Kratos Completes Construction of $50 Million State-of-the-Art Hypersonic Systems Payload Integration Facility in Indiana Ahead of Schedule

Specialized 68,000-square-foot Facility is Fully Equipped to Perform Advanced Manufacturing, Integration and Testing of Experimental Hypersonic Payloads

New Facility is Key Element of Kratos Expected Significant Hypersonic Franchise Future Organic Growth Trajectory

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a technology company specializing in defense, national security, and global markets, today announced that construction of its Indiana Payload Integration Facility (IPIF) for Hypersonic Systems located in Crane, Indiana, has been completed ahead of schedule.

Kratos’ IPIF, a $50 million state-of-the-art facility, is designed and purpose-built for rapid, affordable preparation of experimental payloads to significantly boost the tempo of flight testing for next-generation hypersonic systems and technologies, and to accelerate the development of new and advanced weapons systems.

Kratos is at the forefront of hypersonic and advanced technology development and testing, providing affordable, high-performance solutions to meet the needs of the U.S. military and allied nations. Kratos is the only company delivering both propulsion and flyer systems, which includes Kratos’ low cost Erinyes Hypersonic Flyer, Dark Fury, Zeus and Oriole Solid Rocket Motors, along with other Kratos systems and technologies. Kratos provides unmatched innovation, disruptive capabilities, mission responsiveness and affordability to our customers across our portfolio of systems.

Kratos IPIF at Crane, Indiana

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dbd60d9c-3013-461d-ae5e-5f0c67e17088

The 68,000-square-foot facility is fully equipped to perform advanced manufacturing, integration and testing of experimental hypersonic payloads. The IPIF engineering team will utilize enhanced workflows to simultaneously integrate, test and prepare up to six experimental payloads for critical hypersonic vehicles supporting programs like the Multi-Service Advanced Capabilities Hypersonic Testbed (MACH-TB). This new facility demonstrates Kratos’ steadfast commitment to advancing hypersonic system development and expanding the industrial base needed to accelerate Mach 5+ flight testing. The facility is expected to create over 100 high-tech jobs, with an estimated average annual wage of $80,000+, with significant hiring underway.

Mike Johns, Vice President of Kratos SRE, said, “The IPIF investment in southern Indiana brings online a national asset and critically needed infrastructure to rapidly scale the cadence of hypersonic testing in the United States. The facility will be a gathering place for the most advanced technologies and companies in hypersonics.”

Dave Carter, President of Kratos Defense & Rocket Support Services, said, “Kratos’ infrastructure expansion near the Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division is part of our strategy to establish an advanced defense hub in Southern Indiana. We are building strategic, purpose-built facilities that enhance U.S. defense and aerospace capabilities.”

For more information on Kratos and its hypersonic programs, visit www.kratosdefense.com.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology, products, system and software company addressing the defense, national security, and commercial markets. Kratos makes true internally funded research, development, capital and other investments, to rapidly develop, produce and field solutions that address our customers’ mission critical needs and requirements. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we seek to utilize proven, leading edge approaches and technology, not unproven bleeding edge approaches or technology, with Kratos’ approach designed to reduce cost, schedule and risk, enabling us to be first to market with cost effective solutions. We believe that Kratos is known as an innovative disruptive change agent in the industry, a company that is an expert in designing products and systems up front for successful rapid, large quantity, low-cost future manufacturing which is a value add competitive differentiator for our large traditional prime system integrator partners and also to our government and commercial customers. Kratos intends to pursue program and contract opportunities as the prime or lead contractor when we believe that our probability of win (PWin) is high and any investment required by Kratos is within our capital resource comfort level. We intend to partner and team with a large, traditional system integrator when our assessment of PWin is greater or required investment is beyond Kratos’ comfort level. Kratos’ primary business areas include virtualized ground systems for satellites and space vehicles including software for command & control (C2) and telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C), jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems, advanced vehicles and rocket systems, propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, space craft and launch systems, C5ISR and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, satellite, counter UAS, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual & augmented reality training systems for the warfighter. For more information, visit www.KratosDefense.com and follow Kratos on LinkedIn and X.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 28, 2025, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

Press Contact:

Claire Cantrell

claire.cantrell@kratosdefense.com

Kratos Investor Information:

877-934-4687

investor@kratosdefense.com