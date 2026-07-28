Fusion Cyber Group Introduces Cybersecurity Guarantee to Align Its Success With Client Protection Outcomes

MONTREAL, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion Cyber Group, a Canadian Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), Managed Service Provider (MSP), and value-added cybersecurity distributor, today announced its Cybersecurity Guarantee, a financially backed commitment designed to align Fusion’s priorities with the security outcomes of its managed cybersecurity clients. The guarantee is not an insurance policy. It is not a traditional cyber warranty. It is a client-alignment model that reinforces Fusion Cyber Group’s confidence in its advanced multilayered managed cybersecurity plans.

Under the guarantee, eligible clients who are fully onboarded to Fusion Cyber Group’s required cybersecurity stack receive incident response, containment, remediation, eradication, and business recovery support at Fusion’s expense if a company-wide breach occurs despite the required protections being properly implemented and maintained.

“Cybersecurity providers should not profit from a client’s worst day,” said Dan Di Pisa, Founder and CEO of Fusion Cyber Group. “Our guarantee changes the incentive model. If a client follows our recommended protection plan and still suffers a covered breach, we step in and do the work. We are aligning our financial interests with the client’s business outcome.”

A Different Model From Cyber Insurance

Cyber insurance helps businesses transfer financial risk after an incident. Fusion Cyber Group’s Cybersecurity Guarantee is different. It is built into eligible managed cybersecurity plans and focuses on operational accountability. The goal is simple: prevent breaches first, contain threats fast, and restore business operations when response is required.



“Insurance pays claims after damage is done. Our model is built to prevent the damage from happening in the first place,” said Di Pisa. “We are not replacing cyber insurance. We are raising the standard for what clients should expect from a managed cybersecurity partner.”

Confidence Built on Multilayered Protection

Fusion Cyber Group’s guarantee is backed by its multilayered cybersecurity architecture, which combines prevention, detection, containment, response, and recovery across the client environment.



Eligible plans may include 24/7/365 security operations centre monitoring, Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Extended Detection and Response (XDR), proactive threat hunting, advanced vulnerability management, ransomware detection, DNS protection, advanced email security, phishing simulation, security awareness training, Zero Trust controls, Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace backup, dark web monitoring, and attack-surface configuration management.

The approach is designed for small and mid-sized businesses that need enterprise-grade protection without enterprise-level cost or operational complexity.



“Small and mid-sized businesses are being targeted by the same threat actors that attack large enterprises, but they do not always have the budget or internal team to defend themselves properly,” said Di Pisa. “Our plans give them a practical way to close that gap. The guarantee shows that we are prepared to stand behind the protection we recommend.”

Raising the Bar for Managed Cybersecurity

Traditional managed cybersecurity models often leave clients paying twice: once for prevention and again for incident response when prevention fails. Fusion Cyber Group’s guarantee challenges that model. By including covered incident response and recovery support for eligible clients, Fusion Cyber Group is placing prevention, speed, accountability, and business continuity at the centre of the relationship.



The guarantee applies only to eligible clients who adopt, maintain, and remain fully onboarded to Fusion Cyber Group’s required managed cybersecurity controls. Coverage, scope, service limits, exclusions, and eligibility requirements apply.



“We are making a clear statement to the market,” said Di Pisa. “The right managed cybersecurity partner should not just sell tools. It should take responsibility for outcomes, reduce business risk, and stand behind the protection it recommends.”

Built for Canadian Businesses

Fusion Cyber Group serves organizations across Canada, with a focus on small and mid-sized businesses, co-managed enterprise environments, and channel partners that need trusted cybersecurity expertise. The company’s team includes certified cybersecurity professionals with credentials including Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), Practical Network Penetration Tester (PNPT), Offensive Security Certified Professional (OSCP), Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), and Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA).



Fusion Cyber Group operates its cybersecurity services using established security frameworks and proven threat models, including the MITRE ATT&CK framework and the Lockheed Martin Cyber Kill Chain.

About Fusion Cyber Group

Fusion Cyber Group is a Canadian MSSP, MSP, and value-added cybersecurity distributor headquartered in Montreal. Originally founded in 1985 and federally incorporated in 2004, Fusion Cyber Group helps small and mid-sized businesses and co-managed enterprise clients reduce cyber risk with enterprise-grade managed cybersecurity services.

Fusion Cyber Group’s services include 24/7/365 security monitoring, MDR, EDR, XDR, proactive threat hunting, Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), advanced vulnerability management, penetration testing, Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR), backup and business continuity, Zero Trust access controls, DNS protection, advanced email security, security awareness training, phishing simulations, dark web monitoring, and governance, risk, and compliance support.

For more information, visit fusioncyber.ca or contact info@fusioncyber.ca.