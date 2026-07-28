New Survey: Digestive Side Effects Cause 41% of GLP-1 Users to Suffer in Silence, Self-Adjust, or Consider Quitting

NEW YORK , July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new national survey commissioned by Oshi Health and conducted by Morning Consult revealed that 75% of GLP-1 users experience a variety of digestive side effects, and that 41% are either silently enduring their symptoms, quietly adjusting medication on their own, or at risk of stopping the medication altogether. With roughly 1 in 8 American adults now taking a GLP-1, millions of people could be caught between giving up a potentially life-altering medication and accepting a daily toll on their quality of life, often without the specialized care that is proven to help.

The survey of 1,012 current and recent GLP-1 users found that rather than risk losing the benefits of their medication, close to half (41%) are choosing to absorb the discomfort or manage it on their own in one of three ways:

19% endure significant side effects but tolerate them because they believe the “medication's benefits are worth it”

11% have seriously considered stopping or have already stopped because of side effects

11% have reduced their dose, skipped doses, or changed how they take the medication on their own, without provider guidance



“When patients start adjusting their own doses, it often means they're struggling with symptoms they believe they just have to live with,” said Dr. Sameer Berry, co-founder and chief medical officer at Oshi Health. “We want people to know that's not the only option. These symptoms are real, they're worth taking seriously, and in most cases they're treatable. The worst thing someone can do is suffer in silence and assume nothing can be done.”

Suffering in Silence or Secretly Self-Adjusting

Many GLP-1 users aren't raising their symptoms with anyone, and the survey points to several overlapping reasons why:

More than 1 in 5 (22%) feel digestive issues are just the price to pay to stay on the medication

14% are embarrassed to discuss symptoms like diarrhea, gas, and constipation

13% fear their provider will lower their dose or tell them to stop

11% don't want to draw attention to the fact that they're on a GLP-1 at all

For the 11% who are quietly adjusting how they take their medication without telling their provider, the survey points to a population that senses something is wrong or cannot find the right care, so is managing it on their own:

29% suspect they have an underlying condition that hasn't been diagnosed

30% don't believe their doctor would take their symptoms seriously or know how to help

22% looked for help but couldn't find the right kind of support



“Nobody should feel they have to choose between a medication that's helping them and their day-to-day comfort,” said Dr. Berry. “GI symptoms are common, but common doesn't mean you have to accept them. If something feels wrong, it's worth getting it evaluated rather than managing it on your own.”

An Unsupported Journey

When digestive side effects hit, most GLP-1 users are not reaching out for specialized care. Nearly half (49%) haven't had their symptoms evaluated, whether because they assume the symptoms are just a normal part of the medication or because they suspect something more is going on but haven't pursued it:

Only 12% have seen a GI specialist

20% report having searched online or used AI for advice about their symptoms

25% tried over-the-counter remedies such as antacids, fiber supplements, or laxatives on their own

11% turned to social media or health influencers

The challenge is compounded by how much the symptoms can vary from person to person. Of the 75% who report digestive side effects, symptoms extend well beyond the nausea most commonly discussed in coverage of these medications, underscoring why a one-size-fits-all approach falls short and personalized care matters:

32% nausea

26% constipation

25% bloating or gas

21% acid reflux

21% feeling uncomfortably full after eating very little

21% diarrhea

18% abdominal pain

14% loss of appetite to the point of concern

10% vomiting



From Trade-Off to Solution

These findings land as GLP-1 use accelerates. KFF's November 2025 Health Tracking Poll found that 12% of US adults are currently taking a GLP-1—double the 6% who said so 18 months earlier—and that side effects are now nearly as common a reason for stopping as cost (13% vs. 14%). Only 5% of people who stopped did so because their condition had improved.

Taken together, the surveys point to a gap between the millions of people starting GLP-1s and the specialized support available to help them manage the side effects that can derail their progress. For many users, getting digestive symptoms under control can be the difference between staying on a medication long enough to reach their goals and giving up on it.

Multidisciplinary GI care, which brings together specialized clinicians, dietitians, and behavioral health support, can help patients identify the drivers of their symptoms and manage them, so they can stay on the treatments that work for them.

Methodology

This survey was conducted online in the United States by Morning Consult on behalf of Oshi Health from June 2–4, 2026, among 1,012 adults currently taking a GLP-1 or who have taken one within the past [12] months, screened from a nationally representative panel of US adults. Data were weighted by age, gender, race, education, and region. The margin of error for the full sample is ±3 percentage points; margins of error for subgroups are larger. Respondents could select more than one answer to some questions, so those percentages may total more than 100%.

About Oshi Health

Oshi Health is the only nationwide multidisciplinary gastrointestinal (GI) medical clinic combining specialized medical, dietary, and gut-brain care proven to get patients better, faster. Available to adults in all 50 states with the convenience of telehealth and in-network with most insurance providers, Oshi's care accelerates the speed to diagnosis and symptom control, significantly improving people's quality of life. To learn more visit www.oshihealth.com .

Media Contact:

Michael Azzano

Cosmo PR for Oshi Health

415/596-1978

michael@cosmo-pr.com

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