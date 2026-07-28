Magna Secures 800V eDrive Program Award With Chery

New 250kW 800V 2-speed eDrive program award highlights Magna’s advanced electrification capabilities

Program to be produced at Magna’s new Wuhu facility, supporting localized execution in China

Momentum continues with dedicated hybrid drive system now in series production with Chery on the Jetour G700

AURORA, Ontario, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna today announced it has secured an 800-volt electric drive (eDrive) program award with Chery, marking a key milestone in the company’s advanced electrification strategy in China. The program will be produced at Magna’s new Wuhu facility, reinforcing the company’s ability to bring next generation electric drive technologies into localized production for leading Chinese OEMs.

The awarded 250kW 800V 2-speed eDrive system is engineered to deliver high performance, efficiency and scalability through a compact, integrated design. Built on Magna’s modular electrification portfolio, the system supports a wide range of battery electric vehicle applications while enabling flexible integration across global platforms. Its advanced architecture is designed to optimize power density, improve energy efficiency and enhance overall driving performance.

“Magna’s strength lies in our ability to support customers across propulsion technologies and regions,” said Diba Ilunga, President Magna Powertrain. “This new 800V eDrive award with Chery reflects how we support OEMs as they move forward, whether through electric, hybrid or mixed technology strategies, while delivering the performance, efficiency and scalability today’s markets demand.”

The new eDrive program builds on Magna’s growing momentum in China, including the start of production of its DHD Duo dedicated hybrid drive system with Chery on the Jetour G700. First announced in 2024, the DHD Duo program has now reached series production, highlighting Magna’s ability to industrialize complex high voltage propulsion systems quickly and at scale.

Together, these milestones demonstrate Magna’s ability to deliver across the full spectrum of electrification, combining advanced product development, localized manufacturing and proven execution to support the continued growth of its customers in China and globally.

To learn more about Magna’s powertrain systems and electrification capabilities, visit www.magna.com/products/powertrain.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Louis Tonelli, Vice President, Investor Relations

louis.tonelli@magna.com │ 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACT

Tracy Fuerst, Vice President, Corporate Communications & PR

tracy.fuerst@magna.com │ 248.761.7004

ABOUT MAGNA

Magna is one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers and a trusted partner to automakers in the industry’s most critical markets—North America, Europe, and China. With a global team and footprint spanning 28 countries, we bring unmatched scale, trusted reliability, and proven execution. Backed by nearly seven decades of experience, we combine deep manufacturing expertise with innovative vehicle systems to deliver performance, safety, and quality.​

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For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit www.magna.com or follow us on social.

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