Arcana Collective Launches Colorado Nursery Sciences, Bringing Biosecurity, Diverse Genetics and Cost Savings To Colorado Cultivators

SHELTON, Wash., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcana Collective, LLC , the pioneering collaboration of legacy cannabis breeders and industry leaders, today announced the launch of Colorado Nursery Sciences, a new nursery facility in Denver. The facility has secured its first customer, National Green Source LLC (NGS), a woman-owned, vertically integrated cannabis operator based in Pueblo, Colorado, marking the formal launch of Arcana’s nursery operations in the state.

Through Arcana, Colorado Nursery Sciences will gain access to hundreds of unique phenotypes developed and verified at Ghost Town, Arcana’s state-of-the-art nursery and research campus in Shelton, Washington. Selected genetics are being supplied to NGS as verified, production-ready rooted clones, with Arcana breeders overseeing propagation standards and genetic integrity on-site.

The model addresses one of the most persistent inefficiencies in licensed cannabis cultivation. Conventional operators often dedicate substantial facility space and labor to breeding, maintaining mother plants, and cutting and rooting clones. That process can add weeks to production timelines while consuming up to 25 percent of a facility’s usable canopy capacity. By supplying verified clones, Colorado Nursery Sciences allows cultivators to redirect labor, time and square footage toward revenue-generating production.

“The genetics coming out of Ghost Town represent decades of work from breeders who built the foundation of this industry,” said Andrew Berman, CEO and Co-Founder of Arcana Collective. “Colorado Nursery Sciences gives Colorado operators direct access to those genetics in a production-ready format built for commercial cultivation. We’ve seen this model transform facility efficiency in other mature markets, and we’re excited to bring that capability to Colorado cultivators.”

The model underpinning Colorado Nursery Sciences has become standard practice in California, where licensed operators have widely adopted outsourced propagation to optimize facility efficiency. By supplying verified rooted clones directly to customers, Arcana provides Colorado cultivators with a proven operational framework alongside access to its expansive genetic library.

“Part of our mission when I founded NGS was to be particularly thoughtful about how we use our resources to strengthen our operations and deliver the highest-quality products to our customers,” said Natalie Romolt, Founder and Owner of National Green Source. “Working with Arcana and Colorado Nursery Sciences allows us to focus our time, labor and facility space on flower production while gaining access to verified genetics from Ghost Town. It’s a more efficient model, and the quality of Arcana’s genetic material gives us a strong foundation for bringing outstanding selections to our retail customers.”

For more information on Arcana Collective, please visit www.arcana.net .



About Arcana Collective

Arcana Collective is a first-of-its-kind collaboration uniting respected OG cannabis breeders, cultivators and business executives. The Collective holds the IP to a variety of iconic foundational strains, which it leverages alongside a diverse array of popular cultivars to pave the way for future releases of unique cannabis genetics and offer a library of seeds, slips and tissue culture clones, as well as genetic licensing opportunities. To learn more, visit arcana.net .