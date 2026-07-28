Lucky Hand Acquires Vane Capital to Expand Its Creative Economy Platform





NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucky Hand Group (“Lucky Hand”), a specialty finance platform serving the creative economy, today announced the acquisition of Vane Capital, a specialty finance company providing working-capital financing for digital media, advertising and entertainment businesses across Europe and the United States. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition reinforces Lucky Hand’s position as a category-defining capital platform for agencies, production companies, media businesses, talent and creator-management firms, and other B2B service providers across the creative economy. Vane’s agency-finance technology, market expertise, and operating capabilities will be integrated into Lucky Hand’s platform, expanding its reach and deepening its capabilities across the United States and United Kingdom. Together, the combined platform has facilitated more than $700 million in total financing volume to date.

“Lucky Hand is building the capital infrastructure for the creative economy,” said Madelaine D’Angelo, Chief Executive Officer of Lucky Hand. “Creative businesses are among the most commercially important in the modern economy, yet traditional finance was never built around how they operate. Acquiring Vane strengthens our ability to lead this market and to deliver the financing platform the industry needs at scale.”

Founded in 2022, Lucky Hand provides non-dilutive, receivables-based financing structured around eligible invoices, contracted revenue, and other short-term receivables bridging the gap between completed work and client payment. The acquisition of Vane extends that platform further into the agency market and establishes a stronger foundation for Lucky Hand to expand its product set, customer base, and institutional capital partnerships.

"I am proud of what our team built at Vane and grateful for the trust placed in us by our clients, employees, investors and partners. Lucky Hand is the right strategic owner to build on that foundation and take the platform into its next phase of international growth,” said Grigoris “Greg” Dimitriou, Co-Founder and former CEO of Vane Capital.

Lucky Hand is targeting more than $200 million in receivables-based financing originations over the next 18 months.

Wellesley Hills Financial served as exclusive financial advisor to Vane Capital.

About Lucky Hand

Lucky Hand is a specialty finance platform providing non-dilutive, receivables-based financing to the creative economy—advertising agencies, marketing firms, media companies, production studios, influencer agencies, talent managers, and creators. By underwriting the quality of the receivable and the creditworthiness of the underlying brand payor, Lucky Hand offers flexible financing that traditional lenders often can't provide, funding clients within 24–48 hours to strengthen cash flow and accelerate growth without diluting ownership.

About Vane Capital

Vane Capital , formerly known as BillFront, is a fintech company founded in 2015 by Grigoris "Greg" Dimitriou and Christopher Vogt. The company provides flexible working-capital financing solutions to digital media, advertising, and entertainment businesses. The company established local operations in Berlin, London, and New York and has financed businesses

Contact

Marketing

Lilian Smith

Lucky Hand Group

press@lukcyhand.capital

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89974c20-7bee-4f8e-bd9a-b6b38690cbb9