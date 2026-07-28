Legend Biotech to Host Investor Conference Call on Second Quarter 2026 Results

BRIDGEWATER N.J., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global leader in cell therapy, will host a conference call for investors at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, to review second quarter 2026 financial results.

During the conference call and accompanying webcast, senior management will provide an overview of quarterly financial performance.

Investors and other interested parties may access the live audio webcast via this weblink.

A replay of the webcast, along with the earnings press release, will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Legend Biotech website under Events and Presentations approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call.

ABOUT LEGEND BIOTECH

With over 3,000 employees, Legend Biotech is the largest standalone cell therapy company and a pioneer in treatments that change cancer care forever. Legend Biotech is at the forefront of the CAR-T cell therapy revolution with CARVYKTI®, a one-time treatment for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, which it develops and markets with collaborator Johnson & Johnson. Centered in the United States, Legend Biotech is building an end-to-end cell therapy company by expanding its leadership to maximize CARVYKTI’s patient access and therapeutic potential. From this platform, Legend Biotech plans to drive future innovation across its pipeline of cutting-edge cell therapy modalities.

Learn more at https://legendbiotech.com and follow us on X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Caroline Paul

Tel: (973) 650-5832

Caroline.Paul@legendbiotech.com