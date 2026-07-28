Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Clearance to Initiate TEMPO-1 Registrational Study of CRB-701 in Patients with 2L Oropharyngeal Cancer

Company expects to initiate enrollment in TEMPO-1 in September 2026



OPSCC is estimated to represent 1 in 2 head and neck cancer patients in the 2L setting in the U.S. with approximately 14,000 patients eligible annually for treatment





NORWOOD, Mass., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) (“Corbus” or the “Company”) a clinical-stage company focusing on developing new therapies in oncology and obesity, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the start of the Company’s registrational study (“TEMPO-1”) of CRB-701, a next-generation Nectin-4 targeted antibody drug conjugate (ADC), in second-line (2L) oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma (OPSCC).

TEMPO-1 is a randomized controlled study (n=250) designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CRB-701 compared with investigator’s choice of capecitabine, cetuximab or docetaxel. The study's primary endpoint is objective response rate (ORR), which is intended to support a potential accelerated approval; overall survival (OS) is intended to support potential conversion to full approval.

The incidence and prevalence of OPSCC continue to rise in the U.S. largely driven by HPV infection. The disease primarily affects men in their 50s and 60s who have little or no history of smoking or heavy alcohol use. Each year approximately 14,000 OPSCC patients are estimated to be eligible for 2L treatment and approximately 7,000 patients are estimated to succumb to the disease in the United States alone.

The FDA's decision to allow the registrational study to proceed was supported by results from Corbus' ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical study of CRB-701, presented at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. In an analysis of patients with 2L+ OPSCC treated at the 3.6 mg/kg dose, CRB-701 achieved a confirmed ORR of 42.9%, with a median duration of response (DoR) of 6.3 months and a median progression-free survival (PFS) of 5.6 months (ongoing).

“The data presented at ASCO provided important insight into the potential clinical path for CRB-701 in 2L oropharyngeal cancer, a distinct tumor-type that is on the rise due to HPV infections,” said Yuval Cohen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Corbus. “Unfortunately, current treatment options have shown limited efficacy underscoring the need for additional therapeutic options. OPSCC represents a significant commercial opportunity.”

About CRB-701

CRB-701 (SYS6002) is a next-generation antibody drug conjugate targeting Nectin-4, that contains a site-specific, cleavable linker and a homogenous drug antibody ratio of 2, using monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE) as the payload. Nectin-4 is a clinically validated, tumor-associated antigen in urothelial cancer and highly expressed in other tumor types such as cervical and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). The FDA has granted two Fast Track designations to CRB-701 in HNSCC and cervical cancer.

About Corbus

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage company focused on developing new therapies in oncology and obesity and is committed to helping people defeat serious illness by bringing innovative scientific approaches to well-understood biological pathways. Corbus’ pipeline includes CRB-701, a next-generation antibody drug conjugate for the treatment of Nectin-4-expressing tumors, and CRB-913, an orally delivered highly peripherally restricted CB1 inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity. Corbus is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. For more information on Corbus, visit corbuspharma.com. Connect with us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including those relating to the Company's trial results, product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, including timing for completion of trials and presentation of data, anticipated timing for initiation of clinical trials, anticipated regulatory interactions and outcomes, including alignment with FDA on trial design, potential accelerated approval, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities, sufficiency of cash runway and other statements that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

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INVESTOR CONTACTS :

Sean Moran

Chief Financial Officer

Corbus Pharmaceuticals

smoran@corbuspharma.com

Dan Ferry

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

MEDIA CONTACT :

Liz Melone

Founder & Principal

Melone Communications, LLC

Liz@melonecomm.com