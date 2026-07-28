Slate Medicines Establishes Clinical and Scientific Advisory Boards to Advance Next-Generation Migraine Prevention Therapeutics

RALEIGH, N.C., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slate Medicines, a privately-held biotech company advancing next-generation therapeutics for migraine and other headache disorders, today announced the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) and a Clinical Advisory Board (CAB). The two boards bring together internationally recognized neurologists and researchers who will provide strategic and clinical guidance as the Company advances its lead program, SLTE-1009, an anti-PACAP/VIP monoclonal antibody, along with its broader pipeline.

“The formation of our Scientific and Clinical Advisory Boards marks an important milestone for Slate,” said Gregory Oakes, Chief Executive Officer of Slate Medicines. “As we advance SLTE-1009 and build out our pipeline, the insight and guidance of leaders who have spent their careers advancing the field of headache medicine will be invaluable in shaping our overall company strategy. Their guidance will help ensure that every decision we make, from clinical trial design to long-term portfolio advancement, is grounded in the realities of patient care.”

Members of the Scientific and Clinical Advisory Boards include:

Scientific Advisory Board

Andrew Blumenfeld, M.D. – Faculty Neurologist, Cedars-Sinai; Director, Haven Headache & Migraine Center

– Faculty Neurologist, Cedars-Sinai; Director, Haven Headache & Migraine Center Peter Goadsby, M.D., Ph.D., FRS – Dean of Biomedical Sciences, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, Saudi Arabia; Latterly, Professor of Neurology and Neurologist, King's College London; Emeritus Professor of Neurology, UCLA

– Dean of Biomedical Sciences, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, Saudi Arabia; Latterly, Professor of Neurology and Neurologist, King's College London; Emeritus Professor of Neurology, UCLA Richard B. Lipton, M.D. – Professor of Neurology and Director of the Montefiore Headache Center; Director, Division of Cognitive Aging and Dementia, Albert Einstein College of Medicine





Clinical Advisory Board

Jessica Ailani, M.D., FAHS, FAAN – Neurologist and Headache Specialist, Washington, DC

– Neurologist and Headache Specialist, Washington, DC Christopher Gottschalk, M.D., FAHS – Professor of Clinical Neurology and Director, Headache & Facial Pain Program, Yale Medicine

– Professor of Clinical Neurology and Director, Headache & Facial Pain Program, Yale Medicine Stewart J. Tepper, M.D., FAHS – Vice President, New England Institute for Neurology and Headache





“This is truly a remarkable group of clinicians and investigators,” said Roger Cady, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Slate Medicines. “Collectively, our advisors represent decades of leadership in migraine and headache research, drug development, and patient care, including foundational work on CGRP and other migraine-relevant biology. Their combined expertise gives us an exceptional vantage point as we work to bring a differentiated, orthogonal approach to migraine prevention to patients who remain underserved by existing therapies.”

About Slate Medicines, Inc.

Slate Medicines is a biotech company focused on advancing next-generation therapeutics for migraine and other headache disorders. The Company’s lead program, SLTE-1009, is a potential best-in-class subcutaneous anti-PACAP/VIP for the prevention of migraine. The company is backed by leading healthcare investors including RA Capital Management, Forbion, Foresite Capital, and an additional undisclosed biotech investor. For more information, please visit www.slatemedicines.com.

Media and Investor Contacts

ICR Healthcare

slate@icrhealthcare.com