between current pain-management approaches and treatment preferences. While 24% reported using prescription opioids, nearly all (98%) said they would consider a long-lasting, non-opioid treatment option if it provided meaningful relief. This disconnect suggests that many workers may be relying on short-term or higher-risk options, even as they express strong interest in safe, long-lasting alternatives.

As awareness of non-opioid pain management approaches continues to grow, healthcare providers are increasingly focused on providing treatments that can help appropriate patients maintain mobility and function.

Expert Perspective: Treating Knee Pain in Practice

“Work-related pain often starts as something patients try to manage on their own, but when knee pain becomes chronic, most commonly due to osteoarthritis (OA), it can significantly impact mobility, function, and overall quality of life,” said Dr. Anthony Boniello, orthopaedic surgeon at Princeton Orthopaedic Associates and spokesperson for the Standing Strong initiative. “In my practice, we focus on individualized care that may include non-opioid treatment options such as physical therapy and intra-articular injections. ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) is one option I use for appropriate patients to help provide extended relief from OA knee pain. The goal is to help patients stay active and maintain function.”

Addressing a Workforce Issue, Not Just a Medical One

“These findings suggest that many workers have come to view pain as simply part of the job, even when it affects their work, mobility, and quality of life,” said Brendan Teehan, Chief Commercial Officer at Pacira BioSciences. “Pain may be part of the job today, but it doesn’t have to define the future of America’s workforce. Increasing awareness and encouraging conversations between patients and healthcare providers are important steps in helping people understand that better is possible, and that effective, non-opioid treatment options may help them manage pain, improve function, and get back to the activities that matter most.”

About Standing Strong

Standing Strong: The Impact of Pain on America’s Workforce is a national initiative designed to spotlight the everyday impact of pain on America’s workforce, particularly those in physically demanding roles.

The findings are based on a survey commissioned by Pacira BioSciences, Inc. and conducted by Wakefield Research among 1,000 U.S. adults employed full-time and working on their feet at least some of the time, including first responders, food service and hospitality workers, teachers, retail workers, tradespeople/laborers, and active military personnel. The survey was conducted online between April 17 and May 3, 2026. To download a survey report and infographic with additional survey findings, visit https://www.pacira.com/patients/insights/standing-strong/.

About Pacira

Pacira delivers innovative, non-opioid pain therapies to transform the lives of patients. Pacira has three commercial-stage non-opioid treatments: EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension), a long-acting local analgesic currently approved for infiltration, fascial plane block, and as an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block, an adductor canal nerve block, and a sciatic nerve block in the popliteal fossa for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), an extended-release, intra-articular injection indicated for the management of osteoarthritis knee pain; and iovera®º, a novel, handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve. The company is also advancing a pipeline of clinical-stage assets for musculoskeletal pain and adjacencies, its most advanced product candidate, PCRX-201 (enekinragene inzadenovec), a novel locally administered gene therapy, is in Phase 2 clinical development for osteoarthritis of the knee. To learn more about Pacira, visit www.pacira.com.

Indication and Important Risk Information

About ZILRETTA?

ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) is an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain. The benefits and risks of repeat injections have not been demonstrated.

Who should not receive ZILRETTA?

You should not receive a ZILRETTA injection if you are allergic to corticosteroids, triamcinolone acetonide, or any other component of the product.

What possible side effects of corticosteroids could occur with ZILRETTA?

Rare serious allergic reactions

Effects in the injected knee such as infection (with pain, swelling and restricted motion) or joint damage

Increased chance of getting an infection, and a decreased ability to fight an infection

Effects on hormone production. These effects can be reversible

Elevated blood pressure, sodium and water retention, and potassium loss

Intestinal perforation if you have certain gastrointestinal disorders

Weakening of bones

Changes in behavior or mood disturbances

Increased pressure inside the eye





What are the most common side effects of receiving a ZILRETTA injection?

In multiple clinical trials, the most common side effects seen in people taking ZILRETTA were joint pain, headache, joint swelling, back pain, sore throat and runny nose, upper respiratory tract infection, and bruising.

What should you tell your doctor BEFORE receiving a ZILRETTA injection?

Tell your doctor about all of the medications you are taking (including both prescription and over-the-counter medicines) and about any medical conditions, especially if you have high blood pressure, heart disease, ulcers, diverticulitis or other gastrointestinal disorders, kidney problems, diabetes, glaucoma, behavior or mood disorders, and/or infections.

What should you tell your doctor AFTER receiving a ZILRETTA injection?

Contact your doctor if you develop a fever or other signs of infection, have an increase in pain along with swelling of the injected knee, restriction of joint motion, or a general feeling of discomfort. Contact your doctor immediately if you are exposed to chicken pox or measles, or for any new or worsening changes in behavior or mood.

These are not all of the possible side effects with ZILRETTA or corticosteroid medications. Please see the full Prescribing Information at www.ZILRETTALabel.com/PI.pdf. Always contact your doctor if you have questions or experience any side effects.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch, or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about Pacira’s future expectations, plans, trends, outlook, projections and prospects, and other statements containing the words “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “can” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements related to: the contributions of new directors; '5x30', our growth and business strategy, our future outlook, the strength and efficacy of our intellectual property protection and patent terms, our future growth potential and future financial and operating results and trends, our plans, objectives, expectations (financial or otherwise) and intentions, including our plans with respect to the repayment of our indebtedness, anticipated product portfolio and product development programs, strategic alliances, plans with respect to the Non-Opioids Prevent Addiction in the Nation (“NOPAIN”) Act and any other statements that are not historical facts. For this purpose, any statement that is not a statement of historical fact should be considered a forward-looking statement. We cannot assure you that our estimates, assumptions and expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from these indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including risks relating to, among others: risks associated with acquisitions, such as the risk that the acquired businesses and/or assets will not be integrated successfully, that such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected or that the expected benefits of the transaction will not occur; our manufacturing and supply chain, global and United States economic conditions (including tariffs, inflation and rising interest rates), and our business, including our revenues, financial condition, cash flows and results of operations; the success of our sales and manufacturing efforts in support of the commercialization of EXPAREL, ZILRETTA and iovera°; the rate and degree of market acceptance of EXPAREL, ZILRETTA and iovera°; the size and growth of the potential markets for EXPAREL, ZILRETTA and iovera° and our ability to serve those markets; our plans to expand the use of EXPAREL, ZILRETTA and iovera° to additional indications and opportunities, and the timing and success of any related clinical trials for EXPAREL, ZILRETTA, iovera° and any of our other product candidates, including but not limited to PCRX-201; the commercial success of EXPAREL, ZILRETTA and iovera°; the related timing and success of United States Food and Drug Administration supplemental New Drug Applications and premarket notification 510(k)s; the related timing and success of European Medicines Agency Marketing Authorization Applications; our plans to evaluate, develop and pursue additional product candidates utilizing our proprietary multivesicular liposome (“pMVL”) drug delivery technology or our proprietary high-capacity adenovirus (“HCAd”) vector platform; the approval of the commercialization of our products in other jurisdictions (by either us or our partners); clinical trials in support of an existing or potential pMVL- or HCAd-based product; our commercialization and marketing capabilities; our ability to successfully complete capital projects; the outcome of any litigation; the recoverability of our deferred tax assets; assumptions associated with contingent consideration payments; assumptions used for estimated future cash flows associated with determining the fair value of the company; the anticipated funding or benefits of our share repurchase program; and factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings that we periodically make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements, and as such we anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, and readers should not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. These factors include the matters discussed and referenced in the “Risk Factors” of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings that we periodically make with the SEC.