CISO Global Launches SurfaceWatch™ to Reveal External Cyber Risks Before They Become Incidents

Continuous monitoring brings domain, credential, certificate, email and internet-facing asset intelligence into one remediation workflow

Scottsdale, Ariz., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CISO Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CISO), a provider of AI-powered cybersecurity software and expert-led cyber services, today announced the launch of SurfaceWatch™, a platform that helps organizations discover and manage external cyber exposure before it disrupts operations.

Public-facing risk changes constantly: DNS records are updated, certificates expire, employee credentials appear in breached data, and lookalike domains emerge. SurfaceWatch gives security teams a current view of those changes, so they can quickly understand what matters and decide what to address first.

Delivered through CISO Global's Argo Security Management™ platform, SurfaceWatch monitors domains and DNS records, internet-facing systems, exposed credentials, SSL/TLS certificate health, email authentication settings, and phishing or brand-impersonation signals. AI-assisted triage helps assess suspicious domains, while external vulnerability scanning enriches findings with recognized risk data and remediation guidance.

A unified dashboard adds exposure scoring, historical trends and configurable alerts. Teams can investigate each finding, assign priorities, follow remediation through closure, and document accepted risk without stitching together separate tools and reports. Multi-tenant capabilities help managed security service providers, private equity firms, and other portfolio owners oversee customer environments while keeping findings, history, and reporting separate by account.

"Attackers see an organization from the outside, and security teams need that same perspective," said Dhaval Damania, Executive Vice President, Cybersecurity & IT at CISO Global. "SurfaceWatch turns scattered external signals into prioritized action, helping organizations address exposure before it becomes an incident."

The launch expands CISO Global's proprietary security software portfolio as demand for attack surface management accelerates. Fortune Business Insights projects the global market to grow from $1.25 billion in 2026 to $5.0 billion by 2034, representing a compound annual growth rate of 21.03%. View the market research.

To learn more about SurfaceWatch or request a demonstration, visit the SurfaceWatch page on the CISO Global website.

About CISO Global

CISO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO), headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a software-led cybersecurity company that combines AI-powered platforms with deep cyber practitioner expertise to help organizations manage risk, strengthen resilience, and support compliance obligations. For more information, visit ciso.inc. To join the Company’s investor relations email alerts, please see: https://ir.ciso.inc/investor-alerts/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that we are an industry leader in AI-powered cybersecurity software and expert-led cyber services; our continuing belief in our transformation into a software-led cybersecurity company; our belief in the SurfaceWatch platform which assists organizations discover and manage external cyber exposure; our belief that SurfaceWatch provides insight into DNS records, website certificates, credentials leaked in data breaches, and lookalike domains; we intend for SurfaceWatch to be delivered through our platform, Argo Security Management; our belief that SurfaceWatch will help our clients assess suspicious domains, provide external vulnerability scanning to recognize risk, and provide guidance for remediation; our belief that SurfaceWatch will provide a dashboard that adds exposure scoring, historical trends and configurable alerts; our belief that this will benefit MSSPs, private equity firms, and portfolio owners with their customers; our belief that the demand for attack surface management is growing and will continue to grow; our belief that we are providing a platform model that assists our clients to strengthen resilience and provide them clearer visibility into risk; and our belief that we provide comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to our clients. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," “predict,” "plan," “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “potential,” “opportunity,” "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar words or phrases. These statements reflect our current views, expectations, and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. These risks may be detailed from time to time in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

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