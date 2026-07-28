Dynabook Canada Expands Premium Business Laptop Portfolio with Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3-Powered Portégé® Z40L-P and X30L-P

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynabook Canada Inc. today announced the availability of its latest premium business laptops powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 processors: the flagship Portégé® Z40L-P and the ultra-lightweight Portégé® X30L-P. Both Copilot+ PCs are designed to help today's professionals work more efficiently with enhanced performance, enterprise-grade security and AI-ready productivity in sleek, durable designs built for business.

Leading the portfolio is the 14-inch Portégé Z40L-P, Dynabook's most advanced premium business laptop, delivering exceptional performance for demanding professional workloads, including engineering, design, technical drafting and content creation. Complementing the lineup is the Portégé X30L-P, a 13.3-inch premium business laptop weighing just 910 grams, designed for executives, business travellers and mobile professionals who prioritize portability without compromising performance.

"Organizations need business laptops that can adapt to a wide range of professional workflows, from everyday productivity to demanding technical applications," said Kalden Tsung, Category Business Manager, Dynabook Canada Inc. "With Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 processors, the Portégé Z40L-P and Portégé X30L-P provide customers with premium computing experiences that combine performance, mobility, security and the latest Copilot+ PC capabilities to help teams stay productive wherever they work."

Portégé Z40L-P: Premium Performance for Demanding Business Workloads

Designed as Dynabook's flagship premium business laptop, the Portégé Z40L-P combines enterprise mobility with workstation-class capability in a thin and lightweight 14-inch design.

Select configurations featuring Intel® Core™ Ultra X9 and X7 processors with Intel® Arc™ Pro graphics deliver the performance required for engineering, computer-aided design (CAD), technical drafting, software development, business analytics and creative applications. Additional Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 and Ultra 5 processor options provide organizations with the flexibility to standardize on a single premium platform across diverse business users.

The Portégé Z40L-P supports up to 64GB of LPDDR5x memory and up to 2TB PCIe NVMe SSD storage, enabling fast responsiveness for data-intensive applications and complex multitasking.

As a Copilot+ PC, the Z40L-P also introduces AI-enhanced productivity features including Live Captions, Windows Studio Effects and Dynabook Gesture Control for touch-free presentation and media control. AI-driven power management helps extend battery life throughout the workday, while its user-replaceable 56Wh battery supports long-term serviceability and reduced IT maintenance costs.

Built on a rugged magnesium alloy chassis tested to MIL-STD-810H standards, the Portégé Z40L-P includes enterprise-grade security with Microsoft Secured-core PC protection, Microsoft Pluton, Windows Hello facial recognition, fingerprint authentication and Human Presence Detection technologies that help safeguard sensitive information in today's hybrid work environments.

Portégé X30L-P: Premium Productivity in an Ultra-Light Design

Purpose-built for professionals who spend more time on the move than at their desks, the Portégé X30L-P delivers premium business performance in one of Dynabook's lightest laptops, weighing just 910 grams.

Powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 processors, the 13.3-inch laptop combines responsive performance with exceptional mobility, making it ideal for executives, educators, consultants, field teams and hybrid professionals.

Its 16:10 WUXGA display provides additional workspace for multitasking, while support for up to 64GB of LPDDR5x memory and up to 2TB SSD storage enables users to handle modern business applications with ease.

As a Copilot+ PC, the Portégé X30L-P includes productivity features such as Click to Do, Live Captions and Windows Studio Effects, along with a dedicated Microsoft Copilot key for quick access to intelligent assistance. AI-powered webcam enhancements, intelligent noise reduction and battery optimization further improve collaboration throughout the workday.

Despite its compact size, the Portégé X30L-P offers extensive connectivity, including Thunderbolt™ 4, HDMI®, USB Type-A, Intel® Wi-Fi 7 and a microSD card slot, reducing the need for adapters while supporting productive work from virtually anywhere.

Like the Z40L-P, the Portégé X30L-P is built with a durable magnesium alloy chassis that meets MIL-STD-810H testing standards and incorporates Microsoft Secured-core PC protection and biometric authentication to help safeguard business data.

Built for Today's Mobile Workforce

Together, the Portégé Z40L-P and X30L-P expand Dynabook Canada's premium business laptop portfolio, giving organizations the flexibility to deploy systems tailored to different workstyles without compromising on performance, security or manageability.

Whether supporting technical professionals requiring workstation-class capability or mobile employees seeking exceptional portability, both models deliver the reliability, connectivity and enterprise features organizations expect from Dynabook business laptops.

Availability

The Portégé X30L-P and the enhanced Portégé Z40L-P, powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 processors, are now available through authorized Dynabook Canada partners. Configurations and pricing vary by model.

For more information, visit https://ca.dynabook.com or contact an authorized Dynabook reseller.

About Dynabook Canada Inc.

Dynabook Canada Inc. develops and supplies business laptops designed for reliability, security, and long-term use. The company’s heritage includes the introduction of the first modern laptop PC in 1985, and decades of product development focused on professional computing environments. A wholly owned subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, Dynabook retains end-to-end control over product design, engineering, and testing in Japan. Its Canadian portfolio includes Satellite Pro, Tecra, and Portégé laptops, supported by dedicated sales and service teams across Canada.

Learn more: https://ca.dynabook.com

Media Contact:

Manali Jain

Manager, Brand & Marketing Communications

Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd.

manali.jain@sharp.ca

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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