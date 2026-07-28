Illume Fertility Survey Highlights Hidden Workplace Burden of IVF

Norwalk, CT, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illume Fertility today released findings from an informal community survey of current and former IVF patients, revealing that 39% had considered leaving their job or changing careers because of the challenges of balancing fertility treatment and work.

When asked whether they told their manager or colleagues they were undergoing IVF, 61% of respondents said they disclosed their treatment right away, while 30% never disclosed it at work and 9% shared only after someone inferred what they were going through. Altogether, 39% did not proactively disclose their treatment.

Across the open-ended responses, five recurring themes emerged: exhaustion from early morning monitoring, difficulty managing last-minute schedule changes, pressure to protect personal medical information, the emotional impact of receiving treatment updates during the workday, and limited access to paid time off or fertility benefits. Patients also described working late to compensate for missed mornings, struggling to focus after difficult news and relying on trusted coworkers to help cover unexpected absences.

“Employees should not have to choose between protecting their privacy and receiving the flexibility required for medical care,” said Dr. Shaun Williams, reproductive endocrinologist at Illume Fertility. “Clear leave policies, flexible scheduling and thoughtful manager training can reduce stress without requiring employees to disclose more than they are comfortable sharing.”

For Laura Garofalo, a Connecticut-based Illume patient who navigated IVF while working, the demands of treatment often felt like another full-time responsibility. “IVF is a full-time job on top of a full-time job,” Garofalo said. “Between early morning appointments, clinic calls, hormones and the emotional ups and downs, you’re expected to keep performing at work while carrying so much privately. If workplaces offered more understanding, appropriate leave and better coverage, it would make an already difficult process feel a little less impossible.”

Employers do not need to know every detail of an employee’s fertility journey to offer meaningful support. Flexible scheduling, adequate paid time off, inclusive fertility benefits, respectful manager communication and sensitivity around pregnancy, parenting and family-building conversations can help employees feel more supported while protecting their privacy.

For more information on the survey and its findings, read the full article, “IVF at Work: What 100 Fertility Patients Wish Employers Understood,” at illumefertility.com.

About Illume Fertility

Illume Fertility is a leading fertility practice in the tri-state area providing a best-in-class patient experience and cutting-edge treatments by award-winning physicians to help patients achieve their fertility and family-building goals. Led by an expert team of nine highly credentialed, double board-certified reproductive endocrinologists, many of whom have received Castle Connolly's prestigious Top Doctors award, Illume Fertility specializes in a complete range of assisted reproductive technologies (ART) including intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and egg, embryo and sperm cryopreservation. Recognized as a Healthcare Equality Leader by the Human Rights Campaign for eight consecutive years, and the only free-standing fertility center in the Northeast recognized as an LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader, Illume Fertility's commitment to inclusive care includes a world-renowned egg donation and gestational surrogacy program, a dedicated team of third-party reproduction experts, and Gay Parents To Be®, an award-winning resource hub offering tailored support for LGBTQ+ family building. Illume Fertility is the only regional fertility clinic with offices in Connecticut and New York offering comprehensive holistic support services, including in-house nutrition counseling, onsite genetic counselors, fertility acupuncture, yoga for fertility, community events, as well as a network of mental health providers focused on fertility and family-building. Illume Fertility is proud of its exceptional success rates including more than 2,000 surrogacy journeys and 18,000 babies welcomed, and continues to be a leader in patient-centered care, providing compassionate, expert guidance to each prospective parent served.





